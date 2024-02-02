This Week in Cleveland Food News: Another East 4th St. Closure, Kurentovanje Kicks Off and More

A bite-sized recap of all the news fit to eat

By on Fri, Feb 2, 2024 at 8:47 am

click to enlarge Dive into our review of Lao Sze Chuan below - Photo by Doug Trattner
Photo by Doug Trattner
Dive into our review of Lao Sze Chuan below

- Stone Oven Bakery is changing hands in Cleveland Heights, and the good news is the new stewards are locals.

- Scene dining editor Doug Trattner reviewed Lao Sze Chuan, the newly opened Szechuan restaurant at Pinecrest.

- The Great Grog Bake Off is looking for contestants.

- Kurentovanje kicks off this weekend and there's no better way to chase the winter blues away.

- Gabriel's Southern Kitchen (nee: Indie) has quietly closed on East 4th.

- Still a few days left to dig into Cleveland Pierogi Week. Check out what everyone's serving and make your plans now.

Slideshow

All the Restaurants Dishing Up $8 Specials for Cleveland Pierogi Week (Jan. 29 - Feb. 4)

Das Schnitzel Haus5728 Pearl Rd., Parma, OH 44129Three Haus' made potato & cheese pierogi, served with grilled onions and sour cream.
34 slides
All Saints Public House1261 W 76th St., Cleveland, OH 44102Paprikash Pierogi: Three potato and 3-cheese pierogi, boiled and pan sautéed with butter. Served on a bed of our famous house-made Paprikash gravy. Topped off with sour cream and fresh chives. Add Ons:– Paprika roasted chicken thighs $7– Smoked All Beef Kielbasa $6 -Cheddar Bratwurst $7 -Hungarian Bratwurst $7 Around the Corner18616 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, OH 44107Three potato and cheese pierogi, served with sauteed onions, and a side of sour cream. Aviator Event Center & Pub20920 Brookpark Rd., Cleveland, OH 44135Local potato and cheese pierogies, caramelized onion, grilled kielbasa, pickled red cabbage, sour cream, and chives. Banter3441 Tuttle Rd., Shaker Hts., OH 44122; 5228 Detroit Ave., Cleveland, OH 44102Banter is dishing up their paprikash pierogies. Beerhead1156 W 11th St., Cleveland, OH 44113Chicken bacon ranch pierogi: Three pierogies with diced chicken, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, green onions, and ranch.Sour cream, arugula and balsamic: Three pierogies stuffed with mashed potato, topped with sour cream, and arugula, with a drizzled balsamic glaze.BBQ beef pierogi: Three pierogies stuffed with potato, topped with shredded BBQ Beef, and crispy onions.Pierogi pizza: Beerhead signature pizza featuring potato, chopped garlic, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, and green onions. Crowley’s Dive Bar35647 Vine St., Eastlake, OH 44095Smash Burger Pierogi: Ground beef, government cheese, bacon, with Crowley's burger sauce drizzle.
Click to View 34 slides

Destination Cleveland Launches 2024 Cleveland Brewery Passport

By Jeff Niesel

The 2024 Cleveland Brewery Passport launches today.

Make Fat Tuesday Fatter With Paczki Day Vodka? Sure, Why Not

By Vince Grzegorek

Bottles of Paczki Day Vodka are $35 each.

