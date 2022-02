Akron Proud Boys Member Arrested After Punching Woman, Using Racial Slurs 

click to enlarge Twitter screengrab

Andrew Walls was arrested Sunday evening

Please! I need to press charges! I’m heartbroken and sick to my stomach. pic.twitter.com/42nddAm5gh — David Lee Morgan, Jr. (@DavidLeeMorgan) February 27, 2022

According to this article (with photo) Andrew Walls is also the vice-president of the Akron-Canton chapter of the Proud Boys. https://t.co/mv9ZThIxBL — Steven Sean Laing (@Venusisaband) February 27, 2022

Andrew Walls, a 26-year-old who's previously self-identified as the vice president of the Akron Proud Boys chapter, was arrested this weekend after punching a woman in the face. Video of the assault was captured by the victim's friend and quickly circulated on Sunday. He's been charged with possessing a firearm while intoxicated and assault.Walls was outside an Akron bar late Saturday night/early Sunday morning in a group of five people who were fighting when the victim, 23-year-old Cameron Morgan, walked by with friends.“We were like, what is going on?” she later told her father, according to the Akron Beacon Journal . “They're all screaming. He's screaming 'n***** this, n***** that'. I'm the only Black person around. I don’t know who he was talking to, but he was calling white people n*****. We walked by, and me and (my friend) are just like ... ‘who talks like that?’ You can't say that. Like, that's not OK. You're in the most LGBTQ-friendly liberal neighborhood in Akron. And you're screaming all these racial slurs.”Walls can be heard in the video saying, "“What’s up? N***** bitch, shut your mouth," before punching her.She told her father Walls dragged her by her hair into the street afterward.Morgan suffered a concussion and injuries to her face but left the scene before police arrived, by which time the fight had ended and everyone left declined assistance.It was only after video of the assault went viral, along with tweets identifying Walls as a member of the extremist group, that Morgan told her father what had happened. He insisted she file a police report. An arrest warrant was issued shortly after. Akron police confirmed Monday afternoon that he was in custody Akron police say Walls also assaulted a second woman and will be seeking additional charges. The department is also working with the FBI to determine whether the assault was a hate crime.