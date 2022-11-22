Find Gifts for the Cheese Lovers on Your List at ShopOhioCheese.com

The countdown to the holidays is on, and ShopOhioCheese.com could be the one stop place to cover gifts for many friends and family members. The website, launched by the American Dairy Association Mideast, combines local cheese buying and gifting into one digital platform, with shipping available nationwide.

The website features several Ohio cheeses from traditional favorites to artisan specialties. Individual blocks of cheese start at $4.99 or shoppers can purchase a complete charcuterie kit.

The deluxe charcuterie board kit features five cured meats, three cheeses, two jams mustard, olive oil, honey and cashews for an experience individuals will rave about. For those looking for a gift for the beer or chocolate lover on their holiday list, indulge in the North Country Charcuterie Buckeye Collection or Beer Lover’s Charcuterie Kit.

Ohio is home to nearly 30 cheesemakers throughout the state. Some have been producing local favorites since the turn of the century, while others have begun creating new varieties as recently as 2019.

“We are excited to launch this one-stop-shop for exploring the exciting world of Ohio cheese, just in time for the holidays,” said Jenny Crabtree, SVP of communications at American Dairy Association Mideast, which represents Ohio dairy farm families. “Many don’t know that Ohio is the top Swiss cheese producing state in the country, or that many award-winning cheeses are created here — so we’ve curated some gift ideas that foodies will love.”

Baby Swiss cheese was invented at Guggisberg Cheese in Millersburg, Ohio, and its Swiss was recently named Grand Champion at the 2022 Ohio State Fair. Sample both cheeses in The Richards Choice Combo gift package. Pearl Valley Cheese in Fresno, Ohio, has been producing award-winning cheese for nearly a century — try favorites including Swiss, Colby and Marble in this eight-pack gift box.

Ohio cheese is a great way to send loved ones a little slice of home, too! All cheesy gift ideas featured at ShopOhioCheese.com can be ordered online and shipped nationally.

“Ohio cheese makes the perfect gift for loved ones near and far,” said Crabtree. “It also is a fun addition to holiday parties and charcuterie boards.”

Explore all that Ohio cheesemakers have to offer and discover everything from traditional styles to new imaginative flavors at ShopOhioCheese.com. To learn more about Ohio dairy farming, find information about cheese and dairy nutrition, and explore delicious recipe ideas, visit Drink-Milk.com.