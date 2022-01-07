January 07, 2022 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Ready to start playing blackjack for real money? If so, our list of the best blackjack casino sites is exactly what you need.
Blackjack is considered the king of casino games for many reasons. A fun, fast-paced experience with a low house edge is what most people are looking for. When you play blackjack online, that’s exactly what you get.
The final piece of the puzzle is finding the right place to play at.
You’re in luck - we’ve done the hard work and compiled a list of the top blackjack online casinos, with Super Slots coming out on top. Read on to find out what makes it our number one pick and more about other sites that made the cut.
Playing blackjack for real money is a pleasure at Super Slots. In the dedicated section of the casino, players can explore games from four different providers. They include the classic European blackjack, as well as single deck and multi-hand varieties, which are ideal for a new challenge after you’ve played the classic version for a while.
One of the reasons we think Super Slots provides the best online blackjack for real money is the side bet promotion and a wide bet range. These two factors keep the game interesting while allowing players of all budgets to have a good time.
This reputable online casino also has a deposit match deal that can be used to play blackjack. However, it’s worth noting that the game only contributes 5% towards the wagering requirements.
If you’re looking for live dealer blackjack games, you can choose between red and black. Both have superb versions of blackjack with professional and experienced dealers, which makes the experience smooth and more enjoyable.
Cafe Casino manages to strike a balance between a relaxed atmosphere and delivering the thrills of an exciting casino. It missed out on the top spot as the bet range isn’t as extensive. If you’re a high roller, stick with our number one pick, but this option is still accessible for those who want to bet between $1 and $2,500.
One of the reasons we recommend you play blackjack at this site is the flexibility it offers. You can enjoy blackjack for real money online, but there are also free blackjack games. You don’t even need an online casino account to practice your strategy on the demo versions of each title. There are European, single, and double-deck variants, as well as the early payout feature on the live game, which is a great opportunity for those looking to increase their edge.
Cafe Casino embraces cryptocurrency, and there are plenty of promotions linked to those payment methods. That includes the welcome offer, which can be used to play blackjack, as well as the refer-a-friend bonus. Keep in mind that they both have wagering requirements, and blackjack contributes 10% or 5% for the single and double decks.
Slots Empire might not be your first thought when you choose to play online blackjack, but the operator has more to offer than reels and free spins.
It’s easy to get to the games, as there’s a dedicated blackjack section under the tab “All Games”. It contains eight variants, including Super 21 and 21 Face Up, so it’s unlikely that you’ll get bored here. You can also play live dealer versions.
Each of the options by the respected game studio Realtime Gaming comes with a practice version, which means you can test out your skills before enjoying the real money online blackjack casino. The reason why Slots Empire isn’t higher on the list is due to the fact that most bonuses have wagering requirements that don’t include blackjack.
On the other hand, the minimum bet is accessible at $1, and you can increase it at decent intervals, with most game maximums in the hundreds. The overall experience at this online casino site is slick, as deposits appear instantly. Withdrawals are pretty fast, too, and there aren’t any fees, so all of your winnings go straight to your bank account.
Wild Casino is another superb option for anyone who wants to play blackjack. It doesn’t have as many game options as our number one pick, but it still has enough variety to keep you entertained.
Our highlights include single deck blackjack and Blackjack 11, which has a side bet that could get you up to 500x your stake.
Betting starts at a very accessible $1 and goes up to $10,000, making this another great choice for high rollers. The live dealer games provide another opportunity to make the most of real money blackjack online.
There are two sides to the live casino; whichever you pick, you can find classic blackjack, VIP, and other exciting versions with friendly and knowledgeable dealers.
Wild Casino has a long list of promotions, including deposit match bonuses that you can claim throughout the week. You can use the funds on blackjack, and the wagering requirements of a 15x playthrough are pretty reasonable.
There’s no need to wait too long for your blackjack winnings, as most withdrawals are paid out within 48 hours. However, we would like to see a few more conventional payment options besides crypto.
Bet Online is the place to head to if you’re looking to recreate that authentic brick and mortar casino atmosphere by sitting down at live dealer blackjack games.
