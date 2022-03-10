March 10, 2022 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Recent clinical research into vitamins, minerals and plant extracts that help enhance sperm count, sperm motility and ejaculate volume in men has led to an influx of new male fertility supplements. Some of these products are delivering fantastic results to help get rid of male infertility, but many others are not.
Our goal with this review is to identify five highest quality fertility pills for men that actually work and are worth your money, and we assessed these supplements primarily based on customer satisfaction levels. There were a number of inherent challenges in our efforts to evaluate these best male fertility supplements in this manner.
While many men can benefit from a top-rated male fertility booster, there are some with genetic abnormalities and other fundamental issues that require medical treatment rather than a natural aid. Another issue is that you have two core consumer groups purchasing these male fertility supplements: men who are trying to conceive with their partners and men who are seeking to increase semen volume and sexual performance. In order to help all groups, we provide multiple contexts in addition to ancillary information that we think will help.
1. Semenoll — Best All-Purpose Male Fertility Supplement
2. Fertility Factor 5 — Top Sperm Booster for Men Over 40
3. Semenax — Best Product for Semen Volume and Orgasm Intensity
4. Beli Men — Top Prenatal Supplement for Men and Couples
5. Prenatal for Him — Vegan- and Vegetarian-Friendly Male Fertility Supplement
An In-Depth Look at the Best Male Fertility Supplements on the Market
The Semenoll Male Performance Formula is a nutritional support food supplement that is designed to improve semen volume, sperm count, sperm motility and other aspects of male fertility. This product is developed, manufactured and sold by Wolfson Brands, which is a prominent and long-established company within the supplement industry. It comes as little surprise to us that Semenoll enjoys the highest customer satisfaction ratings compared to similar male fertility products. This is a company that stands behind its supplements and does not bring a new product to market unless it is able to do that.
The medicinal chemists at Wolfson Brands have developed a formula using natural substances that have been shown in clinical environments to enhance male fertility. The included amino acids—L-arginine and L-lysine—are vital to blood flow in the genitalia and to reducing cortisol levels, which is known to inhibit testosterone and thus negatively affect male fertility. Zinc is included because more than 50% of all male infertility cases are due to a zinc deficiency, and the other items included here a plant extracts that have been linked to sperm volume, sperm concentration, libido, penile hardness and so forth.
This best male fertility supplement was developed to deliver a triple-action effect that the company would later coin the “Semenoll Effect.” The first effect is to boost your testosterone levels and to maintain them by avoiding testosterone being converted into estrogen. The second action is to protect the sperm that you naturally create. Sperm are highly susceptible to oxidative stress and so that is the focal point. The third action is to increase your sexual stamina, which is primarily achieved through improved blood circulation. In all three of these areas, Semenoll works well, which is why it comes out on top as the best overall fertility supplement for men.
Each bottle of Semenoll contains 90 capsules, which is a 30-day supply. The usage instructions advise you to take all three capsules at the same time once a day with an 8-ounce glass of water. The company has opted for a small capsule size for those who have difficulty swallowing pills. Although not advised by the manufacturer, we recommend taking your dosage about 20 minutes prior to a meal. We also recommend a set schedule to avoid missing a dose. If you do miss a dose, skip it and resume the next day. Semenoll has to be taken for at least 30 days in order to achieve optimal results, and you can continue to use Semenoll on an ongoing basis without any health risks or other concerns.
Semenoll is shipped free around the world fast and in a discreet manner. The price for a single bottle is a bit pricey at $59.99. However, there are three bulk purchasing options that help you save. You can purchase a three-month supply for $119.95 or $39.98 a bottle; a five-month supply for $179.95 or $35.99 a bottle; or an eight-month supply for $279.95 or $34.99 a bottle.
Wolfson Brands has a no-questions-asked refund policy and provides you 100 days from receiving your product to decide whether or not you are satisfied. That is plenty of time to try Semenoll for the full 30 days. If at that point you are not satisfied, you can return all unopened bottles at your own expense, and the company will provide you a full refund for the entire order used and unused.
