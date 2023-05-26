Ale Fest returns to Tremont in Lincoln Park on Saturday, July 15th!

This Week in Cleveland Food News: Campbell's Closes Flagship Store, Burger Week Returns and More

A bite-sized recap of the week that was

By on Fri, May 26, 2023 at 7:28 am

click to enlarge The Ohio City storefront has closed - Campbell's Sweets Factory
Campbell's Sweets Factory
The Ohio City storefront has closed

- Campbell's abruptly closed up its OG store in Ohio City.

- Sushi 86 is on the move again, this time closing up shop in the 5th Street Arcades and heading for the Harbor Verandas on East 9th.

- Five Star Sensation is back, which is good news, and headed by Cordelia's Vinnie Cimino, which is even better news.

- Cleveland Burger Week is returning in July. Seven days of $7 burgers? Sign us up.
- And, finally, there's no better time than a long holiday weekend to catch up on some new restaurants that have opened this year that you might not have had a chance to sample yet.

All the New Cleveland Restaurants That Have Opened So Far in 2023

Geraci’s Slice Shop603 Prospect Ave., Cleveland Last summer, downtown Cleveland lost a 40-year-old legend when Vincenza's Pizza & Pasta abruptly closed its shop. But last week, another local legend took up the mantle to provide hot slices for all. Geraci’s Slice Shop, an extension of the 60-year-old brand, launched last summer in Willoughby as part of The Yard on 3rd. The expanded downtown spot offers more in terms of food, beverage and setting. The fast-casual operation features classic Geraci’s pizzas – either by the slice or whole – plus appetizers, salads, subs and desserts like Italian ice and tiramisu. Guests can look forward to a fun, funky décor modeled after an `80s pizzeria, complete with full bar and game room. In the off season, Geraci’s Slice Shop acquired “Manager of the Year” Terry "Tito" Francona as an investor. The prominent Vincenza’s space has been artfully redesigned into an `80s-themed pizzeria where fun, nostalgia and efficiency are the names of the game. A 25-seat sidewalk patio features a turf base and lawn chairs.
Watami Sushi7426 Broadview Rd, ParmaInstant gratification is the name of the game at Watami Sushi in Parma, billed as Ohio’s only conveyor-belt sushi restaurant. The dining room is small but efficiently arranged so that all the dishes pass within arm’s reach of every table, every diner. Items are color-coded, with green, yellow, pink, red and black dishes corresponding to the price. They start at $2.50 for vegetarian items like edamame, seaweed salad or an avocado roll and climb to $3.75 for raw nigiri like salmon, yellowtail and snapper or cooked items such as shrimp or eel nigiri or spider rolls. Milk + Honey at Tower CityTower CityAnisa Rrapaj opened Milk + Honey downtown in 2021. She also operates the Hive by Milk + Honey in the Limelight Building in Ohio City. This month, she opened a new Milk + Honey cafe at Tower City, in the space formerly occupied by Starbucks. On the menu are coffee and espresso drinks, chai drinks, specialty coffee drinks and fruit smoothies. To eat, there are breakfast bagel sandwiches, avocado toast and vegan chia pudding. At lunch, there are sandwiches starring chicken salad, turkey and even steak. Quinn's Kitchen and Bar25517 Eaton Way, Bay VillageFor nearly two decades, the Greenisland Restaurant was the place to go in Bay Village to enjoy hearty Irish fare in a convivial setting. Now the space is home to Quinn's Kitchen and Bar, an upscale American bistro. Owner Quinn Goehring grew up working in his parents’ restaurants, which include Wood Fired Oven, 3 Brothers Corner Tavern and Table Six Kitchen + Bar. Fiyah Korean BBQ and Hot Pot1253 E 55th St, ClevelandFor nearly three years, diners have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of Fiyah, a contemporary Korean barbecue restaurant in the St. Clair Superior neighborhood. Now open, Fiyah features two dozen booths featuring built-in gas grills, allowing groups to enjoy the interactive art of tabletop grilling. The bar is equipped with built-in induction burners that, along with tabletop stoves, fuel the Asian hot pot meals. Au Jus5875 Broadview Rd Unit B, ParmaWedged between a Marco’s Pizza and a nail salon in a dinky Parma strip, Au Jus flies through 100 to 150 pounds of slow-roasted top round beef per day and about 12 gallons of au jus, which is made from the drippings. The small, mainly carry-out shop has quickly become Cleveland’s favorite source for Chicago-style Italian beef sandwiches. Zina Greek Street Food13898 Cedar Rd, University HeightsDemetrios Atheneos, who operates the popular Chicken Ranch, has opened Zina Greek Street Food in a shop a few doors down from that University Heights restaurant. Zina offers “good, clean Greek street foods,” says the chef. A concise menu of staples like lamb sliders, gyros, chicken and pork souvlaki, spanakopita and loukoumades (Greek donuts) will be joined by daily or weekly specials like pastitsio and moussaka.
