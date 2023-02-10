First Episode of New Locally Filmed Web Series 'The Coroner's Assistant' Debuts

click to enlarge Courtesy of Angeline Walsh A scene from 'The Coroner's Assistant.'

Filmed entirely in Northeast Ohio, the new web seriesis set in Victorian England. Five years in the making, the series follows the misadventures of a certain medical student who “becomes entangled in London’s underground cadaver business.”The filmmakers used locations such as the Hickories Museum in Elyria, Trinity Cathedral Episcopal Church and Bronson Church in Peninsula to replicate Victorian England. A trio of women — Angeline Walsh (writer/director), Dagna Griffin (director of photography) and Giorgiana Lascu (executive producer) — worked on the series.“Making this series was a David and Goliath story,” says Lascu in an email. “Initially, we made the choice to self-fund the pilot on a diner waitress and barista salary because we knew the story we wanted to tell, and we refused to compromise. It took another year of fundraising to make the rest of the season, and it would absolutely not have been possible without a team so totally dedicated to that vision.”The first episode has been released on's official YouTube channel. Three more episodes will be released in the next two months.