Get Out: Everything You Should Be Doing in Cleveland the First Week of the New Year 

THU 01/02

Cavs vs. Charlotte Hornets

Much like the Cavs, the Charlotte Hornets are rebuilding after the loss of a star player. In the Hornets case, star guard Kemba Walker left the team over the summer to play for the Celtics. The Cavs should be able to eke out a win tonight as the teams face off at 7 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Check the Cavs' website for ticket prices. (Jeff Niesel)

1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com.

Bobby Collins

Comedian Billy Collins has a sense of confidence that makes him relatable and appealing to any audience. He jokes about the truth and everyday experiences such as his confusion while watching his daughter master technology, and the difference between living in New York and California. He also has jokes about why he dislikes Mexican food, growing up in New York, the aging of his parents and attempting to run a 10-K. He performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities, where he has shows scheduled through Saturday. Tickets start at $18. (Hannah Borison)

2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com.

Loro

Actor Toni Servillo and Paolo Sorrentino, the director of the Oscar-winning film The Great Beauty, reunite for Loro, a "lavish, phantasmagorical look at the mid-2000s Italy of Silvio Berlusconi, the egomaniac media mogul and billionaire who presided over an empire of sex, drugs, power, scandal, and corruption as the country's four-time prime minister." The film makes its local debut tonight at 6:45 at the Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque, where it screens again at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets cost $11, or $8 for Cinematheque members and students. (Niesel)

1610 Euclid Ave., 216-421-7450, cia.edu.

The Wild Winter Lights Festival

There is still time to catch this family-friendly light spectacular at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. You can admire thousands of lights, an extremely tall teddy bear and, of course, plenty of animals. Dubbed the Wild Winter Lights Festival, the event continues today through Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tickets start at $18.50 for those who aren't members of the zoo and $15.50 for members. Find out more about the event and buy tickets on the website. (Laura Morrison)

3900 Wildlife Way, 216-661-6500, clemetzoo.com.

FRI 01/03

Coby

In director Christian Sonderegger's Coby, a young woman in a close-knit Chagrin Falls family decides to become a man, forcing friends and family members to confront their own preconceived notions of gender and sexuality. The step-by-step chronicle of Susannah's physical and emotional transition to manhood comes off as particularly candid and inspiring. It shows tonight at 7 at the Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque. Tickets cost $10, or $7 for Cinematheque members and students. (Niesel)

11610 Euclid Ave., 216-421-7450, cia.edu.

Flanagan's Wake

No one knows grief and mourning like a Catholic, let alone an Irish Catholic. Flanagan's Wake transports the audience to an Irish wake where villagers tell tales and sing songs for their dearly departed Flanagan. Finding the humor in life and death, the wake acts as a dark backdrop to an otherwise hilarious show in which alcohol fuels the humorous reminiscing. Sort of like a tragic Tony 'n' Tina's Wedding, the interactive and improvised show engages the entire audience as the guests are treated as the friends and family of the deceased. Tonight's show starts at 8 and repeats tomorrow night at 8 at Kennedy's Theatre. Performances continue weekends through April 25. Tickets are $27. (Patrick Stoops) 1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.

A Friday Night With(out) David Bowie

This interactive presentation by Cool Cleveland publisher and Bowieologist Thomas Mulready traces the Thin White Duke's life from his birth in the suburbs of London to his breakthrough as glam rock icon Ziggy Stardust. It then chronicles his every move until his untimely death in 2016. This month, Mulready presents the program on three successive Fridays at three different venues. Each presentation will contain slightly different material. Tonight's program takes place at the Winchester Music Tavern in Lakewood. Tickets cost $25. Find details on the website. (Niesel)

12112 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-600-5338, bowieshows.com.

MIX: Fortune

Tonight's monthly MIX program at the Cleveland Museum of Art offers an early start to the Chinese New Year. There will be projected fireworks, a dancing dragon, Asian-inspired cocktails and lots of red decor along with Beijing-inspired works by contemporary Chinese artist Liu Wei and highlights from across the museum's Asian collections. DJ jondoetho1 will provide the music. The evening begins at 6; tickets cost $10 in advance, or $15 at the door. The event is free for CMA members. (Niesel)

11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org.

