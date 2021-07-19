July 19, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Kratom, or Mitragyna speciosa, is gradually becoming more popular. You might prefer it as a natural pain reliever, or perhaps as an organic stimulant to keep you going throughout the day. Whatever the case may be, it’s important that you source your kratom from the most legitimate and trusted sources around.
First look:
We did extensive research on every online kratom vendor we can find and only chose the top three sellers working in the market today. To determine which online kratom vendor made the cut, we used these criteria:
Kratom in its natural form needs to be cleaned and processed, as it might contain traces of heavy metals and microbes that can be harmful to your health. For this reason, we only chose sellers that conduct thorough checks and processing methods for our list.
Authentic kratom comes from a few Southeast Asian countries, such as Malaysia, Thailand, Myanmar, Papua New Guinea and, most prominently, Indonesia. We made sure that the kratom sellers we reviewed source their kratom carefully.
The AKA (American Kratom Association) is the USA’s governing body that helps keep kratom legal in the country. Given that, they work with only the most legitimate sellers of the herbal product to ensure that everything— from prices to product content—is in order. AKA accreditation indicates how trustworthy and legit an online kratom vendor is.
Of course, there’s no better way to determine the legitimacy and reputation of any given kratom vendor online than by checking the opinions and reviews of people who’ve dealt with any of these sellers. That’s why we factored this in during our selection process.
Here are the details of the best kratom vendors operating right now:
Kraken Kratom has established itself as one of the industry’s most trusted kratom vendors ever since they launched in 2014. In less than a decade, the company has garnered numerous accolades for their business.
First off, they have the prerequisite AKA accreditation right in the bag. Moreover, Kraken Kratom is one of the few—not to mention one of the earliest— companies to receive a GMP certification from the AKA.
GMP, which stands for Good Manufacturing Practices, is a mark that lets clients know that Kraken Kratom’s products are sourced ethically and from the most legitimate places around.
Kraken Kratom has some attentive, knowledgeable and helpful customer service representatives that are available online. So, if you’re new to the whole kratom game, you can expect to be guided accordingly should you decide to do business with Kraken Kratom.
They offer a 30-day refund guarantee for any orders, though they only accept opened packages for this service. This way, the company encourages you to try the product first before making any decisions. However, you might find it disappointing that they don’t do credit card or cash refunds. Instead, you get store credit equal to the product price.
Kraken Kratom has one of the most expansive selections of kratom products around today. They have 15 different available strains, 13 varieties of kratom capsules, workout powders, enhancers, and a number of kratom extracts available in their store.
Admittedly, though, Kraken Kratom’s products aren’t the most affordable. You can expect to pay anywhere between $9.99 and $130, depending on how much kratom you want. There’s no denying that the premium price is worth it. You’re getting nothing but some of the safest, cleanest, and purest kratom products available in the market if you buy from them.
Phytoextractum is what you might call a jack of all trades, considering they don’t only focus on selling you kratom or kratom-based supplements. They also offer great materials and accessories to help you in your kratom journey. This includes guides and manuals about the kratom herb, to teacups and kettles made specifically for kratom preparation.
Much like Kraken Kratom, Phytoextractum is one of the oldest companies dealing with these products. It’s no shock that they’ve long since received their GMP certification. Before you ask, yes, Phytoextractum is accredited by the AKA, so all their products are 100 percent legit.
Of course, the company doesn’t fall behind when it comes to selling actual kratom products. Phytoextractum offers 18 different strains, a large inventory of other extracts derived from the plant, and various kratom-based pills and supplements, so take your pick.
Additionally, the company has one of the most detailed cleaning and processing methods around, which ensures you get zero harmful elements in your kratom. To be specific, they check for mold, yeast, pathogens, salmonella, heavy metals, and alkaloid levels before putting their products on shelves.
Much like other legit kratom vendors out there, Phytoextractum offers refunds within 30 days of receiving your product. They accept both opened (pending inspection) and unopened packages. They have a flat shipping rate of $4.99 to anywhere in the continental U.S., but you get free shipping if your order exceeds $75.
It’s also great that they regularly run promos for their products, not to mention they also have one of the most competitive price lists around. Their products run as low as $7.88 up to $107.96, depending on the size of your order.
Golden Monk is one of the best kratom vendors around right now, even if you’re just looking at their credentials on a surface level. First and foremost, this Las Vegas-based company has their AKA accreditation, so that means you can fully trust the company’s products.
