This Week in Cleveland Food News: Rick Doody's Next Plan for Chagrin Falls, Local Spirits and More

click to enlarge Photo by Doug Trattner Rich Caribbean Cuisine

- Catch up on the good story and better food at Rich Caribbean Cuisine, this week's dining review for Doug Trattner.- Rick Doody's empire expands again as he purchases Bell & Flower, which he'll transform into a European bistro this year.- New local vodka, gin and tequila is on the market thanks to Lion's Share Spirits.- Big plans are in store to add a winery at Mapleside, the 100-year-old attraction in Brunswick that never seems to stop expanding.- Schnitz Ale has a new production facility in Strongsville and a new taproom that'll open at the location in March.- Valentine's Day may be in the rearview but that doesn't mean you shouldn't be planning stops at some of Cleveland's most romantic restaurants the rest of the month.