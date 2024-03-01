This Week in Cleveland Food News: Ugh, More Closures

Photo by Joe Szabo Only a few more weeks to enjoy Pearl Street in Ohio City

- Pearl Street Wine Market & Cafe will close at the end of March after a new landlord informed Chef Karen Small the monthly rent would more than double. OCI hadn't been charging market rate previously.- Melt melts by another location.- Steve's Diner, one of the last bastions of 24/7 dining in Cleveland, closes after this weekend.- Cafe Avalaun, a haven for the gluten free crowd in Northeast Ohio, will also shutter this month.- In better news, the former North High Brewing spot in Ohio City will be filled by a new taproom from Royal Docks.- Good Company is now open in Akron in the former Spotted Owl space, which has sat dormant for some time.- This week's dining review: How and why Sushi 86 keeps adapting and evolving.- Pulpo Beer Company has reopened in Willoughby after a brief closure due to maintenance and now features a streamlined menu and identity. It will also welcome a new cocktail bar upstairs very soon.