Leading Edge Health is a newer company in the nutritional supplement space but one that has quickly established itself as a name that you can trust. One of its most popular male enhancement products has been VigRX, which combines traditional medicines to help enhance sexual performance and avoid premature ejaculation. VigRX Fertility Factor 5 is a follow-up product with a formula that has been optimized to support male reproductive function, including sperm population, shape and movement. This male fertility booster is notable in that it is the only product to match the consumer satisfaction levels of Semenoll among men over 40.
As it the case with the original VigRX product, the emphasis with Fertility Factor 5 is on plants that are used as traditional medicines for male fertility but which have also been supported by clinical research. LJ100, which is a patented form of the tongkat ali root, has been demonstrated to improve sperm motility, shape and population in addition to enhancing semen volume, libido and sexual function. This is the primary ingredient along with zinc, which is found in most male fertility supplements on the market.
Fertility Factor 5 is similar to Semenoll in terms of that three-phase objective. It optimizes and helps maintain testosterone levels, which improves male fertility overall. It helps foster a systemic environment in which you produce your optimal sperm amount and that sperm is protected. It also helps to enhance sexual performance. The main difference between Fertility Factor 5 and Semenoll is the ingredients used to achieve these effects. Customer satisfaction ratings among men 18 to 39 are notably higher with Semenoll. However, among men age 40 and up, the levels are about the same. While we would still recommend trying Semenoll first due to price and other factors, this is an excellent sperm booster option for men over 40 who are in the small group of men who do not have success with Semenoll.
Each bottle of Fertility Factor 5 contains 30 capsules, which is a 30-day supply. The usage instructions advise you to take one capsule once a day with an 8-ounce glass of water. While the fertility pill size is larger than with Semenoll, we do not think it will be a factor for most people. Although not advised by the manufacturer, we recommend taking your dosage about 20 minutes prior to a meal. We also recommend a set schedule to avoid missing a dose. If you do miss a dose, skip it and resume the next day. You can take this sperm booster on a continued basis without health risks or other concerns. Most men will see results in 30 days, but it may take three to six months if trying to conceive.
Leading Edge Health offers free global shipping with orders of six bottles or more. Otherwise, you have to pay for shipping, and you can expect the fee to be about $9.95. The base per-bottle price is $59.95. You can also purchase three bottles at a time for $159.95, which is $53.32 a bottle, or you can purchase six bottles at a time for $299.95, which is $49.99 a bottle.
This second best male fertility supplement is sold with a 67-day no-questions-asked money-back guarantee. While this period is not as long as the one offered by Wolfson Brands, it still gives you enough time to try the supplement for an entire month or even two months and still get a full refund minus any shipping costs.
If you have watched any adult entertainment videos in the last year, then there is a good chance that you have seen a Semenax ad. Like Fertility Factor 5, Semenax is a product developed by Leading Edge Health. While this is one of its newer male fertility supplements, it is already among its most successful, and the company has invested a great deal of money marketing this sperm volume enhancer to men of all ages. It is important to note up front that Semenax is not one of the best male fertility supplements if your emphasis is conception. On the other hand, if you want to maximize your ejaculate volume and thus enjoy longer and more intense orgasms, this is an impressive product that has earned many loyal fans in a short period.
Semenax certainly has the most robust volume boosting ingredient list to make our top five. The formula was developed and iterated on using ingredients that have been clinically shown to increase ejaculate volume. What is notable about Semenax is that the product testing was not limited to clinical trials of the individual ingredients. Leading Edge Health actually paid for an independent clinical trial of the finished formula that took place over a period of two months. The trial showed that men who take Semenax had an increased ejaculate volume at the end of the trial than men who received a placebo.
Semenax does have some ancillary benefits, but the emphasis here is ejaculate volume. Volume directly dictates how long and how intense an orgasm is, and for many men, it plays a role in sexual confidence. While the marketing—often aimed at young men—can seem over the top at times, the claims are not outlandish. This male supplement does exactly what the label says it does and does it well.
