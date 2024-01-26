This Week in Cleveland Food News: A Trio of New Italian Spots, Banter Returns and More

Few better times than the depths of winter to welcome some hearty and comforting Italian spots ready to dish up the carbs, which seems to be a theme of the week.
- Westsiders might already be familiar with Antica, which opened a few years ago in Avon. Now, Fadi Daoud is opening one up in Beachwood next to Hecks.
- Meanwhile, in Mayfield, Cuoco Bello from Carl Quagliata and Zachary Ladner opens next week and promises the kind of food an Italian grandma would make.
- The Il Rione team is almost set to debut Lil Ronnie's in the former Edison's pizza spot in Tremont. Get ready for their take on slice pie.
- A big week for Cordelia chef Vinnie Cimino, and well deserved.
- Banter has finally turned the open sign on at the new Gordon Square location, but it's BYOB for now as they await delivery of a liquor license.
- A national nod for a Cleveland favorite: Express Deli in Brook Park.
- The 2024 Cleveland Brewery Passport is out and ready to guide you around town this year.
- And, of course, Cleveland Pierogi Week starts Monday. Here's all the $8 specials you can find around town.
