Gay dating is a fabulous thing, many gay dating sites and matchmakers will offer their services to help people connect and find their soulmates or someone to have fun from time to time.
Free gay dating sites might not sound as promising as those with a paid subscription might, but you’d be surprised that some of them can compete with some of the best gay dating sites on the market.
The year 2021 brings lots more excitement to the dating game, and the competition between the sites keeps on heating up. New members keep on registering, and it’s up to the dating sites to lure them onto their platforms with the best offer that will guarantee a successful match to all willing to sign up for their services.
To give you a better insight, and help you in your search for someone to share precious moments with, here’s our list of the top 10 gay dating sites and matchmakers worth trying in 2021.
MenNation.com is one of the biggest names in the gay dating industry, with around a hundred million members worldwide. The matchmaker has been around for quite some time, and it has grown into an exclusive place where many single men can find their soulmates or couples to find others to share their intimate moments.
The company responsible for the creation of MenNation.com is Various, Inc. that’s also a creator of one of the best dating sites around, AdultFriendFinder. For a site that’s been around since 1996, MenNation.com stands the test of time and keeps on delivering on its promises. It connects people with the same interests and allowing them to share unforgettable moments.
This gay dating site has a huge member base of gay men or women ready to share their thoughts and explicit material, and it’s a guarantee you’ll find someone that will fit your taste.
However, to get all the features unlocked, you’ll need to invest money by paying a monthly subscription from $34.95 per month or $14.95 for twelve months.
2. eHarmony.com
If you ever got interested in dating sites, there’s no way you haven’t heard of eHarmony.com that has been around since 2000 and is still relevant now in 2021.
eHarmony.com is a site where all gay men or women can find their soulmates as most of the users claim they’re registered to find someone with whom they can share their life.
Everyone interested in finding their true love will find eHarmony.com a perfect place for matching with people sharing the same interests, which later can lead to a happily ever after.
The good side of eHarmony.com is that it offers a free downloadable app to its members that will make browsing and matching even more practical and simplified.
Anyone can comfortably browse the site on their phones and use all the features that the matchmaker offers. Even if you’re commuting to work and back, the app will be precious to kill some time and chat with other gay members.
Just as the previous site on our list, eHarmony.com needs a subscription, and the lowest price for a premium plan starts at 35.90 for one month.
As we mentioned above, free gay dating sites can be as good as those that you need a premium subscription to use all available features.
Adam4Adam.com is one of the best examples of a gay dating site that’s completely free to use for all its members. “How do they manage to do that?”, you might ask. Well, Adam4Adam.com makes all the revenue from the ads and banner space sold on their site. It’s a unique way of handling their finances, and others could look up to this example.
Since the launch back in 2003, Adam4Adam.com accumulated over six million members in the US, and the numbers surged following the recent growth of the matchmaker’s popularity.
Anyone looking to try their luck finding their soulmate should give this gay dating site a try, as it won’t cost them anything to do so.
4. FabGuys.com
Let’s mention another free matchmaker where you can forget about using your credit card and enjoy all the features this gay dating site has to offer.
FabGuys.com is one of the best gay dating sites on the uprise in recent years, and many members switch using it solely for meeting new gay men free of charge.
For all those who want to become a member of a fast-growing community, FabGuys.com is a perfect place where you can meet other people with the same interests and meet the man or women of their lives.
The site has members from all sides of the world, and you can indulge in adventures with a solo man or with registered couples seeking others to share their bed and intimacy.
We recommend trying this matchmaker as many can find happiness in some of the simplest places on the planet- and FabGuys.com is just that.
5. Grindr
Grindr is one of the most active domains among the best gay dating sites, with millions of users sharing more than two hundred million messages daily.
Slowly, it became one of the leading dating sites for all gay people who love sharing their moments with others in a virtual world.
One of the features that separate Grindr from its competitors is that members can state their health on their profile and state if they’re HIV positive or not.
In the gay community, HIV is a big issue, and many would love to know what they’re getting into before having an intimacy that could lead to the transmission of disease.