It has made a reputation for itself as one of the finest advocates of kratom usage in the U.S., and this is obvious in their business practices. This is a company that doesn’t prioritize the quick sell. They’re in it for the lasting client-customer relations, as evidenced by the bevy of top-notch reviews from their clients who have nothing bad to say about this company.
Their customer support is spot-on, whether it’s pre- or post-sale. And if you happen to not be entirely happy with the products, Golden Monk has a 30-day refund policy in place, which applies to both unopened products and otherwise. Shipping is free for orders over $49.99, and you have the option of discreet packaging to keep your privacy as secure as possible.
Golden Monk exclusively sources their kratom from Indonesia, one of the largest manufacturers of the herb in the world.
What we find most enticing about Golden Monk is how they’re able to give customers lots of options for their kratom needs. This kratom vendor possesses 11 different strains of the herb in their inventory. The best part? Golden Monk is the only shop that sells 100 percent uncut Maeng Da kratom: one of the most sought-after and strongest strains in the market today.
You should expect a very reasonable $39.99 price tag for 250 grams, and $89.99 for a 1000 grams pack of kratom powder.
4. New Dawn Kratom—kratom at very affordable rates
5. Kratom Spot—some of the cheapest kratom around
5. Mitragaia—has lots of kratom strains available
7. Organic Kratom USA—all-natural kratom vendor
8. Sacred Kratom—specializes in selling kratom tablets
9. Kats Botanicals—AKA certified and highly praised
10. Star Botanicals—great for Dreak kratom products
11. Bunny Botanicals—sells kratom soap products
12. Buy Kratom Bulk USA—best for bulk kratom purchases
12. Oasis Kratom—shop certified by AKA
13. Canopy Botanicals—expedited shipping options
14. Earth Kratom—kratom vendor based in the US
15. Starlight Kratom—sells 100% organic strains
16. Chief Kratom—best for kratom extract products
17. Mount Kratom—has great refund policy
18. Green Leaf Kratom—perfect for kratom capsule users
19. Herbal Salvation Kratom—a small but trusted seller
20. Kona Kratom—sells 24 kratom strains
21. Happy Hippo Herbals—an old and trusted kratom vendor
22. Remarkable Herbs—specializes in kratom beverages
Some of the most commonly asked questions about kratom include the following:
Kratom, also known as Mitragyna speciosa, is a plant that’s a relative to coffee. It’s native to Southeast Asian countries like Papua New Guinea, Thailand, Indonesia, Myanmar, and Malaysia.
People have used kratom since antiquity as a stimulant and pain reliever, particularly Buddhist monks. It’s an upper, with stimulating effects that’s not unlike that of caffeine’s.
Kratom is legal in nearly the entirety of the USA, with the exception of a few states like: Arizona, Alabama, Indiana, Wisconsin, and New Jersey. Other states like California, Florida, and Tennessee have legalized kratom products, but with certain limitations. Feel free to check with your local government for further details.
Determining how much kratom you consume all depends on your needs. If you’re looking to use it as a mellow stimulant, anywhere between 1 and 5 grams of kratom is enough; 5 to 15 grams of the powder is enough for it to work as a pain reliever and gives users a high similar to that of opiates. Anything more than 15 grams is enough to sedate you.
Yes, it can. Particularly, Maeng Da kratom is the most effective variety of the plant to use against opiate withdrawal due to the fact that it’s one of the most potent strains around today. However, any red-veined kratom is a suitable remedy for opiate withdrawal.
Kratom itself is just a plant and not an opiate. However, it contains compounds—like alkaloids— that are similar to those found in opiates.
Due to the active compounds found in kratom, there is a risk for users to get addicted to it as well as overdose from consuming more than their bodies can handle.
Yes, kratom extracts are more concentrated doses of the plant that come in capsule or pill form. Given that they’re more concentrated, they also contain more doses of kratom’s active ingredients.
Mainly, there are three varieties of kratom. These are:
We’ve given you a list of the top kratom vendors you can find online. Not only do they sell legitimate and safe products that are based on this amazing plant, but each and every one of them has been accredited by the AKA.
Regardless of how you prefer to consume your kratom—whether it’s in extract form or as workout supplements that you drink— there’s no denying that the plant has a host of benefits. Of course, everything in moderation: make sure that you consult with a physician to ensure you have the right dosages and kratom product to use.
And of course, only get your kratom from trusted sellers like the shops we’ve listed for you here. We don’t have to tell you how risky and potentially fatal it could be if you get your kratom from sources that are less than reputable.
Enjoy and stay healthy, everyone!
