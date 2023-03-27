Second Annual 'Whiskey Circus' Offers Rare Tastes, Raffles at The Madison

"Whiskey Circus" returns on April 1 offering rare whiskey raffles, tastings and more at The Madison (4601 Payne Ave) in Cleveland.
Tickets ($85) can be purchased at whiskeywishes.org
. All proceeds benefit A Special Wish Foundation Northeast Ohio.
Attendees can expect heavy appetizers, 10 half-ounce pours, 90+ whiskeys on hand, whiskey seminars, a cigar bar and entertainment from circus-themed performers Pickup-Stix and local artist Sammi Butler. Wine and beer will be available at a cocktail bar.
Raffle tickets ($20) will be available throughout the day and offer a chance to win one of the following bottles:
• 1792 Bottled in Bond Winking Lizard Edition
• Angels Envy Bourbon
• Angels Envy Rye
• Bernheim Wheat Whiskey
• Bird Dog 7 Year
• Bird Dog Straight Bourbon
• Buffalo Trace Winking Lizard Edition
• Calumet Farm 15 Year
• Calumet Farm 16 Year
• Calumet Farm 8 Year
• Calumet Farm Small Batch
• Dublin Mercantile Irish Whisky WL Edition
• Eagle Rare 17 Year
• EH Taylor Barrel Proof
• EH Taylor Single Barrel
• Evan Williams 1783
• Four Roses 2020 Small Batch Barrel Strength
• Four Roses 2022 Limited Edition Small Batch
• Four Roses Bourbon
• Four Roses Single Barrel
• Four Roses Small Batch
• Four Roses Small Batch Select
• George Dickel 15 Year WL Edition
• Kentucky Owl Confiscated
• Kentucky Owl Japanese Blend
• Kentucky Owl St. Pat's Edition
• Larceny
• Larceny Barrel Proof
• Myers Rum aged in Sazerac Rye Barrels WL Edition
• New Riff Malted Rye 6yr
• Old Fitzgerald 9 Year
• Old Forester Barrel Proof Winking Lizard Edition
• Orphan Barrel Rhetoric 23 Year
• Remus Repeal Reserve
• Restoration Rye
• Rip Van Winkle 10 Year
• Toms Foolery Cask Strength Bourbon Winking Lizard Edition
• Weller 12 Year
• Weller CYPB
• Weller Single Barrel
• Woodinville Bourbon
• Woodinville Moscatel Bourbon
• Woodinville Straight Rye
For more information about Whiskey Circus or A Special Wish Foundation, contact:
Robin Carpenter, A Special Wish Northeast Ohio, [email protected] or 216.870.1102.