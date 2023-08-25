Vote for your favorites for Best Of Cleveland through 8/29

This Week in Cleveland Food News: New Home for Sushi 86, New Chef for Rood, and More

A bite-sized recap of all the news fit to eat

By on Fri, Aug 25, 2023 at 7:48 am

Sushi 86 and Bites to open in new home by end of August.
Douglas Trattner
Sushi 86 and Bites to open in new home by end of August.
- Sushi 86 will soon open in its seventh and, likely, final location soon on the East 9th St. Pier.

- With an opportunity too good to pass up, Chef Rachelle Murphy is leaving Rood for Seasoned Brands and Josh Erickson of Mobius Foods will be the Lakewood restaurant's new executive chef.

- The smelliest food festival in America is right around the corner.

- The dormant Willoughby Brewing Co. spot is coming back to life as Tricky Tortoise.

- Chef Andrew Gorski recently opened the doors to Edacious Kitchen + Bar in Avon Lake.

- Dining editor Doug Trattner gives the lowdown on Tita Flora's, a new full-service Filipino restaurant in Independence.

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