Each bottle of Semenax contains 120 capsules, which is a 30-day supply. The usage instructions advise you to take all four capsules at the same time once a day with an 8-ounce glass of water. The company has opted for a small capsule size for those who have difficulty swallowing pills. Although not advised by the manufacturer, we recommend taking your dosage about 20 minutes prior to a meal. We also recommend a set schedule to avoid missing a dose. If you do miss a dose, skip it and resume the next day. Most men will experience enhanced fertility results within 30 days and some sooner, and you can take this product on a continued basis without health risks or other concerns.
Leading Edge Health offers free global shipping with orders of three bottles or more. If you purchase a single bottle, you have to pay for shipping, and you can expect the fee to be about $9.95. The single bottle price is the lowest among the products on our list at $39.97. Purchasing three or six bottles at a time does not provide a discount but does get you the free shipping. If you want a bulk discount, you need to purchase 12 bottles, which costs $383.76 and lowers the per-bottle price to $31.98. Note that at the time of this writing, the coupon code SAVE5 provides customers a 5% discount on all orders.
As with other Leading Edge Health products, Semenax is sold with a 67-day no-hassle money-back guarantee. That provides you plenty of time to decide if you are satisfied with the male fertility supplement.
Beli is a company with an emphasis on helping couples get pregnant with the assistance of natural supplements. Its lineup contains just two products: Beli Men Vitality Multi Vitamin and Beli Women Prenatal Multi Vitamin. One person can take this fertility supplement without his or her partner taking it and still experience benefits, but this product has been designed with that synergy in mind. With these men fertility pills, there is also a great deal of emphasis on making them available to just about everyone. They are vegan friendly, soy free, non-GMO, keto friendly, gluten free and so on and so forth.
The ingredients here are specifically for Beli Men. If you are interested in Beli Women, you can find that ingredient list on the official site. You may notice that this product is formulated much more like a traditional multivitamin, but everything here is selected with male fertility in mind.
There are six focal points of the Beli Men formula. It is designed to increase your sperm count, protect sperm growth, improve sperm quality and help sperm swim faster in addition to providing better egg penetration and serving as an all-around male fertility booster. The formula emphasizes vitamins and minerals for the most part. Once exception is shilajit, which is a sticky substance found in the Himalayas. It is believed to have a wide range of medicinal benefits, and while Beli Men is not the only all-natural male fertility supplement, Beli contends that its unique formula delivers the most potent version of it.
Each bottle of Beli Men contains 60 capsules, which is a 30-day supply. The usage instructions advise you to take both capsules at the same time once a day with an 8-ounce glass of water. The company has opted for a small capsule size for those who have difficulty swallowing pills. Although not advised by the manufacturer, we recommend taking your dosage about 20 minutes prior to a meal. We also recommend a set schedule to avoid missing a dose. If you miss your dosage, you can take it later in the day, but try to avoid two pills within a 12-hour period. Beli recommends taking the women fertility supplement for as long as you are trying to get pregnant but also advises that men can continue taking it on a regular basis if they enjoy the sexual performance benefits that they are getting from it.
The price of Beli is $50 a bottle, and global shipping is free. However, Beli differs from the other male fertility supplements on our list in that it is subscription based. You can subscribe to just Beli Men or both products, and the company will send out a new supply each month. We think this is the problem most consumers will have with it. You can get a full refund on the first month and no return is required. However, beyond the first order, you can only cancel, and if the next order has already shipped, you are charged for it. There is a 10% discount available, but it only applies to the first month.
You can get a full refund on the first order without a return.
Prenatal for Him by Natalist may have the worst name of any sperm volume booster we reviewed, but it is an excellent supplement that has earned high customer satisfaction ratings. It is a fantastic fertility pill for the man seeking to conceive who does want a subscription or does not like the dual approach of Beli. Another reason that it makes our list is that it is suitable for vegans and gluten free as well.
