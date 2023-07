click to enlarge Douglas Trattner Lao Sze Chuan restaurant to open at Pinecrest in August.

- A 24-hour Best Steak and Gyro is coming to downtown.- A famed Chicago-based Sichuan eatery is expanding with a new location in Pinecrest, its first in Ohio.- Goodbye Taco Rooster, hello Korean BBQ.- Five Iron Golf, complete with bar and restaurant, opens next week downtown.- Pour one out for the Lido Lounge.- Late night eats? Fewer options than before in Cleveland, but still enough to keep you fed.- Tito and the Geraci's Slice Shop ownership group are opening a steakhouse in the former Parallax space.