Annual Refugee Response Benefit on Oct. 2 in Ohio City Will Feature Diverse Lineup of Global Cuisine

Come on down to one of the most productive urban farms for a good cause

By on Thu, Sep 1, 2022 at 8:35 am

This six-acre urban farm in Ohio City is the site of the annual Refugee Response benefit. - Billy Delfs
Billy Delfs
This six-acre urban farm in Ohio City is the site of the annual Refugee Response benefit.

For the second year, Refugee Response's annual benefit event at its six-acre Ohio City farm will feature a wide array of diverse food representative of Cleveland's immigrant communities.

The organization helps newly arriving families settle and succeed in Cleveland, and has been especially busy in the last year with a record number of immigrants arriving on the North Coast, including hundreds from Afghanistan.

Its annual benefit, in addition to sales from the farm, help fund the operation.

This year's event on Oct. 2 will include dishes from Habesha, Ohio Kabob Grill, Furahi: A Taste of Home, Felice, Revival Social, Abudance Culinary, Chef Doug Katz and more.

Tickets also include an open bar and plenty of entertainment. Purchase them here.

Food & Drink Slideshows

Zaytoon 1150 Huron Rd., Cleveland David Ina, the son of the owners of Al’s Deli, worked at his family restaurant to gain experience before opening his own place down the street. Zaytoon specializes in Lebanese food like fattoush and shwarma.

27 of the Best Spots for Lunch in Downtown Cleveland
Rowley Inn 1104 Rowley Ave., Cleveland “Can't believe this was my first time coming here! What an awesome hidden gem in Tremont. Let's start with the best thing on the menu, their bacon wrapped tots. These things are gigantic and covered in strips of bacon before they are deep fried. The bacon soaks into the tots so it gives them amazing succulent flavor while still being crispy on the outside. Seriously whichever chef designed this menu item needs to win a James Beard award. The rest of their food was also great, the burger was cooked to perfection and their other breakfast items including the grilled cheese is also good,” James P. on Yelp

The 25 Best Restaurants For Comfort Food In Cleveland, According To Yelp In 2022
Everything We Saw at A Taste of Black Cleveland 2022

Everything We Saw at A Taste of Black Cleveland 2022
Civilization 2366 West 11th St., Cleveland This Tremont coffee joint feels like a blast from the past. With a wood-paneled interior, dim-lighting and wooden furniture, the space gives you the feeling of being in an Enlightenment-era French salon. Along with fine coffees, it offers a large selection of bakery and food options, including chocolate and croissants.

25 Essential Cleveland Coffee Shops

