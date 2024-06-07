This Week in Cleveland Food News: Boom's Pizza Opens Soon at Van Aken and More

click to enlarge Agape Photography Boom's Pizza

- Boom's Pizza made quick fans on the west side after opening in Lakewood. Now, with a new spot in Shaker Heights at Van Aken, the east side will get to see what all the fuss is about.- Forget what the headline says, as it was written a little bit ago but: Tricky Tortoise Brewing is now open in Willoughby.- Everyone's a fan of Old Brooklyn Mustard, including Michael Symon. Thanks to a new partnership between the two, the brand will get a new name and a big boost.- Honest, the Indian chain with a 100% vegetarian menu, gives a bountiful tour of the country's diverse regional offerings.- Listening bars are all the rage in cities like New York. Cleveland's about to get one of it's own in West Park when Bad Medicine opens its doors this summer.- Bistro on the Falls in Olmsted Falls has permanently closed.- And finally, Best of Cleveland 2024 winners have been announced. Check out all the food and drink champions here.