Although marijuana has been legalized in many states, it's still illegal on the federal level, making many people hesitant to buy weed online.
But we have the answer!
Not only is Delta 8 legal on the federal level, but there is also an impressive array of products to choose from, ranging from gummies, edibles, dried flower, and more.
That being said, the rise in popularity of the substance has also resulted in a sharp increase in the number of online vendors selling it.
Which means you need to look hard to find a reputable Delta 8 online store… or better yet, we do!
We’ve taken the time to conduct a thorough review of the best websites to legally buy Delta 8 online.
Let’s get to it!
BudPop, the first site on our list, is considered by many to be the best place to buy Delta 8 products online.
One thing that separates BudPop from many other Delta 8 vendors is the fact that all their products are third-party tested, ensuring that you get the purity and potency promised.
Furthermore, the site also provides repeat customers with generous discounts. For example, if you commit to purchasing a bottle of their Strawberry Gelato or Blue Dream Berry gummies once a month, each order will come with a 25% discount.
Aside from gummies, BudPop also sells two strains of dried Delta 8-infused hemp flower and two Delta 8 vape cartridges, which come in Strawberry Gelato and Grape Runtz flavor.
Best Features
Downsides
Coming in at second place, we have the California-based company ExhaleWell, another vendor that has become quite popular among both weed and Delta 8 enthusiasts.
When visiting their webpage, one of the first things people notice is their wide array of products. Along with Delta 8 infused flower and gummies, they also offer pre-rolled joints, cartridges, tinctures, and Delta 8 infused cigarettes.
However, perhaps their most noteworthy offering is their highly concentrated Delta 8 shatter, which comes in four different varieties, and is one of the strongest Delta 8 products on the market.
Like BudPop, ExhaleWell ensures that all their products are third-party tested, meaning customers don't have to worry about getting low potency or fake products.
Furthermore, ExhaleWell does offer a 25% discount to customers willing to re-up their order once a month.
Best Features
Downsides
Delta Effex is another quality website that has been helping people get high on Delta 8 since the compound first gained mainstream popularity.
Like ExhaleWell, Delta Effex has an impressive catalog of products but sets itself apart by selling the Delta 10 cannabinoid as well.
Aside from an impressive selection of Delta 8 infused flower and gummies, Delta Effex has become known for offering three of the best Delta 8 oils on the market.
When purchasing a tincture from Delta Effex, customers will have the choice between Sativa or Indica blends, all of which come with an impressive 1000 mg of the Delta 8 compound.
Best Features
Downsides
If you're looking for a website where you can buy both Delta 8 and CBD products, then CBD Vape Juice is definitely worth checking out.
Not only does the site sell the standard offering of Delta 8 flower, gummies, and oil, but its catalog of CBD products is impressively extensive.
Besides their variety. CBD Vape Juice is known for selling an interesting selection of Delta 8 edibles which includes gummy worms, Cheesies, and even Oreo cookies.
Best Features
Downsides
Upon first visiting the website, it's clear that 3Chi really lives up to their motto of Hemp Perfected.
While the vendor does focus strongly on Delta 8 products, they sell a collection of other cannabinoids not commonly seen amongst top vendors.
Along with Delta 8, 3Chi currently offers CBC, CBD, CBG, CBN, CBT, and THCv.
The reason why 3Chi is able to offer this impressive list of cannabinoids is that the site was created by a biochemist with over 15 years of experience in hemp product formulation.
As a result, 3Chi focuses exclusively on oils, edibles, and concentrates and doesn't sell any flower products.
Best Features
Downsides
With over 200 Delta 8 products for sale, Diamond CBD has one of the best selections around.
Besides their impressive catalog, Diamond CBD also runs frequent sales, with some items going for as high as 50% off.
Fans of other cannabinoids will be happy to learn that Diamond CBD stocks CBD, Delta 10, and CBG products as well, all at highly competitive prices.
Best Features
Although it doesn't offer the same level of selection as some of the other vendors on this list, Blue Moon Hemp is a highly professional Delta 8 vendor that sells some of the highest quality Delta 8 flower available.
On top of this, Blue Moon laboratory tests everything they sell and even allows customers to pull up the certificate of analysis using the item's batch number.
Not only does this ensure each customer gets exactly what they're paying for, but it shows that Blue Moon hemp is heavily committed to transparency.
Best Features
Downsides
For those who prefer the ease and convenience of purchasing pre-rolled Delta 8 flower joints, AltRX has you covered.
On top of offering eight different strain options, AltRX makes sure each pre-roll is covered in Delta 8 kief before being sent off.
The result is one of the most potent experiences one can hope to get out of Delta 8 flower and is sure to impress.
Besides pre-rolls, AltRX does sell Delta flower by the gram for anyone who prefers to roll their own joints.
Plus, AltRX does sell Delta 8 gummies, which can be purchased in quantities of 5, 10, and 20.
Best Features
MoonWlkr has carved out a reputation among Delta 8 users as having one of the better selection of Delta 8 gummies around.
As of now, MoonWlkr has seven different gummies to choose from, ranging in flavor from Pineapple express to Mango Kush.
Along with Gummies, MoonWlkr offers a total of six Delta 8 vape cartridges, all of which have flavors based on popular fruits.
However, if you prefer Delta 8 flower over gummies, you're out of luck, as at present, MoonWlkr only sells gummies and vape cartridges.
Best Features
Downsides
Although they focus primarily on CBD, Boston Hempire does sport an impressive selection of Delta 8 vape cartridges for sale. Each cartridge is packed with a whole gram of Delta 8 and retails for a price of $29.99.
Along with vape cartridges, Boston Hempire also sells dried Delta 8 flower and a 30ml orange-flavored tincture.
However, the most interesting product the company sells is its homemade Delta 8 Afghan hash.
As far as top CBD vendors go, very few offer this product, which makes Boston Hempire somewhat unique in this regard.
Best Features
Downsides
A "Best Of" list is only as strong as the methodology used to make it, and a sound methodology is what separates mediocre articles from truly valuable ones. As a result, it's worth taking some time to look at what factors we took into account during the creation of this list.
Although not all reputable vendors engage in third-party testing, the ones that do will generally be more highly regarded. While lab testing doesn't guarantee a quality product, it means the company values transparency, which, as anyone will agree, is a significant plus.
When looking at a Delta 8 vendor website, one of the first things we check out is their products page. Although selling fewer items than average isn't necessarily a negative, especially if the products in question are of high quality, we understand that the average customer values choice and selection, and this is an important factor we take into account.
Because Delta 8 is noticeably milder than Delta 9 in its psychoactive effects, we shy away from recommending websites that sell low potency flower, gummies, or tinctures.
Customer reviews are one of the best resources one can use to get a feel for the overall quality of a Delta 8 seller. Luckily, the cannabis community is quite large, and there is no shortage of websites where people get together and discuss the best websites to buy weed legally.
As part of the review process, we visit these online communities and read the reviews left by past and current customers, paying particular attention to any frequently repeated issues.
It doesn't matter what product or service is in question; customer service is always important. When looking at a Delta 8 vendor, we always check to see what type of contact options they provide. Do they offer a live chat? Is there a phone number available? What does the contact form look like? These are all important questions to ask when reviewing any Delta 8 website.
Now that we have looked at some of the best websites to buy Delta 8 online, we should take a moment to cover some of the most frequently asked questions we receive on the topic.
Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, commonly known as Delta 9 or THC, is the most potent active compound found in regular marijuana. When people talk about 'getting high' from smoking or ingesting cannabis, they are primarily referring to the effects of Delta 9.
Similarly, Delta 8 (which is short for Delta 8 Tetrahydrocannabinol) is another naturally occurring cannabinoid found in the hemp plant. When ingested, Delta 8 has similar, albeit less pronounced, effects compared to Delta 9.
Aside from being more mild and easy to tolerate, Delta 8 is also federally legal, whereas Delta 9 is not.
No, Delta 8 will not get you as high as Delta 9 as they interact with the brain in slightly different ways.
That being said, many people find they prefer Delta 8 over Delta 9 as it provides them with the same mood enhancement and warm, uplifting feeling without the disorientation and brain fuzz typical of high doses of Delta 9.
How long it takes to feel the effects of Delta 8 depends largely upon the mode of ingestion.
When smoked, the effects are felt almost immediately, whereas those who consume the substance as an edible or tincture will have to wait much longer (45 minutes to an hour) before the full effects are felt.
Like Delta 8, CBD is a naturally occurring cannabinoid that interacts with the brain's endocannabinoid system.
However, unlike Delta 8, CBD has no psychoactive effects and is primarily used for pain management.
Third-party testing helps to confirm two things. First, it ensures that the product contains as much Delta 8 as advertised, and secondly, it makes sure the psychoactive compound is, in fact, Delta 8.
As Delta 8 has risen in popularity, many vendors have tried to pass off one of many cannabinoid research chemicals as Delta 8.
For those who are unaware, research chemicals, or RCs for short, are synthetic compounds engineered by making slight alterations to commonly known psychoactive compounds.
An example of a research chemical would be K2 Spice, a synthetic cannabinoid that enjoyed a brief period of popularity before being banned. These experimental cannabinoids can have very different effects compared to THC and Delta 8 and, at times, can even pose health concerns.
At this point, you should have a good understanding of Delta 8, what it does, and the best places to buy the substance online legally.
The sites we have covered here (particularly BudPop and Exhale) are some of the most reputable places to buy Delta 8 and weed online.
Wherever your Delta 8 journey takes you, have fun experimenting with different edibles, carts, tinctures, and more!
