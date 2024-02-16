This Week in Cleveland Food News: Rick Doody's Next Plan for Chagrin Falls, Local Spirits and More

- Catch up on the good story and better food at Rich Caribbean Cuisine, this week's dining review for Doug Trattner.
- Rick Doody's empire expands again as he purchases Bell & Flower, which he'll transform into a European bistro this year.
- New local vodka, gin and tequila is on the market thanks to Lion's Share Spirits.
- Big plans are in store to add a winery at Mapleside, the 100-year-old attraction in Brunswick that never seems to stop expanding.
- Schnitz Ale has a new production facility in Strongsville and a new taproom that'll open at the location in March.
- Valentine's Day may be in the rearview but that doesn't mean you shouldn't be planning stops at some of Cleveland's most romantic restaurants the rest of the month.
