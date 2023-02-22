Platform Brewery's Taproom and Production Center in Cleveland Have Closed

click to enlarge Sam Allard / Scene

Platform Beer Co., started in Cleveland in 2014 and acquired by Anheuser-Busch in 2019 from co-founders Paul Benner and Justin Carson, has closed its Lorain Ave. taproom, its sour facility and taproom at Phunkenship, and ceased local production, according to multiple sources.Messages seeking comment from Benner, Carson and Anheuser-Busch were not immediately returned.Scene has heard some employees have been locked out of the company's Slack channel and haven't officially heard from anyone while others have signed NDAs as part of their severance package.The beer giant may continue brewing a few core Platform beers elsewhere, some said, but the entire local operation is done and all employees have been laid off.*Update: A Platform spokersperson told Scene: "As we navigate through the changing industry and operational challenges, it has become clear that Platform’s production and commercial efforts need to be focused on three beers: Haze Jude IPA, Odd Future Imperial IPA, and our new Canalway IPA. We are grateful to be part of the Ohio beer community and look forward to continuing to provide local beer drinkers with the IPAs they’ve come to love."Platform last year laid off dozens in its Cleveland production facility as well as some in sales, the most recent evidence of turbulence at one of the city's most notable breweries.After a mass staff walkout at its Columbus taproom in 2021, Platform never reopened that location, and its Cincinnati outpost closed recently as well.