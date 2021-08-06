August 06, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Keravita Pro is an all-natural health supplement that was developed with a focus on strong hair and nail health. The designer asserts that it can treat and stave off various nail and foot funguses as well.
Your hair and nails are integral to your healthy appearance, but many people struggle with damaged, lifeless hair and with toes and feet that itch, are often irritated and produce unwanted odors.
Many people swear by Keravita Pro as the solution. Others claim that it is a scam or causes serious side effects. With that contrast in mind, join us as we review the product and find out for ourselves.
Keravita Pro is a dietary supplement that contains only natural ingredients. While the focus of this supplement is hair and nail health, it can be taken as a general dietary supplement as well. It contains numerous essential minerals and nutrients along with many other individual health supplements.
The blend—or complex if you will—used is often referred to as the Keravita Pro proprietary formula. The term proprietary implies secrecy to some, but that is not the case here. All of the primary and secondary active ingredients are listed on the product label and can be researched through independent websites. You may be surprised at just how much research is available for all of the ingredients.
Keravita Pro is designed as a supplement that you can take on an ongoing basis without any need to cycle. You can also use it as a reactive treatment to certain conditions, such as toenail fungus. It does work as a preventive even after you cease taking the supplement, but if you plan to use it in this manner, be aware that the protection generally only last 12 to 24 months depending on the person.
The original maker of Keravita Pro is Benjamin Jones who lives in a suburb of Tallahassee, Florida, with his wife Gemma. As a young adult, Jones was a businessman. But he had delt with toenail fungus, athlete’s foot and other skin issues throughout his life. These problems would come and go, and as he got older, they came more often and with greater intensity. He could not take it anymore.
By then, his wife had already transitioned them to a healthier lifestyle. They were eating a balanced diet, exercising regularly and taking numerous health supplements. Jones never felt better, and he saw a correlation between some of the supplements his wife was giving him and improved symptoms. That is when he set out to find the optimal supplement blend, and the result of that journey was Keravita Pro.
Phase I: Fostering a Healthy Systemic Environment
Your body has to absorb the nutrients from the Keravita Pro formula. These nutrients will accumulate and eventually be present in great abundance. How long the first phase takes depends on your nutritional health prior to taking the supplement. You can accelerate the phase by staying hydrated, eating well and exercising on a regular basis. As this phase ramps, your body will begin to flush toxins.
Phase II: Blood Purification
During the second phase, toxins will be eliminated from the blood, blood flow will increase and greater blood flow near the surface of your skin will occur. That will improve the health of the skin itself but also foster an environment that is much more conducive to strong nail and hair health.
Phase III: Elimination of Fungus
In this third phases, your body will have all the resources it needs to destroy fungus in an active manner. You will notice that your skin is clearer and healthier looking overall. You will also notice that your hair is more vibrant and much less prone to frayed ends and other forms of damage.
Phase IV: Building the Fungal Defense
With the fungus purged from your body, your system can work on protecting itself from being infected in the future. Your body will be better prepared to neutralize fungal toxins as they enter the body, and this is not limited to your skin and nails but extends to your lungs and other organs.
Phase V: Rejuvenation and Maintenance
During the rejuvenation period, your skin, nails and hair will continue to improve until reaching their optimal stage. After that, you will be in maintenance mode. Be mindful that if you stop taking the Keravita Pro pill, the maintenance mode may only last for up to a year and likely no more than two.
This supplement contains a complex blend of all-natural substances. While this is a proprietary blend, all of the active Keravita Pro ingredients are known and listed on the product label. In the sections that follow, we will discuss the primary ingredients in the supplement and the effects they provide. Be mindful that you can also vet these substances yourself on websites like Healthline and WebMD.
- Burdock Root
The burdock root is a widely used health supplement popular in holistic medicine as a digestive aid and diuretic. It is rich in antioxidants and helps to treat a wide range of skin conditions. The root is also effective at removing toxins from the blood and increasing circulation near the surface of the skin, which makes it much easier to fight a fungal infection. The root is added to the Keravita Pro formula via essiac tea complex, which also encompasses rhubarb, slippery elm bark and sheep sorrel.
