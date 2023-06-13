Ale Fest returns to Tremont in Lincoln Park on Saturday, July 15th!

Haunted House Restaurant Team to Open The Astro in Former Hard Rock Cafe Space Downtown

They'll open a space and sci fi-themed restaurant in the spot that's sat vacant since 2016

By on Tue, Jun 13, 2023 at 12:42 pm

click to enlarge The Astro logo
The Astro logo

After sitting empty for the last six years, the sizeable former Hard Rock Cafe location in Tower City will soon come to life again, and with extraterrestrial life, so to speak.

The team behind the Haunted House Restaurant in Clevelad Heights — Andre Scott, Ryan Gullatt, Christopher Thomas and Jeremiah Burks — has claimed the space and is set to open The Astro there later this summer.

Another concept restaurant like their first, and like Tailgate Sports Bar & Grille, which three of the partners also run, this one will immerse diners in everything space and sci-fi.

Gullatt told Scene they were approached by Bedrock and were impressed with the company's vision to activate Tower City.

"They said they liked what we were doing at the Haunted House Restaurant and asked if we'd do it down there," Gullatt said. "We were never going to do another Haunted House in the state, though we're opening one in Atlanta. We want to try and keep it a tourist attraction."

But they had another idea ready to go, which Bedrock loved.

"I'm a fan of sci-fi movies, so just imagine any movie or cartoon that has to do with space and all that nostalgia. We want people to be surprised and blown away. If you love sci-fi movies, this experience will do the same thing we do with horror movies at the Haunted House."

Andre Scott told Scene things will be happening pretty quickly, as the bones of the space will be left untouched. Instead, a concept makeover should be done in just two months as the group is eyeing a mid to late-August opening date.

While the spot comes in at 9,000 square feet, much of that is devoted to kitchen areas and office rooms. Still, there's ample space to work with and Scott ballparks capacity at 200-225 people.

