Rowley Inn, Mabel's Episodes of 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' Air This and Next Friday

Segments Food Network star and all-around solid fella Guy Fieri filmed in Cleveland during NBA All Star weekend will begin hitting the air tonight.
Fieri, during his swing through the Forest City, stopped by Astoria, Mabel's and the Rowley Inn.
Rowley's spin on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives debuts tonight at 9 p.m. in an episode titled "Pickin' Up and Chowin' Down," and the segment, per the Food Network, will feature the Tremont bar and restaurant's monster tots and Loco Moski, a Hawaiian-Polish mashup with pierogies and a burger.
Next Friday, Fieri's segment with Michael Symon at Mabel's
hits the air in an episode called "Food Network Super Chefs" that will include Symon's pork belly and loaded baked potato.
Segments from Astoria and anywhere else Fieri stopped by while in town will surely follow soon.