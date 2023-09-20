Best Of 2023

Welcome, all, to the best time of the year on the shores of Lake Erie – when we come together as one and celebrate the very best the city has to offer.

Best of Cleveland 2023 is here and the readers have spoken… loudly.

With tens of thousands of nominations and votes cast since this summer, Scene readers have determined this year’s winners and once again have provided a roadmap for all Clevelanders on where to eat, what to listen to, what to see, where to be seen, and the people and businesses doing their part to lift Cleveland up to its potential.

Cleveland is a city on the rise – in so many ways, figuratively and literally – and it’s time to spread the love.

Our thanks to everyone involved: the winners, the voters, the runners-up, the folks doing their part without yet getting the recognition they deserve, and the commenters who will now disagree vociferously with the reader poll results.

And now, the envelope please…

Best Bar or Club for Underground Music Winner: The Foundry Concert Club Runners-Up: The Grog Shop, No Class

Best New Restaurant Winner: Boom’s Pizza Runners-Up: Jaja, Poppy

