Last Week in Cleveland Food News: Antica Opening Soon, Joe's BBQ's Battles

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Antica Antica opens in Beachwood on March 20

- Fadi Daoud's Antica Italian restaurant, which has been doing business in Avon, will be opening the doors of its second location in Beachwood this week.- Scene dining editor dug his visit to Amazonia, the recently opened Lakewood speakeasy from Juan Vergara and team.- Beet Jar is moving. The new spot is just down the block but boasts more space and will give them the opportunity to expand offerings.- Larder will be taking over Beet Jar's former space in Hingetown to open a retail culinary store.- For fans of Joe's BBQ, it's worth catching up on the administrative hurdles one of Northeast Ohio's best barbecue spots is dealing with down in Brimfield.