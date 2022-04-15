Cleveland Mac N' Cheese Week | April 11-17, 2022

Rowley Inn, Mabel's Episodes of 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' Air This and Next Friday

By on Fri, Apr 15, 2022 at 8:12 am

Segments Food Network star and all-around solid fella Guy Fieri filmed in Cleveland during NBA All Star weekend will begin hitting the air tonight.

Fieri, during his swing through the Forest City, stopped by Astoria, Mabel's and the Rowley Inn.

Rowley's spin on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives debuts tonight at 9 p.m. in an episode titled "Pickin' Up and Chowin' Down," and the segment, per the Food Network, will feature the Tremont bar and restaurant's monster tots and Loco Moski, a Hawaiian-Polish mashup with pierogies and a burger.

Next Friday, Fieri's segment with Michael Symon at Mabel's hits the air in an episode called "Food Network Super Chefs" that will include Symon's pork belly and loaded baked potato.

Segments from Astoria and anywhere else Fieri stopped by while in town will surely follow soon.

Food & Drink Slideshows

Indie 2038 East 4th St., Cleveland Owners Gabriel Zeller and Julie Mesenburg have reshaped the former Greenhouse Tavern space on East 4th into a shrine to independent music thanks to 100s of framed concert and tour posters. Diners can look forward to Southern-styled foods, many shareable, along with music-themed brunches.

All The New Cleveland Restaurants (And an Arcade Bar) That Have Opened So Far In 2022
49th Street Tavern 4129 East 49th St., Cuyahoga Falls The 49th Street Tavern will be offering a gouda mac n’ cheese for Mac ‘n’ Cheese Week. It’ll be served with house made gouda cheese, chicken and broccoli and topped with bacon.

All the Restaurants Participating In Cleveland Mac 'N' Cheese Week (April 11-17) and What They're Serving
Platform Beer Co. 4125 Lorain Ave., Cleveland Stop at this amazing brewery to enjoy some suds with your four-legged friend. Grab a bite, some fresh water for Fodo and let the day fade away. Photo from Scene archives <a

35 Dog-Friendly Patios in Cleveland to Enjoy With Your Pup This Year
Mason's Creamery Then Bridge Ave. and West 44th St.

These Before And After Photos Show How Cleveland's Bar and Restaurant Scene Has Changed In The Last 15 Years

Well-Known Kent Operator Partners with Cleveland Bagel to Open Cleveland Bagel Café in Iconic University Building

By Douglas Trattner

Former home of Kent Starbuck's to become Cleveland Bagel Cafe.

Room Service Announces Return to the Near-West Side with New Cafe, Retail Store and Community Gathering Space

By Douglas Trattner

The future home of Room Service

Opening Soon: Sophie La Gourmande, a Patisserie Cafe in Cleveland Heights

By Douglas Trattner

Sophie La Gourmande, a patisserie café, to open soon in Cleveland Hts.

First Look: Blue Agave, Opening on East 4th Street Next Week

By Douglas Trattner

Blue Agave will open soon on East 4th St.

Royal Docks Brewing Co. To Launch 'Missing Chair' Promotion This Week

By Jeff Niesel

These are the chairs you're looking for.

