Are you looking for a fantastic Jewish dating site? You're not alone. Thankfully, there are plenty of Jewish people looking to find a date online. As a result, a lot of niche dating sites have developed over the years. You'll also find plenty of larger dating sites that have search filters that enable you to find Jewish dates. To find out which site will best meet your needs, have a look at our comprehensive list of Jewish dating sites!
Among the free Jewish dating sites you also find Okcupid. That's to say, it's not a niche Jewish dating app, but you can easily find jewish singles over 50 among its 50M members by using a search filter. It's also free to use.
Pros of Okcupid:
Overall Verdict:
Okcupid is a large jewish dating site with millions of members across the globe, including many Jewish members. As you can easily search for people based on faith, it is simple enough to find Jewish singles near you. A detailed questionnaire will help the site match you with compatible members. Using the site, including messaging other members, is free. While you can pay for premium features, they aren't necessary for you to be able to enjoy the site.
eHarmony is not a Jewish dating site, but it is an extremely popular global site where you will find plenty of Jewish members. You can easily use the search filter to find those with the same religion you practice. eHarmony is a popular dating site worldwide. With millions of members looking for serious relationships, it's a great site for meeting fellow Jewish singles. The only downside is that it's not a faith based dating site per se.
Pros of eHarmony:
JDate falls into the category of niche Jewish dating sites. And it's known to be one of the best Jewish dating sites at that. In 2011 a study found that 52% of all Jewish couples who got married that had met online met on JDate. A well-designed site that's been around for a long time and established itself on the market as being one of the leading Jewish dating sites. While a membership costs, you can sign up for free to check if there are any singles near you who spark your interest.
Pros of JDate:
Jewish dating is made easy on SawYouAtSinai, where Jewish matchmakers pair you up with other members. That's right—no browsing profiles here, the matches are delivered to you by matchmakers. Then it's up to you to say yes or no and them to do the same! If you are looking for a Jewish matchmaker, then SawYouAtSinai is an excellent site. Unlike hiring a private matchmaker, it's a reasonably priced service.
Pros of SawYouAtSinai:
If you are looking for free Jewish dating sites, you're in luck—Jewish Cafe offers a free trial. However, it's a small Jewish dating site and, unfortunately, the design looks like it hasn't had an update for ten years, or so. Maybe Jewish Cafe isn't among the best Jewish dating sites, but it's worth checking out if a member near you looks interesting. After all, they offer a free trial!
Pros of Jewish Cafe:
EliteSingles is another global dating site that wasn't designed specifically for Jewish singles, but where you will find plenty of Jewish singles!
Just as on eHarmony you have to take a personality test when signing up, albeit a somewhat shorter test than on eHarmony. After that you can wait for matches, or look for matches yourself, searching for Jewish singles near you.
Pros of EliteSingles:
Overall Verdict:
EliteSingles is a well-designed site filled with millions of members looking for a serious relationship. While not a niche Jewish dating site, it has plenty of Jewish members, and you can easily search for them. If you aren't set on a niche Jewish dating site, EliteSingles is a nice option.
Zoosk is not a Jewish dating website, but it has plenty of Jewish members. In fact, worldwide, Zoosk has amassed over 35M members. Zoosk is a very popular dating site and, as such, you find more Jewish members here than you do on many niche Jewish dating sites. On the downside, Zoosk doesn't offer you an insight into how religious a member is and how important their faith is to them unless they've explicitly stated it in their about section. Thus, it's a great dating site, but not great for finding people who view faith the same way you do.
Pros of Zoosk:
JSwipe is a Jewish dating app and website focused on Jewish dating. It also allows non-Jews considering marrying someone of the Jewish faith to join. It's one of the largest Jewish dating apps available today. Overall, JSwipe is a great Jewish dating app with plenty of members. It's also free to use. The only downside is that the profiles are a bit lacking in quality, making the matching algorithm less potent—though you can clarify what Jewish denomination you belong to and can search for others based on what Jewish denomination they belong to.
Pros of JSwipe:
JPeopleMeet is a niche Jewish dating site. Smaller than most, it still offers some nice perks. JPeopleMeet is a small Jewish dating site. As you can sign up and browse other members without having to pay, it's easy enough to find out if there are any singles near you. The site isn't particularly innovative, but it's easy to use and has some nice features, such as being able to call someone without revealing your phone number.
Pros of JPeopleMeet:
Meet Jewish singles on JRetroMatch with the help of Jewish matchmakers. This is yet another Jewish dating site that uses real matchmakers to facilitate matches. If you want a personal matchmaker, or wish to attend events to meet Jewish singles, this is an excellent dating site. The only downside is that the dating pool is rather small with only about 40k members.
Pros of JRetroMatch:
Cons of JRetroMatch:
