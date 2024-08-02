Ohio City Pizzeria Closing August 10th

click to enlarge Photo by Emanuel Wallace Ohio City Pizzeria

The near west side is about as blessed with pizza as any neighborhood in Cleveland, from higher-end options such as Cent's and Il Rione to fast-casual outposts like City Slice.For the past five years, Ohio City Pizzeria (version 2.0) operated somewhere in the middle, slinging hearty pie in a cozy dining room alongside a robust takeout business, all with a side of a positive impact in the community.It was good pizza with a good cause, after all -- or great food with a great cause as they liked to say. Owned by the West Side Catholic Center, the restaurant served as a training and employment ground for those in need. More than 50 graduates of WSCC programs have passed through the kitchen and front of the house since 2019, and the project helped inspire the non-profit to redesign its culinary academy and other programs.Unfortunately, those days are numbered, as Ohio City Pizzeria will close for good after business on Aug. 10."We survived the pandemic through the grit and dedication of those who believed in the social good we aimed to provide through OCP," the center wrote in an email. "However, post-pandemic challenges have not allowed us to achieve the operating results and impact we had hoped for, leading us to this difficult decision... We believe closing Ohio City Pizzeria is the most prudent decision for the overall well-being of the Center at this time. We appreciate your continued support as we look to the future and plan our next chapter for WSCC... Although we must now close our doors, the spirit of community you helped foster will remain a cherished part of our story. Your belief in our vision kept us going, and for that, we are eternally grateful."