Buy Modafinil Online | Best Vendors Listed
Do you have a medical condition causing you to have excessive daytime sleepiness or sleep attacks? Or maybe you suffer from shift work sleep disorder (SWD)? Sleep disorders are more common than you think, especially amongst shift workers whose sleeping patterns get disrupted from working long, unusual hours.
Or are you perhaps just looking to try a cognitive enhancer? Something to assist with your attention deficit or give you some insane focus to get a project done? If so, then you should definitely try out and buy Provigil.
Provigil, also known as Modasomil, Vigil, or Modafinil, is the rising smart drug everyone is talking about. Modafinil use is gaining popularity worldwide, and it is no surprise with the game-changing benefits it brings.
We are here to tell you everything you need to know about modafinil. Where can you purchase modafinil online? Can you buy modafinil over the counter (OTC)? Is modafinil safe? We will also discuss modafinil and generic modafinil uses, benefits of modafinil, side effects and contraindications of modafinil, and its recommended dosages.
Before buying modafinil, or a popular generic modafinil brand over the counter, or if you are looking to buy modafinil online, discuss your decision with your medical doctor first.
[image-3]
Before you order modafinil from just any online pharmacy, you need to verify their credentials and certifications to avoid getting scammed by fake pharmacies. In addition, some pharmacies might still require a prescription for modafinil from your doctor. However, this depends on the laws and regulations of your country.
The internet has many online modafinil pharmacies, but you need to be sure your vendor gets their modafinil from reputable pharmaceutical manufacturers.
Unfortunately, some vendors or online stores may try to sell you fake modafinil or an untested generic version of modafinil. Needless to say, this can be harmful to your health, so you want to stay away from them.
Always buy your modafinil from a trusted vendor for your own best safety.
When comparing modafinil prices online vs in-store at pharmacies, there is some price fluctuation between modafinil suppliers. However, it does appear that online modafinil might be more affordable overall - something to keep in mind for your next modafinil purchase. Not to mention the fact that you can order modafinil online from the convenience of your own home.
Modafinil is a nonamphetamine nootropic drug and is considered to be a smart drug. A nootropic drug enhances cognitive abilities and facilitates learning. Medications like modafinil can improve your self-discipline, aid with impulse control, and increase your attention span.
Modafinil, and other medications like modafinil can be used to treat medical conditions such as attention deficit disorder (ADD) or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
The Adrafinil molecule was first discovered in 1974 by two French scientists working for the pharmaceutical company called "L. Lafon Ltd''. Clinical trials revealed that the molecule "Adrafinil" had an eugeroic effect on the brain.
The active metabolite in Adrafinil is called modafinil. Modafinil was first prescribed in 1983 to treat people who suffered from excessive sleepiness during the day.
The results showed a significant decrease in their sleepiness during the day. Thus, making modafinil the drug of choice when it comes to promoting alertness and wakefulness in people. However, taking a prescription drug like modafinil does not replace the need for adequate sleep.
Modafinil is a central nervous system stimulant that causes an increase in neurotransmitters like histamine, dopamine, norepinephrine and serotonin. These neurotransmitters are responsible for your alertness and concentration.
Due to the impressive cognitive enhancement abilities of modafinil, it quickly gained popularity among Silicon Valley executives and college students. Students use modafinil whilst they are studying for energy and improved concentration. In addition, research has reported that modafinil has less severe side effects than other smart drugs like Adderall or Ritalin.
Modafinil was initially used to treat narcolepsy. Narcolepsy is a condition characterized by excessive daytime sleepiness and sleep attacks.
Obstructive sleep apnea is a condition where you stop breathing for a time whilst you are sleeping before starting to breathe again. These episodes where you stop breathing can occur multiple times during sleep. When you have sleep apnea, you have decreased levels of oxygen in your blood. Having decreased oxygen in your blood can be harmful to your health. The most common symptom associated with OSA is snoring.
Shift work sleep disorder or shift work disorder is a sleep disorder caused by working irregular hours, often working night shifts, early morning shifts, or rotating shifts. This disrupts your natural sleeping pattern and could lead to insomnia. Shift work disorder is classified as a circadian rhythm sleep disorder.
Modafinil is also immensely popular for its powerful cognitive enhancement abilities, both in sleep-deprived and non-sleep-deprived people. For example, improving your motor skills and reaction time, spatial planning, pattern recognition, and visual processing capabilities. Evidence suggests that modafinil can even enhance your memory!
[image-4]
3. Impulsivity Control
Research has shown that modafinil decreases decision impulsivity. Impulsivity can be defined as a poorly conceived idea or action not taking foresight into account. Ideas and actions can also be prematurely expressed or inappropriate for the situation. Impulsive decisions mostly result in an undesirable outcome.
Modafinil may assist in treating psychostimulants withdrawal symptoms from drugs like cocaine and amphetamines. However, this is currently still considered as off-label use.
As mentioned earlier, modafinil stimulates the central nervous system (CNS) but does not use the same physiological mechanism as Adderall, Ritalin or caffeine. Most stimulants work via the adrenal system, releasing adrenaline into your blood. Adrenaline can lead to side effects such as nervousness or being jittery.
The exact mechanism of how modafinil works is yet unclear to scientists. However, research has shown that modafinil does not affect the adrenal system. Therefore, no adrenaline gets released into your bloodstream, and as a result, you don't experience any jitteriness.
