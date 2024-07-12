This Week in Cleveland Food News: A New Addition on East 185th and More

click to enlarge Douglas Trattner Charter House Grille is opening August 8th on East 185th Street.

- The former Bistro 185 space has looked like it has been sitting completely dormant for years, but Chris King has been quietly and diligently working on the spot since taking ownership and is about ready to debut Charter House, which opens in August.- The Forward Hospitality team is at it again, this time with Hi 5, a new sports bar in the Flats that recently opened sporting river views and some tasty BBQ.- Our guide to all the farmers markets you should be shopping this summer.- Finally, there are still a few days left to catch all the Cleveland Burger Week bargains around Northeast Ohio.