Across the 15 different real money blackjack tables players will find the two main variants of live dealer blackjack (American and European) with downtown Vegas-style single deck options too.
More adventurous players may want to try their hand at Russian blackjack, where each face card has a unique value making it a more diverse, challenging game.
Early payout blackjack and its unlimited player approach also works for those who want to work on their strategy - by simply going with the flow. The early payout version also gives one of the best return-to-player percentages (99.5%) that you can find.
Unlike other sites there’s quite a low min bet for live dealer blackjack ($5) but if you want to crank things up the $2,500 VIP bet max leaves plenty of runway.
The $1,800 Leaderboard Challenge is also one of the few live dealer-specific reward promotions in the business, though with it being a weekly challenge casual players will find it hard to rank in the top 3 against punters who are up and doubling down first thing Monday morning.
Slots.lv earns a place on our list of the best sites to play real money blackjack for its game variety and tournaments. We like that you can try the eight different games in demo mode, as it gives you the opportunity to try Perfect Pairs and Zappit blackjack with no risk.
Plus, there are even more ways to play online blackjack for real money with the live dealer version.
If you’re a fan of other casino games, especially cards, the list is extensive; it includes several types of casino poker, and some have jackpots.
Other attractive features are the daily tournaments that feature single deck blackjack and the daily double up bonus, which can be used on all the standard variants. It’s an offer that matches your deposit every day of the week.
However, wagering requirements aren’t listed, as they can vary.
Ignition is the ideal place to play blackjack online if you’re a fan of strategy games. The site is more well-known for its poker offering, so it’s a great place to explore your love of cards and sharp decision-making.
The live dealer games have various table limits, ranging from $5 all the way up to $5,000, so you’ll find a seat and an amount to suit you.
You can start even lower at $1, with the real money blackjack games in the casino. The tournaments are an excellent opportunity to benefit, as you could win a bonus just by playing a single hand.
The refer-a-friend deal is also attractive, although it would have been even better if blackjack contributed more than 5% to the wagering requirements.
You can play online blackjack for real at Las Atlantis. This water-themed site is a useful option for beginners, as it provides comprehensive guides for all the games, plus a free mode to get in some practice.
You’ll find classic blackjack options, as well as several variations to keep you developing your game once you establish a basic strategy.
It doesn’t rank as highly as other online casinos because it could do more to enhance the entertainment by adding tournaments, side bets, and blackjack bonuses. However, it does deliver in terms of quick deposits with no fees, which is handy for playing real money blackjack.
In addition to playing blackjack for real money at El Royale, you can try the demo games, which is an ideal way to learn and practice your strategy. It also gets you familiar with the concepts like insurance and when to double your money or stand.
The classic version of the game works well, but you can also try European and face-up versions.
Depositing money to get started is easy, as the money arrives instantly, and you can deposit as little as $10, and cryptocurrencies don’t have maximum caps.
A significant downside to El Royale is that it doesn’t offer live blackjack, but we hope that is something that will change soon.
The best blackjack sites need to cover the basics in terms of user experience.
Red Dog does an excellent job of making players’ lives easier with attractive graphics, intuitive navigation, and easy-to-follow menus on both mobile and desktop sites. This means that accessing real money blackjack online is a pleasure and takes no time at all.
The actual blackjack games are varied and interesting. On top of that, there are demo modes for practice. Disappointingly, there isn’t any live blackjack, and the bonuses are mostly tailored to slot players.
Red Dog does still shine, though, thanks to its friendly and helpful customer support, so you’ll feel at ease knowing that any issues will be resolved.
Game Variety:
Online blackjack games come in all shapes and sizes. The aim stays the same, but the style of play can vary enough to suit all tastes.
Therefore, the top online blackjack sites should offer several different titles that range from classic blackjack to interesting twists on this popular game. Blackjack game variants we look out for include single deck blackjack, blackjack switch, and Atlantic City blackjack.
Live Casino:
Real money online blackjack games have a different pace and atmosphere when they’re live, akin to the land-based casinos.
