Cleveland Burger Week Returns in July

It's burger time, Cleveland
Cleveland Burger Week will kick off on Monday, July 10th.
For seven days (July 10th - July 16th) Burger lovers will have the opportunity to visit participating Cleveland Burger Week locations to enjoy Burger Week specials for $7. From gourmet blends to off-menu specialities and even beer pairings, some of Cleveland's best restaurants are paying tribute to America's sweetheart - the Hamburger.
Each restaurateur and chef will prepare their take on the burger. The official participants and their descriptions can be found at burgerweekcleveland.com
and below.
We are also debuting the Cleveland Burger Week app that will help guide Burger lovers to participating restaurants — participants can check in once they arrive at the participating locations. Check in four or more times and you will be entered to win over $250 in gift cards.
Download the Cleveland Burger Week app right here:
iOS
Android
2023 Participants: All Saints Public House, Around the Corner, Bearden's, Black Box Fix, Buckeye Beer Engine, Cafe Avalaun, Craggy Boglands, Forest City Shuffleboard, Gourmet Guy, Gunselman's, Gunselman's To Go, Hatfield's Goode Grub, JACK Casino, Ninja City, Paninis Westlake, Pioneer, Pizza 216, Rum Runners Flats, Sauced Taproom, Scalper's Bar and Grill, Shake Shack, Sirna's Cafe, Swenson's, Teamz Restaurant & Bar, The Blue Palm Restaurant, The Rowley Inn, Tony K's Bar & Grille, Twisted Taino and more!
Cleveland Burger Week is sponsored by Cleveland Kitchen, Dave's Markets, Magic Rabbit Whiskey & The Brew Kettle.
