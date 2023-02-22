Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

Platform Brewery's Taproom and Production Center in Cleveland Have Closed

Anheuser-Busch nor the brewery's founders have publicly commented

By on Wed, Feb 22, 2023 at 1:03 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Platform Brewery's Taproom and Production Center in Cleveland Have Closed
Sam Allard / Scene

Platform Beer Co., started in Cleveland in 2014 and acquired by Anheuser-Busch in 2019 from co-founders Paul Benner and Justin Carson, has closed its Lorain Ave. taproom, its sour facility and taproom at Phunkenship, and ceased local production, according to multiple sources.

Messages seeking comment from Benner, Carson and Anheuser-Busch were not immediately returned.

Scene has heard some employees have been locked out of the company's Slack channel and haven't officially heard from anyone while others have signed NDAs as part of their severance package.

The beer giant may continue brewing a few core Platform beers elsewhere, some said, but the entire local operation is done and all employees have been laid off.

*Update: A Platform spokersperson told Scene: "As we navigate through the changing industry and operational challenges, it has become clear that Platform’s production and commercial efforts need to be focused on three beers: Haze Jude IPA, Odd Future Imperial IPA, and our new Canalway IPA. We are grateful to be part of the Ohio beer community and look forward to continuing to provide local beer drinkers with the IPAs they’ve come to love."

Platform last year laid off dozens in its Cleveland production facility as well as some in sales, the most recent evidence of turbulence at one of the city's most notable breweries.

After a mass staff walkout at its Columbus taproom in 2021, Platform never reopened that location, and its Cincinnati outpost closed recently as well.

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

First Look: Wolf Pack Chorus, Opening Next Week in Little Italy

By Douglas Trattner

Wolf Pack Chorus in Little Italy to open in early March.

Edison's Pizza Kitchen to Move to a Larger Home in Tremont This Spring

By Douglas Trattner

Edison's Pizza will move to The Pelton this spring.

Downtown's StoneFruit Coffee, Originally Slated to Close, to Reopen as Lionheart Under New Management

By Mark Oprea

StoneFruit Coffee in January. Beginning February 25th, the shop will reopen as Lionheart.

Scorpacciata Italian Restaurant to Open in Former Larchmere Tavern Spot

By Douglas Trattner

Former Larchmere Tavern to become Scorpacciata.

Also in Food & Drink

A St. Patrick's Day-Themed Pop-Up Bar Opens in the Flats Today. In January. 49 Days Before St. Patrick's Day

By Vince Grzegorek

A St. Patrick's Day-Themed Pop-Up Bar Opens in the Flats Today. In January. 49 Days Before St. Patrick's Day

Destination Cleveland Launches 2023 Cleveland Brewery Passport

By Jeff Niesel

The Cleveland Brewery Passport for 2023 has just launched.

Limited Tickets Remain for Scene's Whiskey in the Winter Event This Friday Night

By Scene Staff

Limited Tickets Remain for Scene's Whiskey in the Winter Event This Friday Night

Digital Issue

February 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us