Most online casinos now have a live dealer section. It’s where you can find some of the best online blackjack games. For a site to rank high, it needs to have live blackjack games with professional dealers, good quality streams, and the glamor of the casino floor present.
Minimum and Maximum Bets:
It’s not enough for casino sites to feature blackjack for real money online. The games should suit players’ budgets, too.
That’s why we review online casinos based on the minimum and maximum bets. We look for ways to play blackjack with a small budget as well as options for high rollers.
Blackjack Bonuses:
When you play blackjack online, it isn’t all about the games. Our reviews also take into account whether you can use your welcome bonus when playing blackjack.
Promotions are a perk of online gambling, and we’re looking for sites that have blackjack offers and bonus money that you can make use of while you’re trying to get 21.
If you want to play online blackjack for real money, you can check out any of the entries in our top 10. They all have blackjack games, and most have free versions you can use to practice before you play for real money.
When choosing between online blackjack sites, it’s essential to think about what matters most to you. We’ve listed the casinos by categories, so you can find the one that meets your individual needs, whether live dealers or fast deposits are what you’re looking for.
Just like every other game at real money online casinos, blackjack wins aren’t guaranteed. However, there are decisions you can make and strategies you can use to improve your chances:
The type of blackjack you play could impact the likelihood of a return. Every form of the game has a house edge, but when you play certain types, it is reduced.
Several casinos on our list, including Cafe Casino and Bovada, have early payout blackjack, which boasts a 99.5% payout rate.
Since the game involves making decisions, the results are not completely down to luck. What we mean is - you can’t control what cards you’re dealt, but you can decide what to do with them.
Understanding blackjack odds, when to hit, and when to stand, as well as how much you can predict from the dealer’s face-up card, will help you improve your chances.
When you play blackjack at an online casino, you’re alone, and the deck, chips, and felt are computer-generated. Live dealer blackjack, on the other hand, involves a real dealer handing out the cards and playing against you. You might also sit at the table with other people playing against the dealer.
Essentially, you’re getting a live stream from the casino floor. It brings more of the sights and sounds of blackjack and gives you the chance to interact. It’s best to practice a little on the simulated versions before you play live casino, though.
Not necessarily, but the casinos on our list all let you play blackjack from desktop or mobile devices. We particularly recommend Red Dog, as it has an uncluttered interface that works really well on smaller screens like smartphones.
All kinds of casino games can be played from your mobile. The controls are slightly different, but you might find it even easier to tap the screen to bet, hit, stand, or double your money.
Blackjack bonuses are promotions offered by real money blackjack casinos to give you some extra value when playing. Sometimes, they might be for specific blackjack games, like the side bet prizes at Super Slots.
Most online blackjack casinos on our list have regular welcome bonuses and promotions that can be used to play blackjack. This means there aren’t restrictions stopping you from placing bets on those titles.
However, for most wagering requirements, blackjack isn’t very high on the list in terms of percentages, so that’s something to keep in mind when working out your contributions.
Almost all gambling sites have blackjack, as it’s often thought of as the most popular casino game. Before you play for money, it’s a good idea to read any game guides and rules.
We also recommend finding demo versions; that way, you can practice without risk, and you don’t even need an account.
After you’ve tried classic blackjack, it’s worth exploring the different variants to learn more about side bets, multi-hand, and other rules. Once you’ve tried a few and worked out what you like, you’re ready to play for real money.
If you'd like to play blackjack for real at one of the best blackjack casinos, then we recommend starting with Super Slots.
Don’t let the name fool you; Super Slots delivers tons of legit online blackjack content, including side bet prizes, 12 variants, and even more action in the live casino section.
The betting minimums and maximums are reasonable, too, so both high and low rollers will feel right at home.
As a close runner-up, we were particularly impressed with Cafe Casino. It offers demo games as well as blackjack for real money online. The bonuses can be used to play all the standard casino variants, too, so there’s no need to miss out on anything.
Plus, the return to player rate on the early payout live game is worth checking out.
Hope we helped you choose, and see you in our next review!
