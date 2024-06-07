This Week in Cleveland Food News: Boom's Pizza Opens Soon at Van Aken and More

A bite-sized recap of all the news fit to eat

By on Fri, Jun 7, 2024 at 12:02 pm

- Boom's Pizza made quick fans on the west side after opening in Lakewood. Now, with a new spot in Shaker Heights at Van Aken, the east side will get to see what all the fuss is about.


- Forget what the headline says, as it was written a little bit ago but: Tricky Tortoise Brewing is now open in Willoughby.


- Everyone's a fan of Old Brooklyn Mustard, including Michael Symon. Thanks to a new partnership between the two, the brand will get a new name and a big boost.


- Honest, the Indian chain with a 100% vegetarian menu, gives a bountiful tour of the country's diverse regional offerings.


- Listening bars are all the rage in cities like New York. Cleveland's about to get one of it's own in West Park when Bad Medicine opens its doors this summer.


- Bistro on the Falls in Olmsted Falls has permanently closed.


- And finally, Best of Cleveland 2024 winners have been announced. Check out all the food and drink champions here.


Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
