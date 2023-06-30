Nominate your favorites for Best Of Cleveland 2023

This Week in Cleveland Foods News: Biscuits in Hingetown and Pickles for All

A bite-sized recap of all the news fit to eat

By on Fri, Jun 30, 2023 at 12:33 pm

Someone say biscuits?
Scene archives
Someone say biscuits?

- All hail Roaming Biscuit's imminent arrival in Hingetown.

Brisket breakfast biscuit from Roaming Biscuit

Roaming Biscuit to Open Flagship Cafe in Ohio City in July: The shop will sell biscuit sandwiches for breakfast and early lunch


- This week, Scene dining editor traveled out to Garrettsville to get the lowdown on the new owners of Don Hermann pickles, who will help extend the brand's reach.

The cuke magic at work

New Ownership of the Don Hermann Pickle Factory Will Extend the Iconic Ohio Brand’s Reach: “We bought the business not to cost-cut but to invest,”


- Chatty's Tavern is now open in Grafton.

The former Jailhouse Tavern is now Chatty's Tavern.

Now Open: Chatty's Tavern in Grafton Township: The restaurant is run by Matt Harlan of Chatty's Pizzeria in Bay Village


- Rosewood Grill in Strongsville is temporarily closed for some renovations.

Rosewood Grill in Strongsville to Close for Renovations in July

Rosewood Grill in Strongsville to Close for Renovations in July: Diners can look forward to a reopening on or around July 13.


- The Tartine Bistro team will open a new restaurant, cafe and bar in the City Club Apartments.

City Club Apartments announces food and beverage concepts

Tartine Bistro Team to Open Slate of French-Themed Restaurants and Bars in City Club Apartments Complex: They'll have you covered morning, afternoon and night


- Need dining plans this week and through the holidays? Check out our summer bucket list for ideas.

Slideshow

Your Cleveland Dining Bucket List for This Summer

Scooter’s Dawg House 9600 Blackbrook Rd., Mentor Scooter’s World Famous Dawg House has fed hungry Lake County beachgoers for over two decades. The seasonal shop is only open from the middle of March to the middle of September, but they manage to squeeze a full year of business into half a year's time. The top-selling Chicago Dawg is dragged through the garden and topped with mustard, tomato, dill pickle, relish, onion and celery salt.
33 slides
Daisy’s5614 Fleet Ave., Cleveland A legend in Slavic Village for four decades, Daisy’s in Slavic Village recently reopened after a five-year hiatus. Partners Brittany Bissell and Chris Hoke offer a combination of hard pack and soft serve ice creams, brownie sundaes, banana splits, milkshakes and floats. They serve Toft’s ice cream from Sandusky (“Ohio’s oldest dairy”), as well as a small selection of hot foods starring hot dogs and traditional Polish boys, with kielbasa, fries, coleslaw and barbecue sauce. The Van Aken District3401 Tuttle Rd., Shaker Heights The Van Aken District has converted a portion of the area's main thoroughfare, Tuttle Road, into a turf-lined pedestrian-only seating area. The sun-soaked outdoor space functions as the patio for Market Hall eateries like Banter, On the Rise, Ninja City, Scorpacciata and Lox, Stock and Brisket. And because the lane is a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, diners can stroll with alcoholic beverages purchased at Craft Collective. Throughout the season, the site also plays host to farmers’ markets, makers’ markets and live entertainment. Flight Cleveland 5712 Detroit Ave., Cleveland It’s officially rose season, and when it comes to exploring the fresh crop of summer sippers, there are few better places than Flight. Located in buzzy Gordon Square, this generously proportioned patio is a welcoming perch to sip varietals from around the globe. Order a flight, find a new favorite, and buy a bottle to go. Mendel's Kansas City BBQ20314 Chagrin Blvd, Shaker HeightsLike his Miami restaurant, Mendel’s Backyard BBQ, Mendel Segal is proving that kosher and barbecue can indeed coexist. This January Mendel’s Kansas City BBQ opened its doors in Shaker Heights, across Chagrin Boulevard from Van Aken District. The 80-seat restaurant is full-service, but family-friendly. And with items like brisket, smoked pastrami, giant beef ribs, beef back ribs, smoked veal brisket, lamb ribs, smoked turkey, burnt ends and smoked chicken, few diners will miss the pork. The Judith5222 Lorain Ave., ClevelandJennie Doran and Andrew Worm, owners of Room Service, have opened the Judith, a French-inspired café. The 125-year-old building in Ohio City, formerly home to Guide to Kulchur bookstore, has been transformed into a charming 28-seat European-style café. In the morning, coffee and tea is served alongside breakfast pastries and open-face sandwiches. Lunches usher in fresh salads, shareable small plates, baguette sandwiches and desserts. When wine, beer and cocktails are added in the coming months, the café will roll through happy hour and into the evening. The Yard on 3rd18042 3rd St., WilloughbyFor years, Lure Bistro was home to one of the best patios in Downtown Willoughby. That made way for The Yard on 3rd, the town’s first food truck yard. The casual dog-friendly spot features an outdoor bar, plenty of seating, televisions and family-friendly games. The main attraction — apart from the bar — is the rotating roster of food trucks. But equally compelling is the Geraci's Slice Shop, which was the first outpost for the beloved pizzeria. The shop is a year-round operation that serves both The Yard guests but also take-out and delivery for Willoughby and the surrounding area.
Click to View 33 slides

Tags:

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
De-Platformed: How the Local Brewery Built on Community and Experimentation Lost Its Way in Scaling Up and Selling Out

By Douglas Trattner

Platform Beer Co.'s Haze Jude

