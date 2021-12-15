December 15, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
We are pretty sure that you've heard about legal steroids and read unbelievable Crazy bulk reviews. These amazing health supplements have transformed the way natural bodybuilders look and feel.
In other words, they have bridged the massive void that existed between anabolic steroids and run of the mill health supplements like protein powder.
In case you were unaware, CrazyBulk is the company that pioneered Legal Steroids.
The brand has managed to single handedly spearhead the safe and clean bodybuilding movement by making it possible for natty bodybuilders to stand toe to toe with chemically enhanced bodybuilders.
But we've got to tell you this. We don't blame you at all if you were skeptical about Crazy bulk.
Some of the transformations made possible with their steroids are bound to draw suspicion. Moreover, there are no clear Crazy bulk reviews on the internet that explain how these supplements work and whether or not, they are safe for long term use.
That's why we have created this Crazy Bulk review. Today, we will analyze Crazy bulk from head to toe for you and try to shine more light on steroids than what other Crazybulk reviews tell you.
Click Here to Visit Crazybulk Official Website
Crazybulk USA Supplements is a brand of health supplements that is dedicated to men who want nothing short of enhanced bodybuilding performance. In other words, the company specializes in steroids.
As far as we know, they were the ones who came up with the term steroids. Until then, legal steroids were a catchall phrase used to describe prohormones, peptides, and other chemicals that were in essence, anabolic steroids. But were modified to an extent that they could fly under the radar without being detected.
But if you are a natty bodybuilder, the only difference that these bought to the table, was that they were legal. Other than that, it was as good as using steroids.
They had all the side effects. Sometimes, even worse than using AAS because users expected these to be a free ride and then would be caught unaware with severe liver stress and hair loss.
Crazybulk USA Supplements came up with their own brand of steroids that were not only legal but were completely natural and safe. These were legitimate performance enhancement compounds with no male hormones derivatives.
They mimic the effect of the anabolic agent without causing any of the side effects associated with them. For example, Trenbolone is the most powerful steroid there is. It's an extremely potent androgen receptor agonist that can boost nitrogen retention, protein synthesis, and red blood cells count.
But Trenbolone is also the most toxic steroid of them all. It can cause severe cardiovascular issues, is a bronchoconstrictor, & has long term mental health issues too. In comparison, Crazybulk offers Trenorol, a legal alternative to Trenbolone that mimics the result of Trenbolone without any of the side effects.
Click here for Best Price on Crazybulk Official Website
Crazy Bulk Supplements is owned by Wolfson Berg, one of the world's leading producers of health supplements. The company is based in Los Angeles, California, and has been around since 2009.
Wolfson Berg has a flawless reputation in the industry in over 11-years of business. That has been made possible due to few things.
Click here for Best Price on Crazybulk Official Website
Crazybulk USA Supplements work by achieving anabolic synergy. This means that their products are more than the sum of their parts because they work in conjunction with each other to elicit enhanced metabolic responses.
Each one of their bodybuilding supplements is designed to produce results like their anabolic counterparts and hence, produce a different result when combined together.
For example, D-BAL is a legal alternative to Dianabol which helps in increasing strength and massive muscle gains. But if you combine it along with Anadrole (a legal steroid alternative to Anadrol) then the synergy divines exponentially, giving you greater results than just adding up the two separate products together.
Some of their steroids work by increasing the levels of endogenous testosterone. But others increase the levels of endogenous HGH and IGF-1, both of which are potent muscle building hormones.
Some of their bodybuilding supplements are designed to increase metabolism (the body's internal temperature), so they help you build muscle and burn fat, at the same time.
Others are more geared towards preventing fat gain or water retention while parting dietary nutrients making them more adept for muscle growth.
Crazy Bulk became a rage in the health and fitness industry after they launched D-Bal, the legal alternative to Dianabol.
Almost overnight, natural athletes and sportsmen realized that they had a legitimate dietary supplement that could produce dramatic gains as fast as anabolic steroids do, that too without the fear of side effects or being busted for doping.