- Green Tea Leaf
Green tea is a popular health supplement that is taken in many forms. It is rich in polyphenols that reduce inflammation and help to prevent cell damage. It also rich in EGCG, which provides the tea many of its medicinal properties. It even helps people lose weight and stave off type 2 diabetes. It helps to flush toxins from the body, which is important when fighting a fungal infection. It is also rich in quercetin, which has antiallergic properties and can reduce symptoms associated with fungal infections.
- Lycopene
Lycopene is a nutrient found in tomatoes and other red-colored fruits. It has strong antioxidant properties and is currently being widely researched for the role it may be able to play in treating and managing Alzheimer’s disease, cancer, diabetes and heart disease. It is also used as a dental treatment in people who have gum disease in order to prevent fungal bacteria from entering the gum cells. Lycopene also induces apoptosis in candida albicans, which leads to fungal cell death.
- Mushroom Complex
The complex used in Keravita Pro is believed to be made up of Japanese mushrooms that are quite popular as health supplements, including maitake, reishi and shiitake. These mushrooms contain substances that boost the immune system, foster better sleep and provide numerous other health benefits. Although these mushrooms are indeed funguses themselves, they are included in this supplement because they help to fight against the yeast infections common to toenails and feet.
- Panax Ginseng
Panax ginseng is one of the more recognizable health supplements on the market and used in many proprietary blends. A pillar of traditional Chinese medicine, ginseng contains two crucial compounds that are known to complement one another: gintonin and ginsenosides. Together, these compounds reduce inflammation, enhance brain function, boost the immune system, increase energy levels, lower blood sugar and even treat erectile dysfunction. In addition, ginseng is often blended into a lotion that can be used to treat nail fungus and other foot fungus and be used as a preventive as well.
- Pine Bark
There are more than 100 different species of pine trees, and many cultures have been making use of the bark for centuries along with the needles, nuts and resin. Native Americans used the pine bark extract essentially as sunscreen, and modern medicine has proved that it is indeed effective in that manner. Pine bark extract is rich in catechins, phenolic acids and procyanidins, which are all anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial and antioxidant agents that reduce inflammation and help to flush toxins from the body.
- Rhubarb
Rhubarb is a well-known vegetable that is popular in North America and Europe as a food but used throughout Asia as a traditional medicine. It treats a wide range of digestive issues, including constipation, diarrhea and heartburn. Rhubarb has both antibacterial and antifungal properties that can prevent infections, including life-threatening infections, such as staph. Traditional treatments for foot fungus often involve making a lotion from the rhubarb and rubbing it into the affected area.
- Sheep Sorrel
Sheep sorrel is a flavorful weed that is safe to eat. It is also an invasive plant species, which means that the increase in use as a dietary supplement has been good for the environment as well. Sheep sorrel has long been associated with traditional medicine and is perhaps best known as a cure for scurvy. This substance has potent antiviral properties and also enhances detoxification and reduces inflammation.
- Soursop Leaves
The soursop is a fruit tree found in tropical regions of the Americas. It goes by numerous other names, including graviola, guanabana, paw-paw and sirsak. Both the fruit and leaves are used for their medicinal properties, but Keravita Pro includes only the extract from the leaves. The extract provides vitamin C and many other essential vitamins and minerals, and it is known to have antibacterial qualities. In fact, its ability to kill bacteria associated with foot fungus is the main reason it is included in this formula.
The active ingredients are the most important aspects of the Keravita Pro formula, but there are numerous other components that play a role as well. Here is a quick and partial rundown:
- Beta glucan is a fiber supplement known to improve a wide range of skin conditions.
- Cat’s claw has antifungal properties in addition to antibacterial and antiviral properties.
- Essiac tea is a blend of herbs that improves skin health and provides many other benefits as well.
- Garlic is a great source of allicin, which helps to avoid the spread of fungal infections.
- Grapeseed extract inhibits infectious growth, improves blood flow and enhances wound healing.
- Larch arabinogalactan boosts immune response and helps to avoid fungal infections.
- Olive leaf is known to target virulent factors that lead to fungal infections.
- Pomegranate is loaded with essential nutrients and minerals that promote strong systemic health.
- Quercetin dihydrate has antiallergic properties that can help improve fungal infections.
- Red raspberry is rich in antioxidants that help to protect the body against inflammation.
