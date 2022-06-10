Raising Cane's in Mayfield Heights Opens Today

click to enlarge Courtesy Raising Cane's

Raising Cane's opens its newest Northeast Ohio location today at 5880 Mayfield Rd. in the Mayland Commons shopping center.The Mayfield Heights spot is the fast food giant's ninth in the area, with the first opening way back in 2018 in Strongsville.“We’re excited to continue our growth throughout the Cleveland area and can’t wait to give Mayfield Heights ‘Caniacs’ their very own Cane’s,” Raising Cane’s Area Leader of Restaurants Jen Szewc said in a press release. “We have hired over 130 incredible crewmembers and we’re all looking forward to sharing our ‘One Love’ with everyone. We’re ready to get involved and support schools and organizations throughout the community. We have a lot of fun things planned for our opening, and we can’t wait to celebrate with everyone.”Get after it... Caniacs.