Annual Refugee Response Benefit on Oct. 2 in Ohio City Will Feature Diverse Lineup of Global Cuisine

Billy Delfs
This six-acre urban farm in Ohio City is the site of the annual Refugee Response benefit.
For the second year, Refugee Response's annual benefit event at its six-acre Ohio City farm will feature a wide array of diverse food representative of Cleveland's immigrant communities.
The organization helps newly arriving families settle and succeed in Cleveland, and has been especially busy in the last year with a record number of immigrants arriving on the North Coast, including hundreds from Afghanistan.
Its annual benefit, in addition to sales from the farm, help fund the operation.
This year's event on Oct. 2 will include dishes from Habesha, Ohio Kabob Grill, Furahi: A Taste of Home, Felice, Revival Social, Abudance Culinary, Chef Doug Katz and more.
Tickets also include an open bar and plenty of entertainment. Purchase them here.