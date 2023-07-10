Nominate your favorites for Best Of Cleveland 2023

Fresh Garden Café to Open in Former Dynomite Burgers Kiosk on U.S. Bank Plaza

The café will sell casual American bites: pizza, burgers, salads and sandwiches

By on Mon, Jul 10, 2023 at 12:00 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The U.S. Bank Plaza kiosk will soon gain a new tenant. - Mark Oprea
Mark Oprea
The U.S. Bank Plaza kiosk will soon gain a new tenant.
After nearly three years of sitting idle since the closure of Dynomite Burgers, the tiny restaurant kiosk on the west end of U.S. Bank Plaza is getting a new tenant.

Starting sometime in July, the kiosk will welcome entrepreneur Erdem Bingul's Fresh Garden Café, a casual American eatery serving fast-serve food such as burgers, pizza, sandwiches and salads. The kiosk will have both a lunch menu and dinner menu, and will stay open until around 9 p.m.

Nate Kelly, the president of Cushman & Wakefield/CRESCO, the commercial real estate broker involved in the sale, told Scene that filling the spot continues the momentum of downtown Cleveland.

Kelly himself decided to move his real estate firm to the former Ohio Republican Party headquarters in the Halle Building in May. (Kelly said they plan to move in fully later this year.)

“It’s a small, but important space," Kelly told Scene in an email. "Reviving that location is an important bellwether for both the 15-hour city and the slow-but-steady post-pandemic return.”

The plaza has long been a talking point for downtowners who feel it could be more active, and activated.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea is a staff writer at Scene. For the past seven years, he's covered Cleveland as a freelance journalist, and has contributed to TIME, NPR, the Pacific Standard and the Cleveland Magazine. He's the winner of two Press Club awards.
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Chef Michael Grieve To Open Rockfish Land and Seafood This Summer in Aurora

By Douglas Trattner

Former James Place to become home of Rockfish

Now Open: Edison's Next Door Pizza in Tremont

By Douglas Trattner

Edison's Next Door Pizza is now open in Tremont.

Pickle and Chill Pickleball Complex Not Happening in Beachwood

By Douglas Trattner

The indoor pickleball courts at Pickle and Chill in Columbus.

Closed For Weeks, Korean BBQ Spot Rising Grill Aims to Reopen in New Space

By Douglas Trattner

Korean BBQ at Rising Grill

Also in Food & Drink

De-Platformed: How the Local Brewery Built on Community and Experimentation Lost Its Way in Scaling Up and Selling Out

By Douglas Trattner

Platform Beer Co.'s Haze Jude

Digital Issue

June 28, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us