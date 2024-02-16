This Week in Cleveland Food News: Rick Doody's Next Plan for Chagrin Falls, Local Spirits and More

A bite-sized recap of all the news fit to eat

By on Fri, Feb 16, 2024 at 8:48 am

click to enlarge Rich Caribbean Cuisine - Photo by Doug Trattner
Photo by Doug Trattner
Rich Caribbean Cuisine

- Catch up on the good story and better food at Rich Caribbean Cuisine, this week's dining review for Doug Trattner.

Kedemah and Melissa McHugh

The Long Journey to Open Rich Caribbean Cuisine is Paying Off With Some of the Best Jamaican in Town: “This is traditional Jamaican food – what I was raised on. I learned it from my mama and my grandmother back home in Kingston"


- Rick Doody's empire expands again as he purchases Bell & Flower, which he'll transform into a European bistro this year.
Rick Doody has purchased Bell & Flower in Chagrin Falls

Rick Doody Has Purchased Bell & Flower in Chagrin Falls: Plans call for transforming the space into a European bistro


- New local vodka, gin and tequila is on the market thanks to Lion's Share Spirits.

Cleveland-made Lion's Share Spirits can now be found at area bars and stores

Lakewood-Based Lion's Share Spirits Now Offering Locally Made Vodka, Gin and Tequila: “Cleveland needs more local spirits."


- Big plans are in store to add a winery at Mapleside, the 100-year-old attraction in Brunswick that never seems to stop expanding.

Mapleside is ready to expand again

Mapleside Farms to Add Winery to Mix of Offerings at this 100-Year-Old Attraction in Brunswick: “There’s this myth that you can’t grow a great red, or even a great white, wine in Ohio."


- Schnitz Ale has a new production facility in Strongsville and a new taproom that'll open at the location in March.

The new Schnitz Ale brewery and tasting room in Strongsville opens in early March.

Schnitz Ale Brewery Expands With New Production Facility and Tasting Room in Strongsville: Schnitz has greatly increased production and will debut the 50-seat pub in March


- Valentine's Day may be in the rearview but that doesn't mean you shouldn't be planning stops at some of Cleveland's most romantic restaurants the rest of the month.

21 of the Most Romantic Restaurants in Cleveland

Jaja2050 Gehring Ave., ClevelandWhy we love it: “The room is a completely different room than any other room in this entire city,” says Chef Brian Whalen says of the whimsical, intimate Mediterranean- and Latin-inspired small plates and Argentinian steak hotspot slinging designer cocktails. The majestic retractable roof that opens the ceiling to the stars (seasonally), plant life whimsical animal elements, feminine lamp shades, mauve plush seating and the marble bar make this one a feast for the eyes and the mouth. “It’s kind of a sensory overload; there’s so much going on.” Try this: Chef Whalen recommends the balanced dish of raviolo ($18), crafted with handmade pasta (three ravioli), with herb ricotta filling. “We drop an egg yolk into the center of it and cut our own raviolis out and top with cacio e pepe compound butter and serve with a bright citrus gremolata (parsley, cilantro, shallot, garlic, zest and juice from oranges, limes and lemons)."
Bar Italia15625 Detroit Ave., Lakewoo Why we love it: Inspired by New York City bistros, the posh “white tablecloth” atmosphere coupled with fresh pasta and dishes crafted with house-made sauces make the newer Italian restaurant an easy hit. Try this: Bar Italia serves up a delectable Parmesan-crusted crispy chicken limone ($18.50), with a perfect crust, topped with arugula and a delicate lemon butter sauce. Bartleby1430 West 28th St., ClevelandWhy we love it: Escape to this moody world with grand, ornate vaulted ceilings, tapered candles and even a charming tree inside the Ohio City gem that took over the stunning historic 1920s building (formerly Crop Bistro & Bar). So many whimsical touches, like rabbit lamps and floral wallpapers, make Bartleby stand out. Try this: Michelin-starred chef Dante Boccuzzi delivers an American menu with elevated twists. One example is the shockingly juicy roast Bell & Evans chicken breast ($29), prepared with corn puree, tender fingerling potatoes, asparagus and rosemary jus. Cleveland Chop 824 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland Why we love it: The perfect fixture for a night on the town, nestled in the center of the Downtown action, this modern approachable fine dining spot with industrial and wooden design nods, is a steak-and-seafood mainstay, delivering some of the best burgers, along with crafted beers, cocktails and an extensive wine list. Try this: Start the night the right way with a shrimp cocktail ($15), Old Bay poached, served with bloody mary cocktail sauce. Don’s Pomeroy House 13664 Pearl Road, Strongsville, 440-572-1111 Why we love it: The perfect fixture for a night on the town, nestled in the center of the Downtown action, this modern approachable fine dining spot with industrial and wooden design nods, is a steak-and-seafood mainstay, delivering some of the best burgers, along with crafted beers, cocktails and an extensive wine list. Try this: Start the night the right way with a shrimp cocktail ($15), Old Bay poached, served with bloody mary cocktail sauce. EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute 3101 Shaker Square, Cleveland, 216-921-3333 Why we love it: Founder Brandon Chrostowski, who worked as chef in Paris, brought a new mission to Shaker Square serving premiere French cuisine while giving back to the community through a program training, employing and even housing formerly incarcerated people, allowing them a second chance through a career in hospitality. French dishes are crafted the long way with the highest caliber ingredients. The fireplace, cheese cart and intimate dining room all spell romance. Try this: Chef Chrostowski recommends first-timers try the paupiettes de mérou ($35), grouper wrapped in crispy thinly sliced potatoes served with haricot verts in a red wine butter (beurre rouge) sauce. Fahrenheit55 Public Square., ClevelandWhy we love it: Chef Rocco Whalen’s stunning reboot of the Tremont hotspot (with a fabulous 21-year run) boasts an expansive luxe flagship restaurant experience in Public Square, highlighting a swanky roof, patio and an oversized quartz chef’s table. The opulent setting comes with a meat and seafood focused vision, showcasing a menu of 75% all-new dishes and room for a whopping 700 diners. Try this: One special dish that earned its keep from the original restaurant menu also embodies Whalen’s fresh takes on traditional favorites with an Asian influence: the wagyu short rib ($45), which is served nestled alongside teriyaki lo mein, roasted wild mushrooms, baby bok choy, apple syrup and toasted sesame seeds. The tender meat is marinated for days, then braised at 220 degrees for 12 hours.
