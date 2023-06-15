Irie Jamaican Kitchen Now Open in Shaker Heights

Courtesy Irie Jamaican

Irie Jamaican Kitchen opened its latest outpost in Shaker Heights(16600 Chagrin Blvd.) this week.It's the fourth location for Omar McKay's fast-casual eatery dishing up jerk chicken, curry chicken, curry shrimp, braised oxtails, as well as vegetarian options, all served in bowls, wraps or traditional style with warm cabbage, rice and peas, and plantains. New for this summer is jerk butter shrimp.Next up: Lakewood, which will be No. 5 in the Irie empire.Find Irie elsewhere in N. Collinwood (621 East 185th St., 216-350-6112), Old Brooklyn (4162 Pearl Rd.) and in Akron's Highland Square neighborhood (837 W. Market St.).