Around the Corner, the Beloved Bar and Lakewood Staple, Turns 50

click to enlarge Courtesy ATC Around the Corner turns hits the half-century mark

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo The Krivosh family

This weekend, Around the Corner celebrates 50 years in business -- a notable milestone in the world of bars and restaurants -- with a special weekend dedicated to loyal customers who have supported the bar for generations, even during its humble beginnings.“I didn’t have any money at all,” said Around the Corner’s founder and owner Mickey Krivosh about its origins. “I built Around the Corner from scratch.”Krivosh was a student at Bowling Green State University for two years before dropping out and spending three months in Europe. He returned to the U.S. and moved to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where he spent time as a construction worker for another three months before deciding to open Around the Corner after a conversation with his mother, who he convinced to cosign on a loan for him to begin his business.“My mom came [to Florida] to go to Disney World, and she told me, ‘It’s time for you to come home and do something with your life,’” Krivosh told Scene.With a couple thousand dollars, support from his family, and a dream, a then 23-year-old Mickey was able to take what was once an old print shop and turn it into a friendly, neighborhood bar.“My brother had to lend me $2,000 to buy food and liquor so we could open the doors and my mom made all the food when we first opened up,” Krivosh recalled. “That’s how all that began. And 50 years later, we’re still at it.”The Lakewood staple has brought many trends and traditions to the Cleveland area, being one of the first bars to offer karaoke and buffalo wings. The Krovish family has also expanded into another restaurant, Georgetown Vosh, which is across the street from ATC and the Christmas Corner Bar, the first Christmas-themed bar in Cleveland.The Krivosh family takes pride in ATC, and acknowledges the importance of family being involved in the business and how it has led to ATC’s success.“One thing my dad told me, ‘You got to give a reason for someone to walk through your door. It just doesn't happen.’ So I have, you know, fun events and people smiling, or good food or drinks,” said Ryan Krivosh, Around the Corner’s general manager. “ You know, that's what it's all about.”Around the Corner’s celebration kicks off today and runs until Sept. 22 with a free T-shirt giveaway with every purchase, and a DJ and a Mickey mustache contest that begins at 7 p.m. The winner will receive a $50 ATC gift card. On Sept. 20, ATC will hold a 10-cent wing night. Saturday Sept. 21 will be 50-cent wing night with a crab race starting at 2 p.m. The final day, Sunday Sept. 22, will be Browns watch party with $4 16 oz cans of Miller & Coors, 30-yard football toss contest at halftime and a DJ on the patio after the game. The winner of the toss contest wins a $50 ATC gift card.