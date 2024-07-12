This Week in Cleveland Food News: A New Addition on East 185th and More

A bite-sized recap of all the news fit to eat

By on Fri, Jul 12, 2024 at 9:38 am

click to enlarge Charter House Grille is opening August 8th on East 185th Street. - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
Charter House Grille is opening August 8th on East 185th Street.

- The former Bistro 185 space has looked like it has been sitting completely dormant for years, but Chris King has been quietly and diligently working on the spot since taking ownership and is about ready to debut Charter House, which opens in August.


- The Forward Hospitality team is at it again, this time with Hi 5, a new sports bar in the Flats that recently opened sporting river views and some tasty BBQ.


- Our guide to all the farmers markets you should be shopping this summer.


- Finally, there are still a few days left to catch all the Cleveland Burger Week bargains around Northeast Ohio.

Slideshow

52 Places to Get $8 Burger Specials During Cleveland Burger Week (July 8-14)

PIONEERFAMOUS PIONEER BURGER: Two smash patties, white cheddar, house pickles, caramelized onions, and bacon jam on a Leavened sesame seed bun.
AGAVE & RYEThe Sicilian Burger Queen: Two Smash Beef Patties, Mozzarella, and Sweet & Spicy Bacon on Toasted Buns of Charred Pepperoni, Mozzarella and House Red Sauce ALL SAINTS PUBLIC HOUSESteak House Burger: Third pound steak burger patty, caramelized onions, garlic and herb sautéed mushrooms, Gouda cheese, crispy onion straws, roasted garlic aioli, and fresh arugula. All on a grilled brioche bun B2’S – BOURBON & BBQGuy’s Burger: Topped with Bacon Jam, Aged Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese & Crispy Onion StrawsEric’s Smokehouse Burger: Smoked to perfection. Topped with House-Made Vinegar Slaw, Swiss Cheese & South Carolina Mustard Aioli; Add Smoked Brisket plus $5BREW KETTLE SPECIAL: $12 for a Burger and Select Brew Kettle Beer BANTERCowboy Burger: 1/3lb Burger Patty Topped With Coffee-Braised Pulled Pork, House-Made BBQ Sauce, and an Onion Ring. (Gluten free option available) BEAL’S PICKLES & PINTSThe Pickle Burger: Angus Beef Patty, Homemade Pickle Salsa, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, on a Brioche Bun. *Black Bean substitute availableBREW KETTLE SPECIAL: $12 for Burger Special and 16oz Brew Kettle Major Lager BEARDEN’SBig Bear: Our famous 8 oz steak burger with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and special “BIG BEAR” sauce on a multi- layered bun. *Impossible patty substitute available. Gluten free option available.BREW KETTLE SPECIAL: $12 for Big Bear and Brew Kettle beer.
Click to View 52 slides

Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
July 3, 2024

