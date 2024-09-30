Last Week in Cleveland Food News: Dazzling Omakase, a New French Restaurant and More

click to enlarge Photo by Doug Trattner A dish from Issho Ni

There's a whole lot to catch up on from the last week so let's get to it.- Chef Johanes Jonathan has been dazzling diners willing to spend a few hours (and $200) at Issho Ni for weekly 12 to 20-course omakase nights. Scene dining editor spent some time with him to learn how he sources his fish and builds his menu in advance of the chef opening Sushi Kuwahata in Ohio City, where he'll continue and expand his omakase adventures this winter.- While your resident dining editor was in Ireland for two weeks, your humble regular-ass editor took a shot at reviewing Oliva, which was a lovely experience.- The former Clifton Wine Bar spot has been claimed as La Ville Lumiere, a French-style brasserie from Chef Kevin O'Connell (formerly of the Cleveland Sandwich Company), opened two Fridays ago.- Cleveland Beer Week is upon us.- Northeast Ohio restaurants are still adapting to a changing dining landscape post-pandemic.- You can now get Map Room pizza at the West End Tavern at Lakewood, which has new ownership and a host of other upgrades.- All praise to Chef Liu Fang of Abudance Culinary, who landed on Plate Magazine's list of Chefs to Watch this year.