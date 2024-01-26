This Week in Cleveland Food News: A Trio of New Italian Spots, Banter Returns and More

A bite-sized recap of all the news fit to eat

By on Fri, Jan 26, 2024 at 3:23 pm

Lil Ronnie's Manager Owen Verhiley (left) and owner Brian Holleran - Doug Tratther
Doug Tratther
Lil Ronnie's Manager Owen Verhiley (left) and owner Brian Holleran

Few better times than the depths of winter to welcome some hearty and comforting Italian spots ready to dish up the carbs, which seems to be a theme of the week.

- Westsiders might already be familiar with Antica, which opened a few years ago in Avon. Now, Fadi Daoud is opening one up in Beachwood next to Hecks.

Antica Italian is adding a second location in Beachwood

Antica Italian to Open Next Door to Hecks in Beachwood: The sister to the Avon original is expected to open in late February or early March.


- Meanwhile, in Mayfield, Cuoco Bello from Carl Quagliata and Zachary Ladner opens next week and promises the kind of food an Italian grandma would make.
Zack Ladner (left) with Carl Quagliata.

Smokin' Q's Replacement, Cuoco Bello, Opens Monday, Jan. 29 in Mayfield: "We want it to feel like you went over to grandma’s house and she made dinner."


- The Il Rione team is almost set to debut Lil Ronnie's in the former Edison's pizza spot in Tremont. Get ready for their take on slice pie.

Lil Ronnie's sits immediately next door to Edison's Pub in Tremont

First Look: Lil Ronnie's Pizza Shop, Opening Next Week in Tremont: It'll dish up a "slice pie" style that's been an off-menu favorite at Il Rione


- A big week for Cordelia chef Vinnie Cimino, and well deserved.

Vinnie Cimino (right) and his Cordelia partner Andrew Watts

Cordelia's Vinnie Cimino Named Best Chef Semifinalist in 2024 James Beard Awards: Sadly, his is the only Cleveland nomination


- Banter has finally turned the open sign on at the new Gordon Square location, but it's BYOB for now as they await delivery of a liquor license.

Banter to open in Detroit Shoreway in early 2024.

Banter in Gordon Square Opens Today, January 23: "We looked at a number of spots, but this feels like home"


- A national nod for a Cleveland favorite: Express Deli in Brook Park.

The famous reuben wrap

Express Deli Lands on Yelp's Ranking of Top 100 Restaurants in America: Fans continue to come in droves for that famous corned beef and more


- The 2024 Cleveland Brewery Passport is out and ready to guide you around town this year.

The 2024 Cleveland Brewery Passport launches today.

Destination Cleveland Launches 2024 Cleveland Brewery Passport: This year's program includes three newly opened breweries


- And, of course, Cleveland Pierogi Week starts Monday. Here's all the $8 specials you can find around town.

Slideshow

All the Restaurants Dishing Up $8 Specials for Cleveland Pierogi Week (Jan. 29 - Feb. 4)

Das Schnitzel Haus5728 Pearl Rd., Parma, OH 44129Three Haus' made potato & cheese pierogi, served with grilled onions and sour cream.
34 slides
All Saints Public House1261 W 76th St., Cleveland, OH 44102Paprikash Pierogi: Three potato and 3-cheese pierogi, boiled and pan sautéed with butter. Served on a bed of our famous house-made Paprikash gravy. Topped off with sour cream and fresh chives. Add Ons:– Paprika roasted chicken thighs $7– Smoked All Beef Kielbasa $6 -Cheddar Bratwurst $7 -Hungarian Bratwurst $7 Around the Corner18616 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, OH 44107Three potato and cheese pierogi, served with sauteed onions, and a side of sour cream. Aviator Event Center & Pub20920 Brookpark Rd., Cleveland, OH 44135Local potato and cheese pierogies, caramelized onion, grilled kielbasa, pickled red cabbage, sour cream, and chives. Banter3441 Tuttle Rd., Shaker Hts., OH 44122; 5228 Detroit Ave., Cleveland, OH 44102Banter is dishing up their paprikash pierogies. Beerhead1156 W 11th St., Cleveland, OH 44113Chicken bacon ranch pierogi: Three pierogies with diced chicken, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, green onions, and ranch.Sour cream, arugula and balsamic: Three pierogies stuffed with mashed potato, topped with sour cream, and arugula, with a drizzled balsamic glaze.BBQ beef pierogi: Three pierogies stuffed with potato, topped with shredded BBQ Beef, and crispy onions.Pierogi pizza: Beerhead signature pizza featuring potato, chopped garlic, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, and green onions. Crowley’s Dive Bar35647 Vine St., Eastlake, OH 44095Smash Burger Pierogi: Ground beef, government cheese, bacon, with Crowley's burger sauce drizzle.
Click to View 34 slides

