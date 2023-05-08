Western Reserve Meadery in Duck Island to Permanently Close This Month

The Elk + Elk Rib Burn Off returns to Downtown Willoughby on Saturday, May 20th!

Mon, May 8, 2023

click to enlarge The tasting room will remain open until May 20 - Courtesy Western Reserve Meadery
Courtesy Western Reserve Meadery
The tasting room will remain open until May 20
After seven years in business, Western Reserve Meadery, located in the Forest City Brewery complex (2135 Columbus Rd.) in Duck Island, is calling it a day.

The business, in a weekend email, announced it will close the doors on May 20.

“We’re proud of what we’ve created during our seven years in the mead business — the quality of the meads that we created for you, the unique handmade tasting environment we’ve built for you, the customer service we provide you, and most of all the experiences you’ve created with us," owners Douglas Shaw and Jason Andro wrote. "We hope that your visits with us have brightened your days, as we know that they have brightened ours."

Western Reserve Meadery launched in 2016 as the beverage, made from fermented honey, gained popularity.

Shaw and Andro started as home brewers and won accolades prior to opening the brick and mortar, including nods from WineMaker magazine and a bronze award for a fig mead made with blueberry honey.

