This Week in Cleveland Food News: Bagel Sammies, Hit Sushi and More

- Cleveland Wing Week starts Monday. Make your plans now.
All the Restaurants Where You Can Score $7 Wing Deals During Cleveland Wing Week (Sept. 11-17) and What They're Serving
- Scene dining editor Doug Trattner reviewed Sushi En in Playhouse Square and enjoyed it as much as everyone else seems to.
- Cravings Thai Cuisine is now open in its new Rocky River location, just down the block from its last spot.
- Bialy's is now serving up bagel sandwiches for breakfast and lunch.
- Next time you're in Clark-Fulton pop by the recently opened Mooncat Boba Cafe.