Monsters vs. Milwaukee Admirals

As part of a special promotion that runs all season, Cleveland Monsters fans can score a $1 Pepsi, $2 Sugardale hotdog and $3 select 12-ounce beer on Friday nights. Tonight, the team takes on the Milwaukee Admirals. The game begins at 7, and the two teams face off again tomorrow at 1 p.m. For tomorrow's game, the team will pay tribute to the old Cleveland Lumberjacks hockey team. It's also Monsters Family Day so kids can purchase a Kids' Meal Deal that includes a Sugardale hotdog, a Pepsi product and chips for $6. Tickets start at $10. (Niesel)

1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com.

Sean Patton

We're surprised that scruffy comic Sean Patton, a New York-based actor and comedian who was born and raised in New Orleans, has the nerve to come to town. In one skit he performed at the Laugh Factory, he revealed that he thinks of Cleveland as "a piece of shit city" before he led the audience through a "Fuck Cleveland" chant. While dumping on Cleveland only made up one segment of the routine, it wasn't particularly funny. Patton fared better when he turned his attention to his sexual interests (he's a big fan of cunnilingus). He performs tonight and tomorrow night at 8 at the Improv, where he has shows scheduled through Sunday. Tickets are $20. (Niesel)

1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com.

Aries Spears

At the age of 14, comedian Aries Spears found his calling. It wasn't long before Spears was a principal member of the hit sketch show MADTV — not only as a performer, but a writer as well. He recorded his double-disc comedy album, I Ain't Scared, at the famous Icehouse in Pasadena. He has performed on Def Comedy Jam on HBO and Showtime At the Apollo. In addition to his credits as a comedian, Spears has made appearances in several movies, including Home of Angels, Why Do Fools Fall in Love and Jerry Maguire. His experience on sketch comedy shows and TV gives him an advantage over other comics. He performs tonight at 7:30 and 10 at the Improv, where performances continue through Sunday. Tickets are $25. (Niesel)

1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com.

Vision Portraits

In this film, writer-director Rodney Evans provides profiles of various artists, including himself, who are either blind or becoming blind. Evans focuses on how the artists use their creativity to still have a "vision," even when they can't physically see. The movie screens at 7 tonight at the Cleveland Museum of Art. Tickets cost $10, or $7 for CMA members. (Niesel)

11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org.

SAT 01/04

Cavs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder lost two key players over the summer when Russell Westbrook and Paul George both went to play for other teams. While they received star guard Chris Paul in exchange for Westbrook, who went to the Houston Rockets, they've struggled to compete this season. They come to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight at 7:30 to take on the Cavs. Consult the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse website for ticket prices. (Niesel)

1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com.

Rocky Horror Picture Show

It's the first Saturday of the month again, so tonight the Cedar Lee Theatre hosts its usual midnight screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, the 1975 cult classic that still draws an exuberant, costumed crowd that likes to throw rice and dry toast and sing along to the songs in the movie. In addition, locals act out a floor show that mimics the movie, turning the event into a veritable party. Tickets are $9.75. (Niesel)

2163 Lee Rd., Cleveland Heights, 440-528-0355, clevelandcinemas.com.

SUN 01/05

Cavs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Behind the stellar play of Karl-Anthony Townes, the Minnesota Timberwolves have competed well in the tough Western Conference. They'll be a formidable opponent for the Cavs when they come to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight at 7:30. Consult the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse website for ticket prices. (Niesel)

1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com.

Way Down East

Lillian Gish, Richard Barthelmess and Lowell Sherman star in this D.W. Griffith classic about an innocent country girl who succumbs to a sham marriage. Today at 1:30 p.m., the Cleveland Museum of Art will screen a restored version of the silent, 1920 movie. Tickets cost $10, or $7 for CMA members. (Niesel)

11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org.

MON 01/06

Monday Night Trivia

Do you have tons of obscure music knowledge? Are you a student of fast food menus and their nuanced histories? What say you about the geographic evolution of Scotch whisky? Tonight's your chance to wow your friends, make yourself instantly more desirable to someone you're newly dating, and hang with Cleveland's headiest hipsters and hot dog lovers. It's the Happy Dog Monday Night Trivia. Starting at 8 p.m., expect themed rounds and general knowledge questions that seem considerably trickier than some of the other live trivia locales in town. Obviously, have a hot dog and a craft brew while you're at it. And arrive early: Seats fill up fast. (Sam Allard)

5801 Detroit Ave., 216-651-9474, happydogcleveland.com.

Movie Mondays

Every Monday, Cleveland Cinemas hosts $5 Movie Mondays, where film fans can catch up on the latest Hollywood flicks for significantly reduced prices. Bring your friends and family and make Movie Mondays a weekly tradition — many theaters even offer discounted concession stand items. Participating theaters include Apollo Theatre, Capitol Theatre, Cedar Lee Theatre, Chagrin Cinemas and Tower City Cinemas. Unfortunately, additional charges apply for 3-D movies. (Alaina Nutile) clevelandcinemas.com.