D-Bal sold out weeks in advance and the demand was so strong for bulking steroids that Crazy bulk decided to launch several more anabolic compound clones designed especially for bulking.
If you are looking to bulk with Crazy bulk steroids, these are your best options.
D-Bal is the first bulking legal steroid to have gained so much traction. It is a dietary supplement that has been designed to mimic the effects of Dianabol, or Methandrostenolone, the most (in)famous bulking, oral steroid of all times.
Dianabol was a favorite amongst golden era bodybuilders because of its uncanny ability to increase lean muscle mass in the shortest time possible.
In fact, it was so popular that it is estimated to have been taken by over half a million Americans during this era.
However, there were two major problems with Dianabol -
1) It caused extreme side effects
2) It was difficult to control the dosages and it nearly always led to excess dosages.
D-Bal solves both these problems for you, making it the number one bulking steroid alternative in Crazybulk USA's stable of steroids. It stimulates protein synthesis to produce increased muscle mass.
It not only produces huge muscle gains but also has serious cutting properties because it increases nitrogen retention, which in turn helps build muscle mass while burning fat.
When you take D-Bal, you can get up to 10 pounds of muscle growth in a month and the best part is that it only costs $69.99 for a month's supply.
Click here for D-Bal Best Price at Official Website
2- Testo-Max - The Legal Testosterone Clone
If there is any legal steroid after D-Bal that is equally popular, then it has to be Testo-Max. Millions of men around the world are testosterone deficient. While Testosterone replacement therapy is a solution, not everyone is ready for it.
Many people choose to skip TRT because they fear being enslaved by a lifetime of injections. Besides, TRT is a lengthy and expensive process. For weeks and months, you will be struggling to dial down your hormonal baseline.
Testo-Max offers you the same end results with none of the hassles. It's an oral capsule that boosts testosterone levels by up to 72% thanks to ingredients like d aspartic acid. When your serum and free testosterone levels increase, you will get all the benefits associated with it.
Your body builds muscle mass much quicker. You have increased blood flow to the muscle tissue, which enables faster repair. Your sex life skyrockets as your libido and energy levels increase.
Testo-Max is the ultimate mass builder that will also bring about a marked improvement in your quality of life.
Click here for Testo-Max Best Price at Official Website
Decaduro is the bulking steroid alternative that you can take over a longer period of time without worrying about the hassle of managing your hormonal levels.
While its effects are not as pronounced as D-Bal or Testo-Max, Decaduro will help you gain muscle consistently. It is the legal alternative to Deca-Durabolin, one of the oldest and most effective bulking steroids ever made.
Think slow but a steady way to gain muscle. Also, it's not watery, mind you. You get thick slabs of muscle mass with very little, to no water retention or fat gain.
Decaduro is also advantageous for sportsmen because it increases collagen synthesis, thereby promoting recovery and reducing pain caused due to joint health issues. In fact, we know of many sportsmen who use Deca duro year round purely for this.
Deca provides an essential balance to D-Bal's extreme nature. It is for this reason that when you take all three products together in a cycle, you can expect much faster results than when you use them separately.
Click here for Decaduro Best Price at Official Website
Anadrole is the legal alternative to Anadrol, the bulking steroid that charged a generation of men into a new era of epic gains. Anadrol is often considered the twin to Dianabol.
The difference between the two is the kind of muscle tissue that each one produces. Dianabol produces a very wet mass while Anadrol produces a slow and steady increase in both strength and muscle mass.
Anadrole is the legal steroid that produces a similar 'kind' of muscle tissue as Anadrol does. It will help you get bigger and stronger by increasing red blood cells count and thus improving nutrient delivery to your muscles. It offers all the benefits of an intense bulking cycle without any risks.
