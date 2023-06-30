This Week in Cleveland Foods News: Biscuits in Hingetown and Pickles for All

click to enlarge Scene archives Someone say biscuits?

- All hail Roaming Biscuit's imminent arrival in Hingetown.- This week, Scene dining editor traveled out to Garrettsville to get the lowdown on the new owners of Don Hermann pickles, who will help extend the brand's reach.- Chatty's Tavern is now open in Grafton.- Rosewood Grill in Strongsville is temporarily closed for some renovations.- The Tartine Bistro team will open a new restaurant, cafe and bar in the City Club Apartments.- Need dining plans this week and through the holidays? Check out our summer bucket list for ideas.