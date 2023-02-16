Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

Heinen's Will No Longer Accept Instacart Orders, Launching In-House Online Shopping and Delivery Service

It'll offer delivery and free curbside pickup

By on Thu, Feb 16, 2023 at 3:29 pm

Heinen's Will No Longer Accept Instacart Orders, Launching In-House Online Shopping and Delivery Service
Erik Drost/FlickrCC

As of next Wednesday, Feb. 22, Heinen's will no longer accept Instacart orders at its grocery stores.

Instead, the local chain will launch an in-house ordering service, offering delivery and curbside pick-up. Not included in the announcement are any details about delivery fees, but curbside collection will be free.

More grocery stores are beginning to transition to operating their own e-commerce sites to serve customers and ditching third-party apps.

Heinen's, which has 23 stores, says the new operation will have orders filled by Heinen's associates. Among the other details: "Alcohol and catering will be available for delivery or curbside pickup at most stores."

“We are excited to bring the same service you expect from Heinen’s in store to your online shopping experience,” the announcement said.