For instance, Anadrol is notorious for causing debilitating muscle cramps. So much so, that you have to often supplement with Taurine to just make it bearable. It can also increase red blood cells to an extent that it thickens your blood. But Anadrole does not cause these problems. You get the pumps for sure. But without the pain. Your red blood cells increase, but only enough to support anabolism.
Click here for Anadrole Best Price at Official Website
When bulking steroids became a rage, it was obvious that users started to demand a solution for the fat loss phase of their workout.
Crazy bulk responded by launching two products that help you lose weight, - Clenbutrol and Winsol, both legal steroid alternatives to Clenbuterol and Winstrol respectively. Both are extremely effective for any fitness goal that demands that you lose weight.
But cutting is not always about just losing fat. Sometimes, it is also about preserving muscle and even gaining dry muscle tissue. That's why Crazy bulk announced the launch of two more amazing cutting agents, completing a well-rounded portfolio of steroids.
Here's a look at the best cutting steroids from the brand.
Clenbuterol, the sympathomimetic nervous system stimulant is the most popular fat burner used by pros. But even pros generally limit the usage to a few weeks because of how toxic Clenbuterol is.
That's why Crazy bulk came up with Clenbutrol. Don't miss the missing 'E'. Clenbutrol is the legal alternative to synthetic Clenbuterol. It is an all-natural, potent cutting steroid that mimics the lipolysis effect of clen, without the stimulation and hence, the side effects.
Clenbutrol is a remarkable legal steroid. Its obvious use is in a cutting phase. But most people are unaware of how amazing this legal steroid is while trying to retain lean muscle. For this reason, your cuts become more effective.
You don't end up looking skinny and unhealthy on Clen. Also, it is a terrific legal steroid to stack with bulking compounds. You peel away stubborn body fat and retain the muscle mass.
Click here for Clenbutrol Best Price at Official Website
Anvarol is not exactly a cutting steroid. It is powerful enough to promote muscle gains too. But it has such a strong lipolytic effect that it helps people get rid of stubborn fat while retaining muscle growth.
Anvarol is the legal alternative to Anavar, by the way. Anavar is the steroid of choice for thousands of fitness models and female bodybuilders. The big draw is that it produces very dry and lean muscle tissue, with excellent vascularity.
But any oral C17 AA steroid is metabolized by the liver and hence, can be extremely liver toxic. Anvarol, however, is a completely natural steroid that mimics the positive effects of Anavar without any negative side effects.
You can retain lean muscle, it will help with stripping body fat, gain strength and look ribbed with Anvarol, without worrying about your cholesterol levels.
Click here for Anvarol Best Price at Official Website
Winsol is the legal alternative to Winstrol or Stanozolol. This powerful steroid is often preferred to other C17-AA oral steroids because it provides muscle gains, offers great increment in strength, and does not lead to bloating or water retention.
However, Winstrol can only be used for short bursts of time because it can damage your liver severely if abused. Winsol, on the other hand, has no side effects at all. It does not aromatize or convert to DHT, which means that it won't have any negative impact on your sex drive either.
Winsol is the perfect replica of Winstrol. It is the steroid of choice if you are looking for an aesthetic physique, muscle gains, with very little water retention, great pumps, amazing strength gains, and excellent vascularity.
It is also the perfect product for athletes who need to stay under a certain weight limit, or anyone looking for that hard core workout without looking bulked up.
Click here for Winsol Best Price at Official Website
Last but not the least, we have Trenorol, the legal replica of Trenbolone. We are sure that you have heard great things about Tren. It has attained legendary status in the world of bodybuilding.
But what you do not hear is how toxic and serious the side effects of Tren can be. Trenbolone is a potent drug, and should not be taken by recreational lifters. Period.
However, if you want to get the results of Trenbolone, without going bonkers, then you should consider taking Trenorol instead. It has all the benefits of Tren with zero risks.
Your endogenous levels of Testosterone will peak, changing the way your body produces and repairs lean muscle tissue. You will make great muscle growth, simultaneously with a metabolism boost, which leads to accelerated body fat loss as well. This means that you can take Trenorol for cutting too.
Your lifts will increase in number and weight. You also get amazing muscle pumps during the workout.
Click here for Trenorol Best Price at Official Website
Steroids are a shortcut to muscle gains. But what if you want to cut short the time it takes to build your dream physique, even with steroids?
That's where Crazy bulk's stacks come into the picture.
Steroid stacks are a combination of different steroids that are tailored to provide different effects for specific fitness goals. For instance, the Growth hormone stack combines strong endogenous hormone boosters.
While you can stack any number of Crazy bulk steroids since they work in synergy, here are the two most popular ones for your consideration.
Some legal steroid users have used single runs of the bulking legal steroids mentioned above and hit a plateau. Well, we are talking about natural supplements here and there's only so much it can offer.
If that describes you, then stacks will help you blast through the plateau. The bulking stack contains four of the most potent mass building steroids of all time.
That's the most explosive combination of steroids you can ever use. Don't think that you will only gain mass with this. You will also gain strength, cut body fat, and look ribbed. It's a whole body transformation.
2- The CrazyBulk Cutting Stack
The Crazy Bulk cutting stack is a combination of four potent legal cutting steroids. Just like the bulking stack, the cutting stack is a versatile blend that can do so much more than mere fat loss.
Here are the supplements included in this stack.
If you are looking for a shortcut that will help you get in prime shape in a span of weeks, this is it. The Cutting Stack is the ultimate way to get peeled and beach-ready without jumping through hoops.
Does Crazy bulk only offer steroids?
No. They also offer a variety of other supplements including Whey protein powder. It's just that steroids are the most popular.
Here are some others that might interest you, other than the steroids and the cutting stack.
HGH-X2 is an all natural human growth hormone (HGH) booster. Crazy bulk's expertise in endogenous hormone optimization comes through in HGH-X2 as well. It is very difficult to come across legitimate GH booster folks. HGH-X2 is one of the best legal human growth hormone (HGH) boosters on the market.
It produces a sustained increase in your GH pulses and works by stimulating your pituitary gland. The best part is that HGH-X2 does not come with some of the adverse side effects associated with synthetic HGH. You will notice a marked improvement in recovery, muscle mass gain, fat burn, and the appearance of wrinkles.
HGH-X2 is also the perfect steroid to stack with other steroids, to create a growth hormone stack.
A lot of people get gynecomastia or enlarged male breast tissue due to increased levels of estrogen in their bodies. This typically happens when you hit puberty, but it can also result due to the use of steroids like Testosterone. Gynectrol is specially designed to remove this stubborn layer of chest fat from your breast tissue.
It is unlike conventional fat burners which will peel away fat from elsewhere but not the chest. Gynectrol will burn the chest fat deposits in your breast tissue and get rid of it once and for all.
You can expect to see a difference within just two weeks when you use this product regularly.
Nitric Oxide is such a beneficial ingredient. However, most of the supplements that claim to help increase Nitric Oxide levels fall flat in their claims. That's why the research and editorial team at Crazy bulk came up with NO2 Max.
NO2 Max has a blend of potent branch chain amino acids, vitamins, and herbal concentrates that increase your Nitric Oxide levels by a substantial amount. You can get more from your workouts in terms of strength and endurance. This will also help prevent fatigue when you are working out hard for hours.
Oh, don't forget the 24/7 pumps with Nitric Oxide.
How to select the best steroids from Crazy bulk?
Crazy bulk is an amazing resource for every natural bodybuilder and recreational athlete out there. But, you have to be choosy with steroids too. It's so easy to get carried away and pick out something that will not suit your needs.
Here are some tips to help you choose the best Crazy Bulk products
This is probably the most important tip you need to follow. Steroids are not all made equal. They work in different ways, so it's best that you choose what you want based on your needs.
Don't just pick out something because everyone else is using it or because it has gotten some rave reviews online. It's okay to check out the customer feedback, but you need to make sure you are using steroids for your specific goal.
