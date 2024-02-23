New Country Bar, I Hate Cowboys, Opening in Flats East Bank

From the team at Forward Hospitality Group, the bar will have a different vibe than Welcome to the Farm

By on Fri, Feb 23, 2024 at 9:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
Opening soon in the Flats - Courtesy Photo
Courtesy Photo
Opening soon in the Flats
A second bar with a country music theme is opening in The Flats next month.

The new country music bar is named I Hate Cowboys. With a focus on bourbon, the cocktail bar comes from Forward Hospitality Group in partnership with country music star Chase Rice. The name of the establishment nods to one of Rice’s hit songs. This bar sits next to Welcome To The Farm, one of Forward Hospitality Group’s other properties. The plan is to have it opened by St. Patrick’s Day.

“Chase came out with an album about a year ago now. And that song really resonated from how it's written. It's basically, I hate cowboys because they're the coolest guys and everything they do kind of works out,” says Bobby Rutter, Forward Hospitality Group’s COO. “For the average guy, that's a bit frustrating. It was just a really cool kind of bar vibe of what we thought would work really well. And we can give it an identity of being that Western Americana type of vibe.”

Rice isn’t just the inspiration behind the bar, he’s involved in it on a deeper level.

“He's pretty involved in the process of the direction we take things,” says Rutter. “He lets us do our job, but definitely likes to have a hand on the creative, which is a welcome thing to us”

The experience at I Hate Cowboys will be different from Welcome To The Farm, despite the shared ownership and proximity to each other.

“You’re kind of in the party atmosphere of [Welcome to] The Farm, but you’re removed from it,” says Rutter. “It's great because it's small, and it's predominantly bar seating. There's maybe 30 other chairs in there, but this is really the design of just one huge bar, which is what we like.”

I Hate Cowboys is looking to draw bourbon drinkers to its barstools. While the list of whiskeys is always changing, Rutter mentioned that the bar plans to carry several Pappy Van Winkle bourbons as well as Eagle Rare Bourbon and Blanton’s Bourbon.

Welcome To The Farm and I Hate Cowboys will share a kitchen, but the new 2,400-square-foot space will also have a handful of exclusive dining options, such as bison tartare.

For now, the plan is to have I Hate Cowboys open seven days per week during the peak season and five days per week during the offseason.

Additionally, a sports bar called Hi 5, will be opened in the space above Welcome To The Farm in the coming months by Forward Hospitality Group. Details on that space have not yet been finalized, however an opening in April is expected.

Both spaces will be available for private and corporate events, as well.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

First Look: YYTime, a New Food Hall, Opening in Asiatown in Late-February

By Douglas Trattner

YYTime is opening soon in Asiatown

Guide: Find a Cleveland Fish Fry Near You

By Vince Grzegorek

Guide: Find a Cleveland Fish Fry Near You

Edgewater Cafe to Reopen Under New Management in Spring

By Douglas Trattner

New owners hope to reopen the Edgewater Cafe sometime this spring.

The Long Journey to Open Rich Caribbean Cuisine is Paying Off With Some of the Best Jamaican in Town

By Douglas Trattner

Kedemah and Melissa McHugh

Also in Food & Drink

Destination Cleveland Launches 2024 Cleveland Brewery Passport

By Jeff Niesel

The 2024 Cleveland Brewery Passport launches today.

Digital Issue

February 14, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us