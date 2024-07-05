This Week in Cleveland Food News: New Restaurants Galore

click to enlarge Courtesy of Westsiders Westsiders now open in Rocky River

Ready for new eats this summer (and down the road)? You're in luck.- Gunselman's Steakhouse & Bar is now open in Olmsted Falls. Here's what to expect in a revived former library setting.- Westsiders, from the team behind Landmark Smokehouse and Twist, is now open in the former Bomba spot in Rocky River.- After drawing fans and raves at the Van Aken Market Hall, Scorpacciata Pasta Co. now has a standalone brick-and-mortar operation in Larchmere.- One Pot recently opened in Cleveland Heights and Scene dining editor Doug Trattner had a blast at the spiffy, modern choose-your-own adventure Korean BBQ joint.- Sheng Long Yu is adding to his impressive Cleveland restaurant portfolio again, this time importing Kyuramen Ramen to Southpark in Strongsville.- We're just days away from the start of Cleveland Burger Week. Get your plan ready.