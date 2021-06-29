June 29, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
If you’re looking for a one-in-a-millionaire match, you’re going to find plenty of options online today. There is something to be said for dating wealthy, established professionals and entrepreneurs who are seeking beautiful women who have luxurious tastes. Millionaire dating is in a league all its own and you need to find the best websites to make the right connections. Fortunately, there are plenty of sites to help you with that on the Internet today.
In the list below, we’ll review the top rich men dating sites to help you find the best options, no matter what you have in mind. Remember to consider the size of the member database, the ratio of men to women, the verification of users, and what you get for the money when you join. That way, you’ll make the best decision when checking out the sites below for yourself.
1. Millionairematch - Best for Established Millionaires
2. Lookingforarichman - Best for Those Specifically Seeking Rich Men Connection
3. EliteSingles - Best for High-Earning Professionals
4. Wealthymen - Best for Local Matches
5. Richmeetbeautiful - Best for Connecting with Beautiful Women
6. DateBillionaire - Best for Local Wealthy Connections
7. Millionairesclub123 - Best for Online Chat and Connections
8. Millionairemate - Best for Male/Female Ratio
In the list below, we’ll look at the 10 best millionaire dating sites to meet rich men online or where rich men can meet beautiful women who are looking to enjoy their company.
1. Millionairematch - Best for Established Millionaires
At Millionaire match, beautiful women and successful men can connect with ease. The site caters specifically to those that make over $200K per year, with about 5 million members and VIP membership perks available. The site was voted the “Best of the Web” by Forbes and offers some of the richest people in the world a chance to connect for long-term dating, relationships, and more. The site caters to those who understand the struggles of dating in a higher income bracket and connects them with like-minded people for a better connection.
2. Lookingforarichman - Best for Those Specifically Seeking Rich Men Connection
Looking for a rich man is a site that makes no qualms about what it’s doing—it's helping successful men connect with beautiful women and build lasting relationships. Those who are looking to date a rich guy can count on this site to deliver in several ways. It's free to join and full membership provides access to all of the features. The site is focused on helping people create mutually beneficial relationships that last—or not, depending on their preferences. There are perks for rich singles and the site has been featured in the New York Times and other publications.
3. EliteSingles - Best for High-Earning Professionals
EliteSingles.com is a dating site that’s designed to connect local singles that are high earners and looking to find others who share in their success mindset. This site caters to American singles but operates internationally as part of a network that connects 25 countries. On this site, more than 90% of the members have an above-average education and are over the age of 30, giving you confidence that you’ll find the richest and most successful connections here. There's even expert profile advice, online dating tips, and more.
4. Wealthymen - Best for Local Matches
Wealthy men makes it easy to connect with local rich men for dating in all kinds of areas around the country and the world. The main page allows you to enter your search preference and then you're taken to a login page where you can create a profile to start connecting with older generous men. It has plenty of free features, but men will need to pay to read messages and view private photos. Female members are a bit more active than men, but that means there’s plenty of women for rich men to choose from here.
5. Richmeetbeautiful - Best for Connecting with Beautiful Women
At Rich meet beautiful, you’ll find the purported number one choice for millionaire dating. The best feature of this site is that you can sign up anonymously, protecting your identity and your wealth from those around you. Plus, the site features plenty of security and unique matching algorithms to ensure that you connect with the right people. It’s a site for high-earning and attractive singles, with verified profiles and a 70/30 ratio of men to women.
6. DateBillionaire - Best for Local Wealthy Connections
Although when you arrive at the site, it doesn't look like much, there is definitely something worth checking out at Date Billionaire. The site offers 24/7 customer service and makes it easy to find local connections with wealthy men and beautiful women. There is a robust search feature, and you have the choice of choosing men, women, or couples, as well. There's an “online now” section and a gallery page where you can just look at photos of users and skip the profiles, too.
7. Millionairesclub123 - Best for Online Chat and Connections
The Millionaire’s Club is the home of Patti Stanger, the Millionaire Matchmaker featured on Bravo. The site is updated regularly and includes reputable, verified connections with local singles. Plus, you get the guaranteed success of this matchmaker on your side, and she even offers advice to others on how to become a matchmaker themselves. Whether you’re looking to become a coach or just looking for local wealthy men to date, this rich men dating site is worth a look. Plus, Patti offers resources for non-millionaires on the site who are looking for love, too.
8. Millionairemate - Best for Male/Female Ratio
Unlike several sites, this one is closer to 2-to-1 when it comes to women versus men, while most sites are 3 or 4-to-1 ratios. Millionaire mate offers the chance to connect with local wealthy and established professionals who need someone in their lives who understands the way of success. Dating a millionaire is something totally different and the women who appreciate them understand that. This site connects the two with millions of members, a free trial, and affordable membership prices.
The Final Roundup
Now that you’ve seen what’s out there, you can see that you have several rich men dating options for finding the best dating online when you want to connect with rich men or if you are a wealthy man who wants to find someone to share life with. EliteSingles definitely has a good network for those who want a simple, trustworthy site that has a good member database, but the network of local and established singles on Millionairematch is also nothing to sneeze at. No matter what you choose, if you stick to this list, you’ll be on your way to the best wealthy men (or women seeking them) in no time at all.