For example, if you are looking to bulk up and gain lean muscle mass quickly, Crazy bulk's bulking stack is perfect for you. You can also take a look at their pure Testosterone booster like Testo-Max if you want something else.
If you have already used single steroids, then you can always check out the stacks. You can get more from your money if you just buy them in bulks.
When you are looking at steroids, you also need to look at what is inside the pill. This will help you determine the course of action of the supplement in the human body.
For instance, D-Bal is a blend of testosterone boosters like Suma Root, Ashwagandha & TT. But it also contains Whey protein concentrate. All of these are proven to increase testosterone levels and can also help with lean muscle mass.
But, the primary USP of D-Bal is increasing glycogen synthesis. This is primarily because it alters certain key enzymes that help your body store more glycogen. So, you will gain a fair bit of size on D-Bal. Some of which will be water weight.
Similarly, Clenbutrol is a blend of some of the most potent fat burners in the natural space. However, if you tend to get jitters or tremors with some natural ingredients, you'd want to check if it contains any of these. Are you allergic or lactose intolerant? Then you might want to skip the milk protein concentrate based steroids.
Watch the natural ingredients, correlate them with clinical studies and check the dosage concentrations too.
This is one of the biggest mistakes many people make while taking Crazy Bulk products. They simply do not give their supplements enough time to work on their body. You have to remember that these are natural supplements that work with your body internally.
They will take their own time to show you the results. You cannot expect overnight wonders from steroids like these. They can give you relatively quick results, but it is always within a certain time frame. If you want long term results, be patient and stay committed for at least 4-6 months before giving it up.
All steroids work fast. But, there are some which work quicker than others. If you are looking to reach a specific fitness goal within a specific time frame, you'd want to select a steroid that works within that time frame while taking Crazy Bulk.
For instance, if you want to build lean muscles, then Trenorol works relatively faster than Testo-Max. But, Testo-Max will work much slower and better than Trenorol in terms of bulk and size gains.
Remember that steroids can help with your fitness goals, but they cannot work magically overnight. So, make sure you pick the right steroid keeping your goals in mind.
Q. Which Crazy Bulk Products Should You Buy?
A. If you need to bulk up and gain lean muscles, we would recommend going with Trenorol, Winsol, or D-Bal. If you want to increase testosterone levels, Testo-Max is the one for you.
We have tried to highlight the USP of each Crazybulk USA product in this review. Use it to find the one that works best for you.
Q. How Fast Does Crazy Bulk Work?
A. You can expect almost immediate results from steroids. However, these natural supplements will interact with your body in a way that's unique to your system. There are numerous factors that come into play. Your age, sex, body composition, hormone levels, and so on.
Rather than being hung up on how long it will take before your supplements start working, you should instead focus on the results that they can give. That too, on the big picture. Not short term gains.
Q. Why Use Legal Steroids Alternatives Like Crazy Bulk?
A. Steroids are a great way to achieve your fitness goals. They allow you to make big gains, be it in terms of lean muscle mass, bulking up, or losing fat, just like anabolic steroids do.
The biggest advantage is that they do not contain any hormonal ingredient, nor will have any negative impact on your HPTA. So, you won't be shut down, you won't have to go on PCT and you can start enjoying the benefits right away.
Crazybulk Reviews - Final Thoughts
Crazybulk USA is one of the bestselling international brands of supplements and now you know why. Their products have managed to create a huge opportunity for natural athletes to gain insane results without having to play Russian roulette with their health.
Remember, all their products come with a 60-day money-back guarantee. So you can try them risk free. In case they don't work as advertised, you are covered. What's stopping you from transforming your body today?
Click here for Best Price on Crazybulk Official Website
2021 Reckonsoft.org LLP
Media Contact Website: https://www.reckonsoft.org/
Media Contact Email: contact@reckonsoft.org
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at news@clevescene.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
No recently-read stories.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.