Modafinil is generally a well-tolerated drug with a low prevalence of adverse side effects. It is safe to take for most people if modafinil consumption is according to prescription. Modafinil is still considered a strong stimulant drug. In most Western countries, modafinil is classified as a prescription medication or a schedule IV drug and requires a valid prescription from your doctor.
Other side effects you may experience include:
• Dry mouth, reduction in saliva
• Headaches
• Nausea and/or vomiting
• Diarrhea
• Increase in anxiety and nervousness
• Insomnia
• Stuffy nose
Seek medical attention immediately if you start experiencing any severe side effects, such as severe or recurring chest pain, an allergic reaction, shortness of breath, dark urine, yellowing of the eyes or you develop a fever.
The following circumstances are considered contraindications for taking modafinil, except when specifically directed otherwise by a medical doctor.
• History of allergic reactions to modafinil or armodafinil
• History of chest pain or angina
• Liver disease or liver cirrhosis
• Limited kidney function or a medical diagnosis of kidney disease
• History of heart disease or a previous heart attack
• Diagnosis of high blood pressure or have uncontrolled blood pressure
• History of psychosis or other mental health disorder or illnesses
• History of substance abuse, alcoholism or have been diagnosed with a substance abuse disorder
• Do not use modafinil whilst pregnant. Modafinil can be harmful to your unborn baby, resulting in possible congenital disabilities.
• Do not use modafinil if you are breastfeeding because modafinil can pass on from the mother to the baby through breastmilk. Modafinil can be harmful to babies and young children.
• Modafinil pills are not suited for persons younger than 17 years of age.
• Do not take any prescription medications if they can have possible drug interactions with modafinil. Drug interactions with modafinil can lead to adverse side effects.
• Do not consume alcohol when using modafinil. Mixing modafinil with alcohol or other illicit drugs can lead to adverse side effects.
Some hormonal contraceptives may have lowered efficiency when using modafinil. These contraceptive methods include birth control pills, injections, hormonal implants and patches, vaginal rings, and intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUD). A woman of childbearing age should take extra care in these cases if you do not wish to become pregnant.
Modafinil is considered a strong stimulant, and if a person takes an excessive amount of modafinil, it could lead to bodily harm. In addition, excessive intake of stimulants leads to more risky and unpredictable behavior, hallucinations, and impaired judgment.
In people who have a pre-existing mental illness, diagnosed or not, stimulant abuse can cause a manic episode or psychosis, which requires hospitalization to treat and manage the condition.
Modafinil, if abused, can end in a psychological dependence or a physical addiction. Due to this possibility for abuse, it is classified as part of the schedule IV drugs. However, stimulant dependency can easily be managed with cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and counselling.
You can become physically dependent on modafinil, or the effect modafinil has on the body, and sudden discontinuation of modafinil can cause you to experience withdrawal symptoms such as:
• Breathing problems
• Lack in concentration
• Fatigue
• Depression
If you suspect that a modafinil overdose has occurred, contact the poison control center immediately for medical assistance and follow their instructions. Due to the way modafinil is packaged, it's not easy to accidentally overdose on modafinil. Modafinil dosages are pre-packed in pill consistency for your convenience. However, in the case of an overdose, the possible signs and symptoms include:
• Chest pains
• Disorientation and confusion
• Restlessness
• Anxiety or panic attacks
• Hallucinations
• Increase in blood pressure
• Trouble breathing
• Abnormal heart rate
Always take your medication as indicated on your modafinil prescription from a medical doctor to prevent adverse side effects or an accidental overdose. To date, no modafinil related fatalities have been reported. Likewise, no evidence suggests modafinil overdoses could result in death.
Modafinil is available in 100mg and 200mg tablets. However, evidence-based research revealed the ideal dosage for most people is 200mg modafinil once a day in treating sleep disorders. For example, the recommended modafinil dosage in the treatment for narcolepsy and OSA is 200 mg modafinil once a day. Modafinil dosage can be increased, but should not exceed 400 mg per day.
When treating shift work sleep disorder with modafinil, the recommended dosage is 200mg modafinil an hour before the start of the shift. The recommended dosage for cognitive enhancement or the treatment of ADHD and ADD is also 200 mg in the early morning.
Modafinil dosages may vary from person to person; however, research suggests the ideal treatment dosage of modafinil is 200 mg. Modafinil dosages should be gradually increased or decreased to avoid any adverse effects. Always discuss taking modafinil or other similar medications with your healthcare provider before taking these.
Modafinil or generic medications of modafinil are widely available and easy to come by in most countries. However, there are different ways through which you can acquire modafinil and its generic versions, depending on the laws and regulations of your country.
In some Western countries, like the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and Australia, it would be best to have a valid doctor's prescription to buy modafinil from retail pharmacies or local pharmacies. You cannot purchase modafinil as an over the counter medication.
In these Western countries, it is not illegal to possess modafinil, as long as it is only consumed for personal use purposes.
Countries where you can buy modafinil without a prescription include Mexico, Colombia, India, Peru, and Ecuador. Here you can easily buy modafinil over the counter at your local pharmacy or from a local vendor.
Purchasing modafinil online has never been easier. Buying modafinil online gives you the freedom to decide if you want the original modafinil brands or generic modafinil brands.
Additionally, you can easily compare modafinil prices for popular generic brands. First and foremost, when you buy modafinil online, make sure that it is high-quality modafinil from a trusted source.
