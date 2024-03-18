Last Week in Cleveland Food News: Antica Opening Soon, Joe's BBQ's Battles

A bite-sized recap of all the news fit to eat

By on Mon, Mar 18, 2024 at 9:25 am

click to enlarge Antica opens in Beachwood on March 20 - Photo courtesy Antica
Photo courtesy Antica
Antica opens in Beachwood on March 20

- Fadi Daoud's Antica Italian restaurant, which has been doing business in Avon, will be opening the doors of its second location in Beachwood this week.


- Scene dining editor dug his visit to Amazonia, the recently opened Lakewood speakeasy from Juan Vergara and team.


- Beet Jar is moving. The new spot is just down the block but boasts more space and will give them the opportunity to expand offerings.


- Larder will be taking over Beet Jar's former space in Hingetown to open a retail culinary store.



- For fans of Joe's BBQ, it's worth catching up on the administrative hurdles one of Northeast Ohio's best barbecue spots is dealing with down in Brimfield.


Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
March 13, 2024

