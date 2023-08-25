This Week in Cleveland Food News: New Home for Sushi 86, New Chef for Rood, and More

click to enlarge Douglas Trattner Sushi 86 and Bites to open in new home by end of August.

- Sushi 86 will soon open in its seventh and, likely, final location soon on the East 9th St. Pier.- With an opportunity too good to pass up, Chef Rachelle Murphy is leaving Rood for Seasoned Brands and Josh Erickson of Mobius Foods will be the Lakewood restaurant's new executive chef.- The smelliest food festival in America is right around the corner.- The dormant Willoughby Brewing Co. spot is coming back to life as Tricky Tortoise.- Chef Andrew Gorski recently opened the doors to Edacious Kitchen + Bar in Avon Lake.- Dining editor Doug Trattner gives the lowdown on Tita Flora's, a new full-service Filipino restaurant in Independence.