Prenatal for Him was a joint project between a male fertility nutrition specialist and a urologist. We have listed all of the ingredients in one list, but this supplement actually comes in two parts: a multivitamin and a vegan DHA. Both are free from artificial coloring, corn, crustacean, eggs, fish, flavorings, gluten, milk, peanuts, preservatives, sodium, sugar, starch, tree nuts and wheat yeast.
Prenatal for Him is among the newer high-end male fertility supplements and was developed by a two-person team to reflect the latest in male fertility, nutritional deficiencies and pregnancy outcomes. Not only was each ingredient carefully selected but the dosages of each precisely determined so that when combined with a healthy diet and lifestyle, they maximize sperm count, shape, mobility and so forth. This male fertility supplement does help with erectile dysfunction in some men and can provide sexual performance enhancement, but the focal point here is to help couples who are trying to conceive.
Prenatal for Him is not sold in a bottle. It comes in a box. Each box contains a one-month supply. There are 30 packets within, and each packet has four men fertility pills. The usage instructions advise you to take all four capsules at the same time once a day with an 8-ounce glass of water. These capsules are small, but if you prefer, you can open the capsules and mix the powder into the water to take them that way. Although not advised by the manufacturer, we recommend taking your dosage about 20 minutes prior to a meal. We also recommend a set schedule to avoid missing a dose. If you miss your dosage, you can take it later in the day, but try to avoid doubling up within a 12-hour period. Natalist recommends taking the men fertility supplement for as long as your partner is trying to get pregnant and that you may need to take it for a period of at least three months to receive the full effects.
Natalist is a big company that sells a wide range of supplements and other products. It gives you the choice of a one-time purchase or a subscription. In either case, global shipping is free. If you opt for a one-time purchase, the cost is $59.00 for a 30-day supply. If you opt for a subscription, the cost is $49, and you will automatically receive a new supply before the current one runs out. As of this writing, Natalist was also offering a 10% discount on the first six months if you opt to subscribe.
Natalist does not offer a refund or exchange policy with any of its supplements.
The core nutrients that help with sperm count, motility and ejaculate volume are:
Male fertility nutritionists recommend getting as much of these substances as you can without exceeding safe limits. Be aware that most high-quality male fertility supplements are not going to give you a high enough dose to achieve those levels, so you may want to consider additional supplements.
Even the best supplements to increase male fertility will be undermined by an unhealthy lifestyle. It is very important to eat a balanced diet but also to target those foods known to help with sperm health. Routine exercise and especially strength building will help you to boost and maintain high testosterone levels. Smoking can wreak havoc on your systemic health, and having more than two drinks a day can have a disastrous effect on sperm concentration, motility, egg penetration and so forth.
1. Can Anyone Take a Male Fertility Supplement?
Such supplements are designed for men age 18 and up. Children and women who are pregnant or breastfeeding should not take them. These are natural fertility booster supplements and thus safe for women, but it is difficult to predict what benefits if any women will get from these formulas.
2. How Long Should You Take a Male Fertility Supplement?
The best male fertility supplements are safe to take for extended periods. If you are trying to conceive, take them for at least three months and for as long as you continue to try.
3. Can You Take Natural Fertility Pills With Other Nutritional Supplements?
Yes, but ensure that you are not exceeding safe limits for any particular ingredient.
4. Can You Take Fertility Drugs With Nutritional Supplements?
Perhaps, but you should not take any nutritional supplements when you are taking medications prior to discussing it with all relevant physicians and your pharmacist.
If you are considering a male fertility supplement in order to improve your sex life and boost semen volume, you cannot go wrong with Semenax. It is a popular semen volume pill for men of all ages because it works and is affordable.
If you want to conceive or are seeking a balanced supplement for male sexual health, then it is hard to grow wrong with Semenoll. There is a reason that this has been the best male fertility supplement sold online for as long as it has. If you try it for an extended period and it does not work for you, then you can venture out into the more specialized sperm supplements, such as Fertility Factor 5.
Also, be mindful that natural male fertility booster pills are designed to help otherwise healthy men achieve peak fertility. If you are concerned that you have sperm issues due to a genetic, medical or other condition, then you absolutely should consult with a good male fertility specialist first.
