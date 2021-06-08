June 08, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Finding your soulmate is not as easy as it once was, especially when it comes to Muslim dating. Social distancing, cultural differences, and the isolation within one's technological bubble all make it harder for us to approach someone new. But technology also facilitates connections with new people that we have never met before.
Our editor checked out the best Muslim dating sites and apps in 2021 and compiled a top ten list. We reviewed:
For each Muslim dating site, we looked at the reviews and overall user experience. Here is what we found out.
Editor Reviews
1. eHarmony
What's the website like
eHarmony is a personalized Muslim matchmaking service that caters to the needs of single Muslims professionals in the US., Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the U.K. It involves face-to-face dates set up by matchmakers. The matchmaker selects the matches based on your preferences.
For each Muslim dating site, we looked at the reviews and overall user experience. Here is what we found out.Pros
2. Muslima
What's the website like
Muslima ranks 13 on the top Religious Muslima dating websites and number one in matchmaking services that cater to Muslims. The site has both a free and a paid plan. The matching algorithms connect you to users from all over the world based on your answers. The majority of users come from Algeria, France, the U.K., and Saudi Arabia.
Pros
What's the website like
In the business for over 20 years, Silicon Valley company Muslim Friends connects hundreds of thousands of Muslim men and women. This dating site is mostly for Muslim men seeking Muslim women. The majority of users reside in the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Europe, Canada, and the U.S.
Pros
4. Elitesingles
What's the website like
Elite Singles is an online dating service that is widely used all over the globe. With over 5 million members in the United States alone, Elite Singles caters mostly to young, college-educated professionals looking for "the one." This service determines matches based on a personality assessment that monitors ideas, attributes, and goals. You register, take the test and start matching. Most users are age 30 and up. Pricing plans include free and premium.
Pros
5. Muzmatch
What's the app like
With over 4 million single users in 190 countries, Muz match is one of the largest muslim dating apps for Muslims. Users can chat and video call for free, and they can filter Muslims in their area by dress, sect, ethnicity, religiosity, and how much they pray. One can also filter users by profession, education, language, and much more.
Pros
7. Singlemuslim
What's the website like
With over 2.5 million members and headquartered in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, England, Singlemuslim is one of the most important Muslim dating websites that allows you to search by profession, age, physical features, and religion.
Pros
8. Qiran
What's the website like
With over 2 million single Muslim profiles, Qiran is the only free Muslim dating site that is run entirely by Muslims. It has a standard and premium membership fee and fits right in the Religious Dating category. This site welcomes only people with straight sexual orientation.
Pros
9. Salaamlove
What's the website like
With more than 15 years of experience in the field, Salaam Love is a network of Asian and Arab Muslim and Muslimah singles that seek a Muslim marriage. Users have to complete a short questionnaire so that they can be easily searched for by other users.
Pros
10. Muslimmatrimony
What's the website like
With over ten years of service in helping Muslims find a happy marriage, Muslim Matrimony is an Indian dating service that allows users to create a profile, search for matches, and contact interested members. After registration, users can visualize the latest matches, find members who may like them, and see mutual matches. When you buy a subscription, you get to message and chat or call options.
Pros
Verdict
Whether you're looking for a spouse or simply a second chance at love, these ten muslim dating sites can help you achieve your goal. eHarmony and Elite Singles are not entirely suited for Muslims, but there is a significant number of Muslims using them.
If you're looking for a quick start, Muslima's verification process takes less than five minutes of your time. If you're a young adult who prefers apps over dating websites, you can choose to use trending Muzmatch and Salams dating apps. If you're a Muslim man or boy looking for a partner, muslimfriends.com is a natural choice.
On the lookout for Halal or Shaadi? Check out qiran and singlemuslim.
Simply looking for live chat? Visit muslim matrimony. So, there you have it, the best dating sites and apps for Muslims to try in 2021.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at news@clevescene.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.