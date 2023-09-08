Cleveland Wing Week returns on Monday, September 11th!

This Week in Cleveland Food News: Bagel Sammies, Hit Sushi and More

A bite-sized recap of all the news fit to eat

By on Fri, Sep 8, 2023 at 7:51 am

Share on Nextdoor
This Week in Cleveland Food News: Bagel Sammies, Hit Sushi and More
Courtesy Schnitz Ale Brewery

- Cleveland Wing Week starts Monday. Make your plans now.
Slideshow

All the Restaurants Where You Can Score $7 Wing Deals During Cleveland Wing Week (Sept. 11-17) and What They're Serving

Crowley’s Dive36547 Vine St., Eastlake Crowley’s is offering six traditional bone-in wings for Wing Week, in their Nashville hot honey flavor with dill pickle ranch. An order of wings and a Miller Lite available for $10.00
43 slides
Agave and Rye1352 W. 6th St., Cleveland Agave and Rye is offering five lollipop drumstick chicken wings for wing week. First, the show-stopping Chicky Boom Boom Wings: five luscious lollipop drumstick chicken wings, each bathed in pancake batter and deep-fried to a golden crisp. Topped with a zingy strawberry chutney and a dusting of powdered sugar, they’re the perfect harmony of sweet and savory. And for those brave souls who dare, a side of habanero maple syrup awaits, ready for those who like their sweet with a hint of heat. But don’t take a bow just yet, because up next is their show-stealing Funnel Me This taco. Imagine their beloved Epic Taco, filled to the brim with funnel cake fries, slathered with Agave & Rye house BBQ sauce, a generous serving of sweet & spicy bacon, and crispy fried chicken. Doused in dreamy queso and topped with pickled red onion, it’s a taste explosion that will have you shouting encore! All Saints Public House 1261 West 76th St., Cleveland All Saints Public House will be offering six chimichurri wings with roasted red pepper aioli for Wing Week. The wings are jumbo and tossed with house made chimichurri sauce and finished with a drizzle of roasted red pepper aioli. Miller Lite special, 6 wings and a draft available for $11. Añejo Tequila Joint1051 West 10th Street, Cleveland Añejo Tequila Joint is offering 6 wings fried or grilled in the flavor of your choice. Options include mesquite grilled wings, dry flavors of cajun and lemon pepper and wet flavors of BBQ, Buffalo, hot, garlic Parmesan, honey lemon pepper, spicy garlic Parmesan, mango habanero, Sriracha. Miller Lite special draft for $3. Around the Corner 18616 Detroit Rd., Lakewood Around the Corner in Lakewood is offering 6 wings in all of their sauces including mild, medium, suicidal (hot), BBQ, famous black pepper, hot or mild, garlic parmesan, teriyaki with sesame seed, Thai blay-zing, sweet Carolina mustard, Jamaican jerk, Dijon honey mustard, awesome sauce, cajun dry rub and Erie Island smoke dry rub. Miller Lite special of wings and Miller Lite available for $11. B2’s Bourbon and BBQ 26179 Chardon Rd., Richmond Heights B2’s in Richmond Heights is offering six fresh, never frozen jumbo wings fried crispy and tossed in your choice of one of their house-made signature sauces. Choose from B2’s house dry rub, South Carolina mustard, Guy’s bourbon habanero, peach chipotle or their sauce of the week. Ask about their smoked wings too! Ballantine4113 Erie St., Willoughby In Willoughby, Ballantine is offering six traditional or boneless wings. Choose from honey-roasted garlic and cajun seasoning blended with honey or their nine spice dry rub, assorted spices combined to bring out a sweet, spicy and savory taste. Miller Lite special of wings and Miller Lite available for $11.
Click to View 43 slides

- Scene dining editor Doug Trattner reviewed Sushi En in Playhouse Square and enjoyed it as much as everyone else seems to.

Related
After Losing a Decade-Old Mainstay, Playhouse Square Scores a Hit With Sushi En

After Losing a Decade-Old Mainstay, Playhouse Square Scores a Hit With Sushi En: A welcome encore


- Cravings Thai Cuisine is now open in its new Rocky River location, just down the block from its last spot.

Related
Cravings Thai Cuisine Opens in Its New Location Today

Cravings Thai Cuisine Opens in Its New Location Today: A short move down the road and back open for business


- Bialy's is now serving up bagel sandwiches for breakfast and lunch.

Related
Bagel sandwiches now available at Bialy's

Bialy’s Bagels in University Heights Now Serving Sandwiches: The breakfast and lunch sandwiches are built on those epic fresh-baked bagels


- Next time you're in Clark-Fulton pop by the recently opened Mooncat Boba Cafe.

Related
Boba tea from Mooncat

Now Open: Mooncat Boba Café by MetroHealth in Clark-Fulton: Snag some milk tea with boba and jelly, popcorn chicken and musubi


Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Bialy’s Bagels in University Heights Now Serving Sandwiches

By Douglas Trattner

Bagel sandwiches now available at Bialy's

Cravings Thai Cuisine Opens in Its New Location Today

By Douglas Trattner

Cravings Thai Cuisine Opens in Its New Location Today

After Losing a Decade-Old Mainstay, Playhouse Square Scores a Hit With Sushi En

By Douglas Trattner

After Losing a Decade-Old Mainstay, Playhouse Square Scores a Hit With Sushi En

Now Open: Mooncat Boba Café by MetroHealth in Clark-Fulton

By Douglas Trattner

Boba tea from Mooncat

Digital Issue

September 6, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us