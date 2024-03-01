This Week in Cleveland Food News: Ugh, More Closures

A bite-sized recap of all the news fit to eat

By on Fri, Mar 1, 2024 at 8:34 am

Share on Nextdoor
Only a few more weeks to enjoy Pearl Street in Ohio City - Photo by Joe Szabo
Photo by Joe Szabo
Only a few more weeks to enjoy Pearl Street in Ohio City
- Pearl Street Wine Market & Cafe will close at the end of March after a new landlord informed Chef Karen Small the monthly rent would more than double. OCI hadn't been charging market rate previously.


- Melt melts by another location.


- Steve's Diner, one of the last bastions of 24/7 dining in Cleveland, closes after this weekend.


- Cafe Avalaun, a haven for the gluten free crowd in Northeast Ohio, will also shutter this month.


- In better news, the former North High Brewing spot in Ohio City will be filled by a new taproom from Royal Docks.


- Good Company is now open in Akron in the former Spotted Owl space, which has sat dormant for some time.


- This week's dining review: How and why Sushi 86 keeps adapting and evolving.


- Pulpo Beer Company has reopened in Willoughby after a brief closure due to maintenance and now features a streamlined menu and identity. It will also welcome a new cocktail bar upstairs very soon.


Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Pearl Street Wine Market & Café in Ohio City to Close at the End of March

By Douglas Trattner

Pearl Street Wine Market & Café will close at the end of March.

Canton-Based Royal Docks Brewing to Open Taproom in Ohio City

By Douglas Trattner

The future home of Royal Docks

Good Company Akron to Open on Friday, March 1

By Douglas Trattner

Good Company Akron to open on March 1st.

Pulpo Beer Company Reopens in Willoughby Featuring a Streamlined Menu and Identity

By Douglas Trattner

Pulpo Beer Co. has reopened following a brief refresh.

February 28, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us