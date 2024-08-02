Ohio City Pizzeria Closing August 10th

After five years, the West Side Catholic Center is calling it a day

By on Fri, Aug 2, 2024 at 7:32 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Ohio City Pizzeria - Photo by Emanuel Wallace
Photo by Emanuel Wallace
Ohio City Pizzeria
The near west side is about as blessed with pizza as any neighborhood in Cleveland, from higher-end options such as Cent's and Il Rione to fast-casual outposts like City Slice.

For the past five years, Ohio City Pizzeria (version 2.0) operated somewhere in the middle, slinging hearty pie in a cozy dining room alongside a robust takeout business, all with a side of a positive impact in the community.

It was good pizza with a good cause, after all -- or great food with a great cause as they liked to say. Owned by the West Side Catholic Center, the restaurant served as a training and employment ground for those in need. More than 50 graduates of WSCC programs have passed through the kitchen and front of the house since 2019, and the project helped inspire the non-profit to redesign its culinary academy and other programs.

Unfortunately, those days are numbered, as Ohio City Pizzeria will close for good after business on Aug. 10.

"We survived the pandemic through the grit and dedication of those who believed in the social good we aimed to provide through OCP," the center wrote in an email. "However, post-pandemic challenges have not allowed us to achieve the operating results and impact we had hoped for, leading us to this difficult decision... We believe closing Ohio City Pizzeria is the most prudent decision for the overall well-being of the Center at this time. We appreciate your continued support as we look to the future and plan our next chapter for WSCC... Although we must now close our doors, the spirit of community you helped foster will remain a cherished part of our story. Your belief in our vision kept us going, and for that, we are eternally grateful."

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Salt in Lakewood Will Permanently Close in Late August

By Douglas Trattner

Jill Vedaa (left) and Jessica Parkison

Service Wet Grinding, Cleveland's Sole Commercial Knife Sharpener, Closing After 119 Years

By Douglas Trattner

Service Wet Grinding

After Restructuring Ownership Group, Solstice in Lakewood Moves Forward

By Kate Bigam Kaput

Solstice

Sweet Pork Wilson’s is Carving Out a Slice for Itself in Cleveland’s Crowded BBQ Scene

By Douglas Trattner

Ribs at Sweet Pork Wilson's

July 31, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us