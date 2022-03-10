DeWine Appoints Former Lawmaker to Elections Board Who Hyped up 2020 Voter Fraud Claims 

The American people are entitled to an honest election. ✅ All legal votes should be counted🇺🇸 If you think these are controversial statements you must not agree w/ safeguarding the sacred value of our individual votes as Americans.

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].