Shit Show Karaoke

Local rapper/promoter Dirty Jones and Scene's own Manny Wallace host Shit Show Karaoke, a weekly event at the B-Side Liquor Lounge wherein patrons choose from "an unlimited selection of jams from hip-hop to hard rock," and are encouraged to "be as bad as you want." Fueled by drink and shot specials, it all goes down tonight at 10 p.m. (Niesel)

2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-932-1966, bsideliquorlounge.com.

Wing Dang Doodle

Blues icon Howlin' Wolf famously covered "Wang Dang Doodle," the old blues tune penned by Willie Dixon. Prosperity Social Club in Tremont has adopted that slogan, calling its wing night Wing Dang Doodle. The weekly event features specials on Buffalo wings and cold brews. Prosperity will not only serve up substantial, $1 whole wings, but it'll also offer meatless Monday "wing" baskets for vegans. Discounted drafts and a playlist of vintage-electric blues and soulful R&B curated by local musician Clint Holley will be on tap as well. Wing Dang Doodle takes place every Monday from 6 p.m. to midnight. (Niesel)

1109 Starkweather Ave., 216-937-1938, prosperitysocialclub.com.

TUE 01/07

Cavs vs. Detroit Pistons

What used to be one of basketball's greatest rivalries has subsided now that the Cavs and the Detroit Pistons are both in the process of rebuilding their teams. The Cavs have notched wins against division rivals such as the Indiana Pacers and the Chicago Bulls. They'll be looking for another division win tonight as they take on the Pistons at 7 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Check the website for ticket prices. (Niesel)

1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com.

The Illusionists: Live From Broadway

This show featuring a slew of up-and-coming magicians has reportedly shattered box-office records across the globe. It promises to "dazzle audiences of all ages with a powerful mix of the most outrageous and astonishing acts ever to be seen on stage." Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at Connor Palace, where performances continue through Jan. 11. Tickets start at $10. (Niesel)

1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.

Mystify: Michael Hutchence

When asked how he defined rock 'n' roll, the late Michael Hutchence famous said, "Liberation." He certainly took that approach with INXS, the pop rock band he fronted. Mystify: Michael Hutchence, a new documentary film, provides an "intimate and insightful portrait of the internationally renowned INXS frontman" by using private home movies and those of his lovers, friends and family. It screens tonight at 7 at the Cedar Lee Theatre. Tickets cost $12.50. (Niesel)

2163 Lee Rd., Cleveland Heights, 440-528-0355, clevelandcinemas.com.

Open Turntable Tuesday

Tonight from 6 to 9, the Winchester hosts its weekly Open Turntable Tuesday. Jason Gokorsch will book guest DJs and offer slots to people who want to bring their own vinyl and spin their favorite songs or deep tracks. First time DJs are encouraged, and equipment is provided. Patrons can also bring records for the night's DJ to add to their set. Sign up on Northeast Ohio Vinyl Club's Facebook page. (Niesel)

12112 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-600-5338, facebook.com/TheWinchesterMusicTavern.

To Be Of Service

Josh Aronson explores the world of service dogs that have helped veterans cope with PTSD in this documentary film that came out last year. The dogs have helped a range of veterans, including ones who've become suicidal. The inspiring movie screens today at 1:45 at the Cleveland Museum of Art. Tickets cost $10, or $7 for CMA members. (Niesel)

11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org.

Vinyl Night

Jukebox owner Alex Budin has described his 1,350-square-foot music-focused bar in the Hingetown 'hood as "a place where people can expect to hear and learn about music of multiple genres, all of which is concentrated in a constantly evolving jukebox." The club hosts a vinyl night every Tuesday that serves as a listening party for new releases, partnering with Loop in Tremont, so patrons can hear a new album on vinyl. You can bring your own vinyl and spin it too. It all starts at 5 p.m. (Niesel)

1404 West 29th St., 216-206-7699, jukeboxcle.com.