Grindr revolutionized this option, and it has been a valuable asset to them ever since.
However, to use all the premium features of Grindr, you would have to pay a subscription starting at $13.00 per month for a basic package.
6. Taimi
Taimi offers a specialized app for the LGTB community that can match even the loneliest people and allows them to experience precious moments of passion.
Most of the members on this app come from the US, and anyone looking to find their soulmate within the states can register their profile for free on Taimi and start meeting new gay people.
Compared to other matchmakers on this list, younger members dominate the population on Taimi, and if you belong to a younger crowd, you won’t have an issue finding others that will be ready to meet.
Taimi offers many great features that you don’t have to spend any money to use, but the best of them will cost you a monthly subscription that’s quite expensive.
If you decide to pay for a one-month subscription, the pleasure will cost you $41.99 per month, but if you go for a twelve-month subscription, it will cost $6.00 per month.
7. GayCupid.com
If you watch TV often, there’s no way that you could miss on many commercials advertising GayCupid.com as one of the best dating sites that match gay men and women alike.
GayCupid.com is one of the most advertised sites in the US, with millions of members ready to mingle and experience an adventure of a lifetime.
If you’re single and ready to mingle, GayCupid.com is a perfect place where you can find people with the same interests and connect with them in a matter of minutes.
To register on this matchmaker and get the chance to meet new people, it will take only a few minutes to go through a sign-up process, and you get access to a 100% gay populated site.
A positive side of this gay dating site is that it offers a three-month free subscription, where you can test the site’s full features before spending any cash.
A premium account compared to a free one will give you access to a much better experience, and it’s great to get to know what you’ll be getting when upgrading your account.
Subscription to this site is on the expensive side, and it costs $24.98 per month for the cheapest package.
8. Scruff
We’re getting close to the end of our list, but it doesn’t mean that the next couple of sites are worse than the previous ones.
On the contrary, Scruff is a gay dating app that matches anything mentioned above and competes with some of the best gay dating sites in the industry.
Scruff dominates with the gay men looking for others to engage in long-term relationships they’ll remember until the rest of their lives.
Most of the members on this matchmaker come from the US- connecting to someone close by is made possible by allowing the app to track their location.
By connecting members that are in the same area, the match success rate is much higher than with any other site or app without this feature.
The price of premium access is in an average range, and it will cost $14.99 per month to get started.
9. Hornet
Hornet is one of the medium-range gay dating sites with over four million active members that search for their happiness online.
For all those inexperienced in online dating, Hornet is a perfect matchmaker to get used to the mechanics and features of any serious gay dating site.
Hornet claims that they’re not just an ordinary dating site, but more like a gay social network where members can share their experiences and get to know each other before taking steps to meet each other.
Verification that this site makes every member go through prevents fake accounts from registering and keeps the members safe from unwanted security breaches.
Hornet is not a free matchmaker. Even though you can use some of the features free of charge, it’s not even close to what you’ll get if you upgrade to a premium membership.
The basic package costs $9.99 per month, and it will unlock most of the features.
10. Gaydar
The last on our list, but not least, is a well-known site that offers its services through a mobile app downloadable to both Android and iOS.
Gaydar has one of the best interfaces that even those without computer skills can learn to use rather quickly.
Gaydar also uses the current location of the members and connects them based on the distance between them. Based on the distance between the members and their preferences, the matchmaker will connect them and recommend them to each other. It guarantees that most recommendations will not be in vain and that everyone can make the most out of them.
We recommend this site primarily based on many positive reviews that tell a story of a site that changed their lives by bringing a dose of excitement.
Gaydar is one of the cheapest sites that require a monthly subscription because the basic package costs $7.99 per month.
Conclusion
Online gay dating sites and matchmakers gain a lot of popularity in recent years, and we can only expect only great things to happen shortly.
With the incline of new members joining daily, online dating sites did a great job following up on high demand and providing content that can satisfy everyone’s taste.
We’re eager to see what will happen in the future and other great features we can expect from online dating sites.
