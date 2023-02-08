Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

The Tea Lab Closes Its Downtown Location at the 5th Street Arcades

Bob Hocepl's shop could end up with a new east side location in Pinecrest or Coventry later in 2023

By on Wed, Feb 8, 2023 at 9:02 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Tea Lab's Downtown location in the 5th Street Arcades, on February 7, 2023. - Mark Oprea
Mark Oprea
The Tea Lab's Downtown location in the 5th Street Arcades, on February 7, 2023.

The Tea Lab, a mainstay for fans of loose leaf and all things tea, announced Tuesday afternoon that it is permanently closing its downtown location in the 5th Street Arcades. The company, which opened up its postcard-sized, 200-square-foot storefront in 2014, will still operate its Lakewood counterpart.

The closure comes at a seemingly tough time for the Euclid Avenue corridor, which was once a thriving center for retail. Since late last year, a half dozen businesses in and surrounding the 5th Street Arcades have called it quits—including Cathy's, Yum Yum's, the Chocolate Bar and Stonefruit Coffee Co.

Then, in October, Cumberland CEO Dick Pace announced he was handing the keys of 5th Street Arcades over to international real estate behemoth CBRE, a move that's led to raised rents for some and uncertainty of 5th Street's viability for others.

As downtown continues to recover from the pandemic, foot traffic isn't what it once was, say many, including Tea Lab.

"While it was the first Tea Lab store, the lack of business, people, traffic and staff shortages have made it difficult to stay open," the company said on its Instagram page.
Founder Bob Hocepl, an entrepreneur who's been in the coffee business since 1990, expressed interest in bringing a Tea Lab location to the east side suburbs—Cleveland Heights, Pinecrest, Downtown Willoughby.

Hocepl also has two food and drink locales outside of the city center: City Roast and Crepes de Luxe, both vendors at the West Side Market. But it was Hocepl's sole tea-and-herbal focused shop downtown that seemed to be his most adventurous.

"The small shop downtown was our proof of concept that people would support a simple, modern, no-frills tea store without all those other clichés that define tea shops," Hocepl told Scene in 2014. "My gut told me that a major core of my customer base would be millennials who would appreciate the simplicity of the place."

It's likely that the Tea Lab's relocation could take place sometime later this year.

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

moprea

Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea is a staff writer at Scene. For the past seven years, he's covered Cleveland as a freelance journalist, and has contributed to TIME, NPR, the Pacific Standard and the Cleveland Magazine. He's the winner of two Press Club awards.
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

What's Up With the Tremont Taphouse?

By Vince Grzegorek

What's Up With the Tremont Taphouse?

Bialy's Bagels Expanding into Adjacent Space, Will Add Sandwiches

By Douglas Trattner

Bialy's Bagels Expanding into Adjacent Space, Will Add Sandwiches

Now Open: Pho Sunshine Vietnamese Restaurant at Asia Plaza

By Douglas Trattner

Now Open: Pho Sunshine Vietnamese Restaurant at Asia Plaza

In a Crowded Taco Field, Paloma is Doing It Differently and Better

By Douglas Trattner

In a Crowded Taco Field, Paloma is Doing It Differently and Better

Also in Food & Drink

A St. Patrick's Day-Themed Pop-Up Bar Opens in the Flats Today. In January. 49 Days Before St. Patrick's Day

By Vince Grzegorek

A St. Patrick's Day-Themed Pop-Up Bar Opens in the Flats Today. In January. 49 Days Before St. Patrick's Day

Destination Cleveland Launches 2023 Cleveland Brewery Passport

By Jeff Niesel

The Cleveland Brewery Passport for 2023 has just launched.

Limited Tickets Remain for Scene's Whiskey in the Winter Event This Friday Night

By Scene Staff

Limited Tickets Remain for Scene's Whiskey in the Winter Event This Friday Night

Digital Issue

January 25, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us