- Selenium is nutritionally essential for humans and enhances the immune system.
- Slippery elm bark is a popular health supplement that provides a wide range of benefits.
- Turmeric is a great source of curcumin, which reduces fungal infections and inflammations.
- Vitamin C is essential to the repair of all body tissues and increases antioxidant levels.
- Vitamin E is essential to longer cell life and is strongly associated with healthy skin.
One of the most common questions we encountered during the process of our Keravita Pro review is whether there is scientific evidence supporting that the supplement does what the creator said it does. The answer to that question is yes and no, and it comes down to a matter of perspective.
Have the makers of Keravita Pro funded clinical trials of their formula? No, and this is certainly a negative and something we wish that they would do. That said, there is independent research for all of the active ingredients, including research focused specifically on hair and nail health and antifungal properties. Better yet, you can access this research through independent websites.
The creator of Keravita Pro recommends taking two pills with a full glass of water after having finished your first meal of the day. This approach helps to ensure maximum absorption, and each bottle contains 60 Keravita Pro capsules, which results in a 30-day supply per bottle.
It is highly recommended that you do not skip any days. The supplement works better over time as the nutrients accumulate. If you do, however, miss a day, do not try and compensate. Just continue as normal on the next day. It is also recommended that you take the supplement for a period no less than six months. You can continue to use it indefinitely. If you choose to cease usage, be aware that the protection does not last indefinitely and will at some point need to be renewed.
How fast you see results will depend on your health condition when you start taking the Keravita Pro supplement. Some people see results in as soon as a week, but the average person will begin to experience results at about 30 days. It will take the average user around six months to see the full effects. Results will last 12-24 months after you cease taking the supplement. They can last indefinitely with continued use.
Any male or female age 18 and up with no preexisting health conditions can take Keravita Pro. You can take it to fight a fungal infection, improve the health of skin, hair and nails or as a general supplement.
Anyone who has a preexisting health condition and/or is currently prescribed medication should check with their doctors and pharmacist prior to taking any supplement. No one under 18 should take the supplement because there have simply not been enough clinical trials involving children. Pregnant and breastfeeding women should not take the supplement without guidance from their obstetricians.
There are no known Keravita Pro side effects. All of the ingredients contained within are safe for human consumption and not known to cause side effects in the general population. That does not mean side effects are not possible. Some people, for instance, have a mushroom allergy. If side effects do occur, they are usually mild, including headaches and diarrhea. If you experience anything that may be a side effect, stop taking the supplement immediately and consult with a physician before continuing use.
There are no known negative interactions with this supplement and prescribed medications, and no Keravita Pro reviews we encountered mentioned such problems. Nevertheless, you should consult with a doctor and pharmacist. A Keravita Pro capsule can be mixed with most other supplements, but you should ensure that you are not exceeding the daily recommend allowance for any particular substance.
Keravita Pro is currently only sold through the official website. The manufacturer does not distribute it to retailers. Many of the products available on sites like eBay and Amazon are knockoffs that are manufactured by Chinese companies. They do not contain the appropriate ingredients and may even be unsafe.
It is notable that some genuine products do make it to market via third-party sellers due to supply chain issues. For instance, a pallet may be damaged and marked for destruction. Prior to destruction, it is stolen and sold. While the product may be genuine in a sense, it was not maintained within the official supply chain, and you are thus taking the risk of a product that could be dangerous.
The Keravita Pro customer reviews are overwhelmingly positive. That is, in fact, what drew our attention to this particular supplement over some others that we were considering for our next review. If you limit reviews to just those associated with verified purchases, the already high approval score skyrockets to a more than 99% satisfaction rating and with very few customers taking advantage of the refund policy.
This product is a solid option for the person seeking a general health supplement. It is a fantastic option for the person who is prone to toenail fungus, athlete’s foot and so forth, and it is also an excellent option for those who want a supplement to bolster hair, skin and nail health.
Are you interested in the Keravita Pro? Then, we highly recommend giving it a go and suggest that you take advantage of the significant price discount for a six-month supply. Be mindful that the refund period is 60 days and that 30 days is the longest it will take to begin seeing results. If you are not happy with the results at the point, you can get a 100% refund and only be out the return shipping charge.
