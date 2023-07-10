Fresh Garden Café to Open in Former Dynomite Burgers Kiosk on U.S. Bank Plaza

click to enlarge Mark Oprea The U.S. Bank Plaza kiosk will soon gain a new tenant.

After nearly three years of sitting idle since the closure of Dynomite Burgers, the tiny restaurant kiosk on the west end of U.S. Bank Plaza is getting a new tenant.Starting sometime in July, the kiosk will welcome entrepreneur Erdem Bingul's Fresh Garden Café, a casual American eatery serving fast-serve food such as burgers, pizza, sandwiches and salads. The kiosk will have both a lunch menu and dinner menu, and will stay open until around 9 p.m.Nate Kelly, the president of Cushman & Wakefield/CRESCO, the commercial real estate broker involved in the sale, told Scene that filling the spot continues the momentum of downtown Cleveland.Kelly himself decided to move his real estate firm to the former Ohio Republican Party headquarters in the Halle Building in May. (Kelly said they plan to move in fully later this year.)“It’s a small, but important space," Kelly told Scene in an email. "Reviving that location is an important bellwether for both the 15-hour city and the slow-but-steady post-pandemic return.”The plaza has long been a talking point for downtowners who feel it could be more active, and activated.