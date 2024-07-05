This Week in Cleveland Food News: New Restaurants Galore

A bite-sized recap of all the news fit to eat

By on Fri, Jul 5, 2024 at 10:32 am

click to enlarge Westsiders now open in Rocky River - Courtesy of Westsiders
Courtesy of Westsiders
Westsiders now open in Rocky River

Ready for new eats this summer (and down the road)? You're in luck.

- Gunselman's Steakhouse & Bar is now open in Olmsted Falls. Here's what to expect in a revived former library setting.


- Westsiders, from the team behind Landmark Smokehouse and Twist, is now open in the former Bomba spot in Rocky River.


- After drawing fans and raves at the Van Aken Market Hall, Scorpacciata Pasta Co. now has a standalone brick-and-mortar operation in Larchmere.


- One Pot recently opened in Cleveland Heights and Scene dining editor Doug Trattner had a blast at the spiffy, modern choose-your-own adventure Korean BBQ joint.


- Sheng Long Yu is adding to his impressive Cleveland restaurant portfolio again, this time importing Kyuramen Ramen to Southpark in Strongsville.


- We're just days away from the start of Cleveland Burger Week. Get your plan ready.



Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
June 19, 2024

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

