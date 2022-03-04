Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

March 04, 2022 News & Views » Cleveland News

Email
Print
Share

Bibb Proposes Legislation to Replace Public Square Jersey Barriers with Retractable Bollards 

By
click to enlarge CHANGE.ORG
  • Change.org
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb has proposed legislation to authorize spending $1.5 million in city funds to remove the ghastly jersey barriers on Public Square and replace them with retractable bollards.

The estimated all-in cost of removing the barriers on Superior Avenue, repairing the streetscape that they've reportedly scuffed up and otherwise damaged as they've sat for five years and imbued Public Square with all the charm and urban effervescence of I-480 near Transportation Boulevard, and installing a new bollard system will be $3 million. The city's contribution will, per Bibb's hopes, leverage additional private and philanthropic contributions and an investment from RTA.   



"Public Square should be the people’s park," Bibb said in a Friday news release, "but for too long, jersey barriers have got in the way. Today, my administration is taking the first step towards removing these barriers and restoring Public Square to its original intent – to serve as a meeting place in the heart of our city."

Public Square has always been that. The problem was that the jersey barriers were unsightly. A brand new $50 million Square was being deliberately brutalized by mayor Frank Jackson, who many presumed was pouty because local activists succeeded in getting buses back on Superior. Jackson and his benefactors viewed buses on Public Square the way everybody else views the barriers: as eyesores.

The jersey barriers have served, therefore, as enduring evidence of Jackson's pettiness and vindictiveness. They were premised on his alleged fears of lone-wolf terrorists driving into crowds, fears thoroughly debunked or otherwise reclassified by local experts and the federal government. And Jackson kept them there until a permanent solution, (bollards), could be paid for. In five years, Jackson never bothered to try to find funding, something Bibb has evidently done in less than two months.

The Group Plan Commission, the nonprofit created by Jackson to develop downtown's signature public spaces, will be tasked with the bollard update, a "redesign" in the language of the news release, and will have authorization to do so as soon as city council gives them the green light. Downtown councilman Kerry McCormack is fully in support. So is Group Plan Commission Chairman Tony Coyne.

"Group Plan Commission applauds Mayor Justin Bibb’s expedient introduction of legislation to improve the safety, security and aesthetics in Public Square by removing the jersey barriers in Superior Avenue and planters at the corner entryways into Public Square with an attractive, removable bollard system," Coyne said.

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.
Jump to comments (0)

More Cleveland News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Cleveland News

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 23, 2022

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Ohio Pension Plans Have $38 Million in Russian-Owned Gas Company, $147 Million More in Region Read More

  2. Why Are Some Americans Rooting for Putin? An FAQ Read More

  3. Federal Programs Exist to Help Clevelanders Struggling to Pay Utility Bills, But Residents Say They Aren't Easy to Access Read More

  4. The Ohio Newsroom, Statewide Public Radio Hub, Launches Today Read More

  5. Boat Show Coming to I-X Center March 17-20 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
The People Issue
College Guide
Flavor
More...

Staff Pick Events

  • Staff Pick
    Monsters vs. Toronto Marlies @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

    • Sat., March 5

  • Staff Pick
    Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

    • Sun., March 6

  • Staff Pick
    WWE Monday Night Raw @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

    • Mon., March 7
More »

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News & Views

Cleveland Guides

Promos+Events

Arts & Culture

Calendar

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

About Us

Best Of

Support

© 2022 Cleveland Scene: PO Box 1028, Willoughby, OH 44096-1028, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation