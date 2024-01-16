Sauce the City at Re:Bar Opens This Week

The new downtown outpost debuts Wednesday

By on Tue, Jan 16, 2024 at 9:59 am

click to enlarge Sauce the City opens Thursday downtown - Scene Archives
Scene Archives
Sauce the City opens Thursday downtown
Westside fans of Sauce the City who've missed Victor Searcy Jr.'s killer fried chicken sandwiches since the restaurant decamped from the former Ohio City Galley space two years ago have reason to celebrate this week as Sauce the City opens Wednesday at Re:Bar in the Gateway District.

Searcy won’t go as far as calling Sauce the City downtown (2130 E. 9th St.) a full-fledged restaurant like the one in University Heights, rather a satellite kitchen that he will oversee. He says that he’ll work closely with the Re: Bar staff to deliver a high-quality, albeit truncated menu including those two-fisted fried chicken (and hot chicken) sandwiches, wraps, tenders and wings.

“Eventually I’m hoping it will turn into an actual full-fledged Sauce the City, but right now I don’t want to stretch myself too thin, too fast,” he said.

Sauce the City takes the spot occupied for two years by La Plaza at Re:Bar.

A grand welcoming party on Thursday includes music by Allie Wonder.

It'll open for dinner Tuesday through Thursday from 4 to 10 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Lunch service could be added in the spring.

