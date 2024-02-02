This Week in Cleveland Food News: Another East 4th St. Closure, Kurentovanje Kicks Off and More

click to enlarge Photo by Doug Trattner Dive into our review of Lao Sze Chuan below

- Stone Oven Bakery is changing hands in Cleveland Heights, and the good news is the new stewards are locals.- Scene dining editor Doug Trattner reviewed Lao Sze Chuan, the newly opened Szechuan restaurant at Pinecrest.- The Great Grog Bake Off is looking for contestants.- Kurentovanje kicks off this weekend and there's no better way to chase the winter blues away.- Gabriel's Southern Kitchen (nee: Indie) has quietly closed on East 4th.- Still a few days left to dig into Cleveland Pierogi Week. Check out what everyone's serving and make your plans now.