This Week in Cleveland Food News: Another East 4th St. Closure, Kurentovanje Kicks Off and More

- Stone Oven Bakery is changing hands in Cleveland Heights, and the good news is the new stewards are locals.
- Scene dining editor Doug Trattner reviewed Lao Sze Chuan, the newly opened Szechuan restaurant at Pinecrest.
- The Great Grog Bake Off is looking for contestants.
- Kurentovanje kicks off this weekend and there's no better way to chase the winter blues away.
- Gabriel's Southern Kitchen (nee: Indie) has quietly closed on East 4th.
- Still a few days left to dig into Cleveland Pierogi Week. Check out what everyone's serving and make your plans now.
