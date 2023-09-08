This Week in Cleveland Food News: Bagel Sammies, Hit Sushi and More

Courtesy Schnitz Ale Brewery

- Cleveland Wing Week starts Monday. Make your plans now.- Scene dining editor Doug Trattner reviewed Sushi En in Playhouse Square and enjoyed it as much as everyone else seems to.- Cravings Thai Cuisine is now open in its new Rocky River location, just down the block from its last spot.- Bialy's is now serving up bagel sandwiches for breakfast and lunch.- Next time you're in Clark-Fulton pop by the recently opened Mooncat Boba Cafe.