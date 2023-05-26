This Week in Cleveland Food News: Campbell's Closes Flagship Store, Burger Week Returns and More

- Campbell's abruptly closed up its OG store in Ohio City.
- Sushi 86 is on the move again, this time closing up shop in the 5th Street Arcades and heading for the Harbor Verandas on East 9th.
- Five Star Sensation is back, which is good news, and headed by Cordelia's Vinnie Cimino, which is even better news.
- Cleveland Burger Week is returning in July. Seven days of $7 burgers? Sign us up.
- And, finally, there's no better time than a long holiday weekend to catch up on some new restaurants that have opened this year that you might not have had a chance to sample yet.