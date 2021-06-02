June 02, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Wondering what the best Christian dating site for you would be? The truth is, it depends on what you're looking for when it comes to dating. Below you will find a number of different Christian dating sites and their different attributes. Find out which site you think will be the most suitable for you for online dating.
If you're into Christian dating, Big Church is a website well worth checking out. It has amassed members in the 100M+ worldwide. As such it can connect you to other members of their sites, but only those that match your criteria.Pros of Big Church
The online dating network is great because it's great because you know you'll find a fully functioning social media experience. Therefore, the network includes other niche dating sites, so if you have no issues with that, Big Church is the best Christian dating site for you.
You will find plenty of Christian singles on eHarmony as the site has attracted over 29M members worldwide. While not a site specifically designed for Christian singles, you can easily search for members based on their fate.Pros of eHarmony
While eHarmony is not a Christian dating site, it offers plenty of Christian members serious about finding love. You can use the search filter to find other Christian members near you. eHarmony offers a unique online dating experience due to the intricate personality test you have to take when signing up so as to get matched with like-minded members.
Zoosk doesn't fall into the category of Christian dating sites, but what it does offer is a large membership base from all over the world. You can easily search for Christian singles near you, making dating as a Christian easy.Pros of Zoosk
Zoosk is an incredibly popular catholic dating site, and with over 40M members, you will find plenty of Christians using it. You can easily search for other Christian members, but it's not a site where faith is in the center. Rather Zoosk focuses on pairing members based on their behavior while using the site.
This is a site that values morals. If you swear, upload naught images, or does anything else considered immoral, you'll be banned from the site.Pros of Christian Dating for Free
If you don't mind a smaller dating pool and a site that doesn't have the prettiest design, Christian Dating for Free is an excellent option. If, on the other hand, you want a super modern site with lots of innovative features and a large dating pool, then you're better off elsewhere.
Elite Singles is a dating site for working professionals, most of whom hold a university degree. As it's a massive site, you can easily find fellow Christian members making dating as a Christian easy. The site focuses solely on serious relationships.Pros of EliteSingles
Elite Singles is a dating site for Christian singles with a great reputation and has been around for long enough to have become a favorite site for many. Most users are over 30 and looking for a serious relationship, and you can easily search for Christian members. On the downside, it's not a site for Christians and while many members may call themselves Christian, religion might not be an important factor in their lives.
Christian dating isn't confined to niche Christian dating sites as you'e discovered through this list. Silver Singles is a dating site for Christian singles dedicated to age 50 and older and you can search the site for Christian singles.Pros of Silver Singles
If you're 50+ and looking for a serious relationship, Silver Singles is an excellent Christian dating site for over 50 singles, albeit with a fairly small membership base at present. If you live close to a large city, it's likely easier to find members near you. While not a site for Christian singles, you can search for those with the same faith as you.
Originally called St. Raphael after the patron saint of singles, Catholic Match boasts over 1.5M members worldwide today. While a Christian dating site, it's particularly for Catholics.Pros of CatholicMatch
Catholic Match is definitively an innovative catholic dating site in many ways, not least thanks to the quiz you can design and have your matches take! While smaller than some other sites, it does cater directly to Catholic singles, so it is a more targeted site.
Christian Mingle is a Christian dating site that is, frankly, huge. It has over 9M members worldwide, including Adventist singles, catholic singles, and so forth.Pros of Christian Mingle
Christian Mingle offers many Christian singles in one place and is a well-designed website and app. However, the site offers no fun features or innovative ways of engaging with other users. Overall it is a great site if you want to meet a lot of Christians in one place and want a straightforward online dating experience.
Christian Cafe is among the oldest Christian dating websites—it opened its doors already back in 1999. With over 2M members worldwide, it's grown in popularity over the years.Pros of Christian Cafe
Christian Cafe is a nice site if you're looking for a serious relationship with another Christian, or want to expand your network and get guidance as a Christian. If you prefer a more modern site, then you're better off with something else, however.
Upward is a highly rated iOS and Android christian dating app. It is targeting Christians who are serious about finding a long-term relationship.Pros of Upward
If you are looking for a never-ending stream of matches, Upward might not be for you. On the other hand, if you're looking for an app that has God at its center, Upward is an excellent option. Similar to Tinder in the way you use it, it's easy to use and you will be able to meet like-minded Christian singles.
